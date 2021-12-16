ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, MO

Elementary students get a lesson in giving

By Andre Louque
 1 day ago

ANDERSON, Mo. – Fourth-grade students at Anderson Elementary present research on the charity of their choice.

Students have learned about different charity organizations and chose one to highlight. Then, students produced videos focusing on facts about their organizations. . Presentations took place in the school library at 1:00 p.m. on December 15. As a result, students have a better understanding of what charity means after conducting their research.

Teachers at the school remark that “this is a great way to not only teach the students about the importance of giving but give them a great lesson about researching organizations and telling others about their research.”

McDonald County Schools

