Website Listing for CC.s

The City of Howell is preparing to launch a new and improved website along with a community photo contest. Work has been underway to give the website a new look. City Manager Erv Suida told WHMI their IT Director and Communication Specialist have been working on a new website and are doing a great job, with the hopes of launching it by the first of the year. He said it’s very exciting and the new website will have a very fresh look and greater ease of use. Suida added it will also be more stimulating and appealing to the senses and easy to use.

HOWELL, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO