Reflections from 6 years of developing human-in-the-loop (HITL) tools. For most technical folks, coding things up is easy. If there is a tool you are not happy with, you can hack one up yourself without much of a hassle. If you want to extract data, you can quickly write up some regular expressions. If you want to combine some CSV files together, you can quickly create the Python script for that. If you need to debug a program, you know the tools and the ins and outs of debugging tools to be able to diagnose the fault of your programs.

