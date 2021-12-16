ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas already preparing to host Super Bowl LVIII

By Chris Maathuis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nq4Bo_0dO81icL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – NFL owners voted unanimously Tuesday to award Las Vegas the 2024 Super Bowl. It will be known as Super Bowl 58, or LVIII.

Las Vegas leaders are already stepping forward and prove to the NFL that this is the place to hold an event of this size. And that Las Vegas does events better than anybody else.

When Alegiant Stadium was proposed and built it was promised it would host the league’s biggest party.

“It’s a big day for the Raiders,” team owner Mark Davis said during the announcement. “It’s a big day for the city of Las Vegas. I think it’s a marriage made in heaven. I will say some others may use a different word.”

“Nobody knows how to put on an event like Las Vegas,” Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said. “And the LVCVA. They will set the bar for other Super Bowls and won’t reach that plateau. And hopefully this is the first of many Super Bowls that’ll will be coming to Las Vegas.”

The announcement was made Tuesday morning and the host committee is already getting to work.

Most super bowl host committees have four years to prepare, the Las Vegas committee will have two.

“i don’t think there’s any city in the u.s. or world that has the expertise and the ability to do it,” host committee chair Maury Gallagher said. “I feel a lot more comfortable as the chairman of the host committee having the LVCVA, it’s like your dad standing behind you to make sure you don’t get run over.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ABC30 Fresno

Nevada governor: 'No better venue' to host Super Bowl than Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS -- It wasn't that long ago when Las Vegas was banned by the NFL from advertising itself as a tourist destination during Super Bowl broadcasts. But with theRaidersin their second season calling Sin City home, and both the Pro Bowl and the NFL draft coming to town in the next few months, the league has found a new home -- one that will now host the Super Bowl.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas Super Bowl annoucement was a year in the making

Wednesday’s announcement that Las Vegas has officially been awarded the 2024 Super Bowl was a year in the making. NFL team owners approved awarding Super Bowl LVIII, set to occur Feb. 11, 2024, to Las Vegas during their owners meetings held in Dallas. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
reviewjournal.com

Las Vegas celebrates Super Bowl announcement on marquees

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Valley celebrated the announcement that Super Bowl LVIII is coming to Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium. Marquees around the Strip and downtown Las Vegas proclaimed the announcement, including the Viva Vision canopy at the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lviii#Las Vegas#Super Bowls#American Football#Lviii#Raiders#Lvcva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

8 News Now

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy