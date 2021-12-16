ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Augusta, SC

Hutchinson, Stevens and Tillman lead DI locals on National Signing Day

By Colin Cody, Brendan Robertson
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Several local student athletes took part in the NCAA Early Signing Period beginning Wednesday, December 15.

North Augusta kicker Drew Stevens signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. Stevens set 12 school records during his career with the Yellow Jackets. He was named All-Region and All-State his senior season.

Chase Tillman, Stevens’ teammate at North Augusta signs with Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference. Tillman played defensive and offensive line positions with the Yellow Jackets. He is expected to play on defense with the Mountaineers. Tillman battled several injuries, including a torn meniscus his sophomore year. He also missed three games of his senior season due to injury. Through it all, Tillman says the coaches at ASU stuck with their commitment to him. He was named All-Region and All-State his senior season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MjuKg_0dO8394h00
Chase Tillman (L) and Drew Stevens sign their National Letters of Intent to Appalachian State and Iowa at North Augusta High School

Westside High School defensive back Kaleb Hutchinson is also headed to the Sun Belt Conference, signing with Coastal Carolina. Hutchinson racked up 70 tackles and five interceptions his senior season with the Patriots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JormM_0dO8394h00
Westside’s Kaleb Hutchinson signs with Coastal Carolina

Washington-Wilkes athlete Dalon Cobb signs with Georgia Southern as a wide receiver. Cobb played quarterback and other positions with the Tigers.

Related
WJBF

Mark Vanderslice picks up 100th win in 68-53 win over Georgia Southwestern

AIKEN, S.C. – University of South Carolina Aiken men’s basketball coach Mark Vanderslice picked up his 100th win as a Pacer as his team defeated Georgia Southwestern 68-53 Thursday evening. The Pacers are now 7-3 overall and 1-0 in league play. The Hurricanes fall to 3-5 on the year and 0-1 against conference foes. David Strother led the squad with […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

No.17 Bulldogs knock off No.2 NC State in overtime 82-80

RALEIGH, NC. — Behind a double-double from Jenna Staiti and 20 points from Que Morrison, the Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team upset second-ranked NC State in an 82-80 overtime thriller Thursday night at the Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.  The 14th-ranked Lady Bulldogs improve to 9-1 with the win, while the Wolfpack fall to 10-2, their 10-game winning streak coming to […]
RALEIGH, NC
WJBF

Youth football organization Dogs United celebrate National Championship

Richard Hand is the president of the local youth football organization, Dogs United. He’s also the coach of the boys 11U team. They play in the American Youth Football League, known as AYF. In December, they had a big reason to come together and celebrate. “We went down to nationals this year and competed at […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Pacers fall to Hurricanes 73-52

AIKEN, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken women’s basketball team lost a 73-52 decision to Georgia Southwestern Thursday evening in the PBC opener for both teams. The Pacers are now 3-5 on the season, including 0-1 in league play. The Hurricanes stand at 8-1 overall and 1-0 against PBC foes. Allycia Harris accounted for a […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Kirby Smart, UGA players share thoughts on National Signing Day class and Orange Bowl

ATHENS, Ga – University of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, along with select Bulldog student-athletes previewed the College Football Playoff/Orange Bowl matchup against Michigan on New Year’s Eve. The Bulldogs and Wolverines kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Miami Gardens, Florida. On Monday Coach Smart, juniors Nakobe Dean, Lewis Cine and senior James Cook offered the following comments. Head Coach Kirby SmartOpening […]
ATHENS, GA
WJBF

North Augusta’s Moore twins sign with Erskine College

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta seniors Arika and Arin Moore never saw themselves attended the same school to continue their careers as student athletes, but that’s just what happened for the twin sisters as they both signed with Erskine College. “I mean it feels good just to have someone there that you already […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Glascock County FFA chapter taking donations for Kentucky tornado victims

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga (WJBF/AP) – The Glascock County FFA chapter is taking donations to be delivered this weekend to tornado victims in Kentucky. The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky. The schools Facebook post is asking the public for donations of various sorts: Kentucky […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WJBF

Golden Apple: Wendy Walker

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Wendy Walker covers a lot of ground each day. She makes sure her 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th grade students have the very best educational experience. “My older son is disabled,” Walker says. “He has spina bifida. And he was in special education. And I wanted to give back and work with […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Paceline presents check to Georgia Cancer Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Paceline and the Georgia Cancer Center are celebrating a job well done. A check presentation was held Thursday, December 16 – the check representing how much money was raised during the year, culminating in the PaceDay 2021 event. The amount being over three hundred and thirty thousand dollars. “We are very […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg high school teachers benefit from $25,000 in mini-grants

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Thirty-four Allendale, Bamberg and Orangeburg high school teachers received $25,000 in Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) mini grants. These funds will benefit more than 4,000 students attending schools near the Savannah River Site (SRS).  This new outreach initiative by SRNS further develops their employment pipeline by providing science, technology, engineering and […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
WJBF

First day of holiday shipping deadlines

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today is the first major shipping deadline for anyone sending packages to loved ones for the holidays. It’s one of the busiest shipping days of the year. An employee at UPS said on Monday when they opened there was a long line of people waiting to ship packages. Anyone wanting to mail […]
AUGUSTA, GA
