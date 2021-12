Apache has patched the vulnerability in its Log4j 2 library, but attackers are searching for unprotected servers on which they can remotely execute malicious code. A serious security vulnerability in a popular product from Apache has opened the floodgates for cybercriminals to try to attack susceptible servers. On Thursday, a flaw was revealed in Apache's Log4j 2, a utility used by millions of people to log requests for Java applications. Named Log4Shell, the vulnerability could allow attackers to take control of affected servers, a situation that has already prompted hackers to scan for unpatched systems on which they can remotely run malicious code.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO