Thursday weather forecast

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning. “The snow forecast for today keeps it pretty light, it’ll be more of an evening and overnight event,” meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. Some areas in central Minnesota, like St. Cloud and Alexandria, could see more than an inch of snow. The Twin Cities isn’t expected to get more than .6 inches of snow. Then, a quieter pattern is forecasted: Sunny skies and temps in the high-20s Sunday, and a bit warmer on Monday. A few light snow chances are also expected next week, but no major systems. More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO