Hutchinson, Stevens and Tillman lead DI locals on National Signing Day

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WJBF) – Several local student athletes took part in the NCAA Early Signing Period beginning Wednesday, December 15.

North Augusta kicker Drew Stevens signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference. Stevens set 12 school records during his career with the Yellow Jackets. He was named All-Region and All-State his senior season.

Chase Tillman, Stevens’ teammate at North Augusta signs with Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference. Tillman played defensive and offensive line positions with the Yellow Jackets. He is expected to play on defense with the Mountaineers. Tillman battled several injuries, including a torn meniscus his sophomore year. He also missed three games of his senior season due to injury. Through it all, Tillman says the coaches at ASU stuck with their commitment to him. He was named All-Region and All-State his senior season.

Chase Tillman (L) and Drew Stevens sign their National Letters of Intent to Appalachian State and Iowa at North Augusta High School

Westside High School defensive back Kaleb Hutchinson is also headed to the Sun Belt Conference, signing with Coastal Carolina. Hutchinson racked up 70 tackles and five interceptions his senior season with the Patriots.

Westside’s Kaleb Hutchinson signs with Coastal Carolina

Washington-Wilkes athlete Dalon Cobb signs with Georgia Southern as a wide receiver. Cobb played quarterback and other positions with the Tigers.

