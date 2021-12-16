ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee schools monitoring TikTok trend threatening school violence

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0q7u_0dO87Wu500

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lee County School District is monitoring a TikTok trend circulating and threatening school violence across the country.

The trend is specifically threatening school violence on Friday, Dec. 17. Officials with Lee County schools said they are aware of the trend and are monitoring the situation.

Mariner Middle School in Cape Coral also released a statement on Facebook saying the rumors are circulating throughout the district and nation. Officials with the middle school said, “It is not just Mariner Middle or Lee County.”

District-wide communication is expected to be released tomorrow, according to Mariner Middle School officials.

No other information was immediately available.

