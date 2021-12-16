ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thursday weather forecast

By Paul Drewes
KITV.com
 1 day ago

Our trade winds will be dropping, down to 10-15 mph by Thursday, before picking up over the weekend. As our trade winds relax, we...

www.kitv.com

San Angelo LIVE!

There's Snow in the Forecast Heading into Christmas Week!

SAN ANGELO – The Concho Valley might not have a white Christmas this year, but there is a slight chance of snow Saturday evening into Sunday morning heading into Christmas week.  According to Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will move through the Big Country down into the Concho Valley late Friday into Saturday morning.   A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as the cold front moves through.  The best chances for rain will be in the eastern counties in the Heartland and Hill Country overnight. …
SAN ANGELO, TX
nbcboston.com

Here Are the Latest Snowfall Totals Expected in New England This Weekend

It’s a mild finish to our week with an interesting forecast for the weekend!. A frontal system pushed in Friday morning, bringing our temperatures down just a few degrees. But as brief high pressure system is nudging in, our highs remain in the 50s with mostly sunny skies and a fantastic afternoon to wrap up the work week.
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

Snow, sleet this weekend after brief reprieve of warmth

The saying, “if you don’t like the weather in New England, just wait a few minutes” is more than a little apropos for this weekend. After one of the mildest December nights here, colder weather will slowly move into the region later Friday and set the stage for a mixed bag of weather on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
fox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

A sunny and spring-like afternoon is ahead before temperatures begin to significantly drop. Polar air moves in with rain for the city Saturday. Today's high is 62 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
KRGV

Cold front dropping temperatures to the 50s this weekend

Most of Saturday will stay warm, but get ready for a big drop in temperatures Saturday night and Sunday. A cold front will move through the RGV Saturday evening with gusty winds, rain, and possible thunderstorms. VISIT OUR WEATHER PAGE. DOWNLOAD OUR FREE KRGV WEATHER APP. Temperatures will drop through...
ENVIRONMENT
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Forecast

Moderate trade winds and a few morning trade wind showers. Chief Meteorologist Pete Caggiano forecasts for KITV4 Island News during the 5,6 and 10 p.m. newscasts Monday – Friday. He has the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
ENVIRONMENT
fox26houston.com

Friday weather forecast

After four days of record warmth, a cold front on Saturday will bring heavy storms followed by much colder air. Look for more records today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stormy weather on Saturday will bring 3 to 4 days of chilly air with Monday looking cold and wet. A warming trend is expected for the days leading up to Christmas and so far, the holiday is looking warm.
ENVIRONMENT
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Snowfall Forecasted For The Northeast

The trailing cold front connected with a deep low-pressure system moving further away towards eastern Canada is expected to meander over the Mid-South today. As a low-pressure waveform along the meandering front, regions of heavy rain, combined with the risk of severe thunderstorms, may result in flooding difficulties in these areas today.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Steady rain expected Saturday across state; ice and sleet possible

The above-average temperatures will linger into today before cooler more seasonable weather, as well as some rain, moves in for the weekend across New Jersey. Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Lauren Due says the rain is expected during the overnight hours into Saturday morning, with some ice, freezing rain and sleet possible for northern parts of the state. Rain is likely for most of the day, with about a quarter of an inch expected. Temperatures will be in the high-40s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into Saturday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning. “The snow forecast for today keeps it pretty light, it’ll be more of an evening and overnight event,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. Some areas in central Minnesota, like St. Cloud and Alexandria, could see more than an inch of snow. The Twin Cities isn’t expected to get more than .6 inches of snow. Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday. A few light snow chances are also expected next week, but no major systems.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
fox5ny.com

Weather forecast

There's rain, and in some areas to the north, even snow on the way this weekend, as the mild temperatures are set to say goodbye as we begin to ease into winter. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory has your weather forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Friday morning weather forecast

Skies won't be bright today, but temperatures will be unseasonably warm regardless. A weekend cold front brings rain and a return to December-like temperatures.
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Seasonal temperatures for Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Typical December temperatures for Friday across Nebraska with intervals of clouds and sun. A cold front will move through the region tonight and bring sharply colder temperatures on Saturday with a gusty northwest wind. Breezy and warmer conditions expected on Sunday. Partly to mostly sunny in...
LINCOLN, NE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Light Wintry Mix Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 27 Thursday night, look for a sunny start to Friday with high clouds increasing later in the day. At night, a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves in. The center of the storm will pass well south of us, so we only expect minor amounts of mixed precipitation. (Credit: CBS 2) If we do end up with .1 inch of snow, that would count for our first measurable snow of the season. If we do not, then we’ll break the record for the latest (first measurable) snowfall of the season. The current record is Dec. 20, 2012. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Friday is 39. The low for Friday night is 33. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Winter begins on Tuesday morning. All week leading up to the Christmas weekend looks dry and quiet. (Credit: CBS 2)
CHICAGO, IL

