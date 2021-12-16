New growth, development near stadium expected following Super Bowl 2024 announcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The area around Allegiant Stadium isn’t exactly what you would expect to see around a stadium, as much of it is surrounded by commercial buildings.

Since the announcement was first reported that Las Vegas would host the 2024 Super Bowl some have hope the area around the stadium will influence change and new growth.

8 News now spoke to commercial real estate agent, Ross Fabrizio, who has the building around the corner from Allegiant Stadium listed for sale.

“The Raiders and Allegiant Stadium gave him an opportunity for him to move his business elsewhere and take advantage of the situation,” Fabrizio says.

He tells 8 News Now he expects more businesses in the area to do the same, especially after Wednesday’s Super Bowl announcement.

“I think you will see some transition, that is a really tight timeline. This is a “make it happen” kind of town if you have a dream in the morning you can make it happen in the evening that is the Las Vegas way,” he added.

Allegiant Stadium is in County Commissioner Michael Naft’s district.

He tells 8 News Now in June, the stadium district plan was approved to transition it to a more pedestrian-friendly area with restaurants and entertainment.

“We continue to work with business owners in the area who want to go through a transition, some of it is going to happen naturally some of it is going to happen with us encouraging it to happen,” said Naft.

He goes on to say that he expects more businesses to relocate as more buyers come looking to take advantage of the area.

Naft also expects the area west of the stadium along Polaris to be popular.

LVCVA CEO, Steve Hill says the Super Bowl could be what is needed to create change.

“10 years ago that was largely a warehouse district, as more and more events take place like the super bowl the makeup of the surrounding areas is going to change over time,” says Hill.

Fabrizio tells 8 News Now that on the same day of the announcement of the Super Bowl he received a phone call about the building for sale. He says he sees potential for the area.

“If they are looking to sell before 2024, they are probably looking at a premium price,” he adds.

Fabrizio also tells 8 News Now for some people looking to open up a business in the area, parking has been a concern. He says he expects interest to pick up in the near future.

