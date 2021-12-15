ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

December 2021 Resolutions

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Town of Tainter Adopted the following Resolutions December 9, 2021 Resolution #2021-7 Appointment of Election Officials In accordance with Section 7.30(4)(a) of Wisconsin Statutes, Town Board adopted a List of Election Officials for the term of January 1,...

Winona Daily News

March 2022 Election

NOTICE Notice of Filing for March 2022 Election Affidavits of candidacy for the Offices of one Supervisor (three-year term) and one Clerk (two-year term) may be filed by appointment with the clerk beginning Tuesday, December 28, 2021 through Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5pm. Teresa McElhiney, Clerk Mound Prairie Township 507-895-3111 12/17, LAC91661WNAXLP.
ELECTIONS
Winona Daily News

Agenda 12-20-21 Regular Meeting

DE SOTO AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD MEETING MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021 7:00 PM MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL LMC Virtually live streamed on the District website - www.desoto.k12.wi.us AGENDA 1.0 Call to order 2.0 Roll Call 3.0 Proof of giving public notice Posted on school doors; in the Vernon County Times on 12/15/21; at banks and post offices in De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa and Stoddard; at Pronto, Ferryville Cheese Store and Red Mound Store on 12/17/21 and broadcast over WVRQ Radio 4.0 Approve Agenda 5.0 Public Comment Time 6.0 Committee And Other Reports 6.1 Policy Committee Report 6.2 Building, Grounds & Transportation Committee Report 7.0 Business 7.1 Approval of Receipts and Expenditures 7.2 Approval of Minutes dated 11/15/21 7.3 Resignations, Hiring, Transfers and Approval of Volunteers 7.4 Donations 7.5 Fund 80 7.6 ESSER Funding Utilization Plan 7.7 New Student Activity Account Request - Chess Club 7.8 2021-22 Student/Parent Handbook Dress Code 7.9 Second Reading - Policies - 7440 Facility Security - 7510 Use of District Facilities 7.10 First Reading - Policies - 8450 Control of Casual-Contact Communicable Diseases - 8450.01 Personal Protective Equipment During Pandemic/Epidemic Events 7.11 Policy Legal Updates & Corrections - Multiple Policies 7.12 2021-22 School Re-opening Plan - Covid-19 Guidelines, Procedures & Operations - Covid-19 Test & Stay Proposal 7.13 Retaining Wall Update 7.14 Dairyland Power & De Soto Schools Solar Field Agreement 7.15 Football Shed Proposal 7.16 Annual School District and School Building Safety Review 7.17 Act 143 School Violence Drills Evaluation 8.0 Reports 8.1 Principals' & Directors' Reports 8.2 District Administrator's Report 9.0 Correspondence 10.0 Items for the January 2022 Board Meeting 11.0 Adjournment As a reminder, the school board is a meeting held in public and is open to the public to attend. The Board by vote may take action on any or all of the known items listed in the agenda. Changes to the agenda may be made up to 24 hours prior to board meetings. Changes will be posted at each school site. 12/15 LAC91889 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
WCBD Count on 2

SCGOP passes election integrity resolution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Republican Party unanimously passed a comprehensive election integrity resolution on Saturday and is now calling on the legislature to pass it into law. The focus of the resolution is to secure elections and prevent opportunities for voter fraud before voting happens. “South Carolina didn’t have the problems other states […]
COLUMBIA, SC
kmvt

Bellevue passes Safe Communities Resolution

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to further bridge the divide between officials and community members, the Bellevue City Council passed a Safe Communities Resolution. The resolution states city personnel including marshals and police officers will not inquire into a person’s immigration status. They also cannot use any...
BELLEVUE, ID
State
Wisconsin State
WSET

Danville sales tax resolution approved

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — On Monday night, Danville City Council approved a resolution to impose an additional local sales tax and a local use tax. This is more of a formality following the referendum that voters overwhelmingly approved on November 2. Each tax will be a rise of 1%.
DANVILLE, VA
butlerradio.com

Rep. Kelly Opposes Continuing Resolution

Congressman Mike Kelly is opposing the continuing resolution to fund the federal government. The Republican from Butler said in a statement that the short-term spending bill is a “fiscal band-aid” and not a long term solution. Kelly urges Congress to put together a full budget for 2022. The continuing resolution...
BUTLER, PA
Killeen Daily Herald

BISD approves resolution for redistricting plan

Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a resolution on Monday that sets the stage for redistricting within the school system — a process that began in October 2020 after new U.S. Census data was released. The district, which had 45,158 residents within its boundaries in 2010, now has 63,659 residents, according...
BELTON, TX
Idaho Capital Sun

Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation

Arizona’s U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema remains opposed to weakening the Senate’s 60-vote threshold for moving ahead on legislation, even as other Democrats are floating the idea of making an exception to the chamber’s rules to pass major voting rights measures. In a statement to States Newsroom, a Sinema spokeswoman said the senator supports the voting […] The post Arizona Sen. Sinema opposes filibuster carveout to advance voting rights legislation appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona mayor defies governor's COVID vaccine mandate ban: 'No authority'

TUCSON, Ariz. - One Arizona mayor announced that she will keep the coronavirus vaccine mandate for city workers in place despite Gov. Doug Ducey's renewal of an executive order banning local governments from imposing the vaccine requirements. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made the announcement on Thursday, saying in a tweet...
ARIZONA STATE
News Break
Politics
Georgia Recorder

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden's big social spending bill

WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ massive social and climate bill pending in the Senate are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they pick up a new […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Winona Daily News

Opinion: Build Back Better from the bottom-up, not the top-down

The Biden administration is pushing a $1.75 trillion “reconciliation” bill supposedly to revitalize our economy. But it won’t work. Not only is the bill larded with wasteful spending and special interest giveaways, but there is a fundamental flaw: It fails to fix outdated regulations making it costly and inefficient to produce the goods and services it aims to expand. Instead of throwing trillions from the top-down, policymakers should modernize regulations and ease burdens holding people back.
ECONOMY
arizonadailyindependent.com

Zuckerberg's Group Spent Over $5.1 Million To Influence 2020 Election Offices In Arizona

In November 2020, Pima County Supervisors Ally Miller and Steve Christy voted against a canvass of the 2020 General Election results citing concerns that the their certification of results would be part of a larger pool of certifications coming out of the state of Arizona and across the country of an election in which Big Tech money old time ballot box stuffing allegedly occurred at historic levels.
ARIZONA STATE
Cleveland.com

Gov. Mike DeWine says he'll veto the legislature's anti-vaxx bill prohibiting business mandates: Capitol Letter

Veto pen ready: Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohio Public Radio’s “The State of Ohio,” he will veto House Bill 218, which would prohibit employers and schools from mandating vaccines that haven’t been fully approved by the federal government, and allow wide exemptions for fully approved vaccines, Laura Hancock reports. DeWine said that this is consistent with his opposition to President Joe Biden’s mandate forcing large companies to require employees to get shots because he doesn’t think the government should dictate how businesses run.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Senate passes bills involving abortion, guns and marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate passed several bills on its last session day of the year, including items related to abortion, concealed carry and medical marijuana. SB 157 expands the crime of "abortion manslaughter" to a first-degree felony charge if a medical professional fails to try to keep a fetus alive after an attempted abortion.
OHIO STATE

