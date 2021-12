WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In a city like Wilkes-Barre, the houses are so close together; first responders here say there's no room for fireworks. "Here in Wilkes Barre in an urbanized area. Some of our rain gutters are like touching each other, and there's leaves and debris to get in them, and when they shoot these things up in the air, it's inevitable. You don't know what could happen," said Chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre Fire Dept.

