Capitals F Nicklas Backstrom returns from left hip injury

The Washington Capitals welcomed a star back to the lineup Wednesday and temporarily lost one at the same time. On a night when Evgeny Kuznetsov had to sit out due to the league's COVID-19 protocol, Nicklas Backstrom returned and authored the standard type of game befit of the veteran. Activated...
Backstrom activated off LTIR, expected to make season debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom has been activated off of long-term injured reserve and is expected to make his season debut in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk were also activated off of the COVID protocol list. In a corresponding move, Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve.
In Chicago and Washington’s second meeting of the season the Blackhawks upset the Capitals 5 to 4 in wild fashion. Plus: Nicklas Backstrom made his season debut after missing the first 28 games of the year. Minus: Arriving in town for Marc-Andre Fleury Appreciation Night. Twelve more notes on...
Nicklas Backstrom said on Monday that it’s been an adjustment for him to get back into the swing of things. The Washington Capitals’ star center has yet to play this fall due to a hip injury that he sustained last season, and he was getting ready to make his season debut on Wednesday.
Laviolette won’t break up Ovi-Kuznetsov tandem for Backstrom originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is nearing a return from the hip injury that’s sidelined him for the first two months of the 2021-22 NHL season. Once he does finally suit up for Washington, however, it won’t be in his usual spot alongside Alex Ovechkin on the first line.
The return for Nicklas Backstrom lasted exactly one day. The Washington Capitals center is unavailable for tonight’s game after being placed in the COVID protocol, just a few days after making his season debut. Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic tweets that Backstrom did not travel to Winnipeg; the Capitals made arrangements for him to return from Chicago to Washington.
The Washington Capitals fought and got a goal late to force overtime and a point but in a wild night in the Windy City it was the Chicago Blackhawks who came out on top 5-4. The first period was scoreless with the Caps leading in shots 13-6. In the second period Alex Ovechkin made more history at 3:36 with his 21st goal of the season. It came on the power play tying the NHL record for power play goals. It was his 274th which matched Dave Andreychuk. It came on a shot from where else but his office assisted by T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom.
Panarin may not play for Rangers vs. Golden Knights; Khaira skates first time since concussion. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Washington Capitals. Nicklas Backstrom was placed in NHL COVID-19 protocol and won't play when the Capitals visit...
The Washington Capitals are having another solid season, led by future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin. On Wednesday night, Ovechkin made some NHL history. Less than four minutes into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin found the back of the net for another power play goal. This was Ovi’s 274th career power play goal of his illustrious career.
