For Tyron Woodley, “I Love Jake Paul” is not just a lost bet, but a reminder of his rivalry with the YouTuber. When Woodley committed the ink to his body, the product of a bet with Paul, he said he put it in a place where it wouldn’t survive that long: his middle finger. According to the ex-UFC champ, the tattoo is already fading. But he’s not in any hurry to see it go.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO