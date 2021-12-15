ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the Conversation on Kids and COVID-19 Vaccination

Cover picture for the articleCedars-Sinai is gathering pediatricians, parents and community members to address important questions about vaccinating children 5-11 years old against COVID-19. The free virtual event, “The Open House: FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccines for Ages 5-11,” will take place from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on Zoom. The conversation will be recorded and...

TIME

Doctors Don’t Get Paid for Talking to Parents About Kids’ COVID-19 Vaccinations. Joe Biden Wants to Change That

For the last month, Dr. John Waits and his staff have asked the parents of any kid who walks into the clinic the same question: will the child have the COVID-19 vaccine?. “Instantly you see the body language and you get a sense of where we’re going,” says Waits, a family medicine physician and CEO of Cahaba Medical Care in Alabama. The conversations don’t usually end in a “heck no,” he says, but they don’t often end in an immediate vaccination, either. Across Cahaba’s network of 17 health clinics and several visits to local schools, Waits and his team have vaccinated about 150 children since Nov. 2, the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 .
healthing.ca

New video helps parents prepare kids for COVID-19 vaccine

Unsure how to prepare your child for their first COVID-19 vaccine? A new video by local community partners demystifies the process. First posted online Saturday, the three-minute video includes advice for getting a child ready for vaccination, as well as a step-by-step walkthrough of what to expect at the Devonshire Mall mass vaccination centre.
Kaiser Family Foundation

KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor: Winter 2021 Update On Parents' Views Of Vaccines For Kids

After an initial wave of eager parents got their teens vaccinated for COVID-19 in the spring and summer, vaccine uptake among 12-17 year-olds appears to have slowed, with about half of parents saying their teen has gotten at least one dose as of November (before news of the omicron variant), essentially unchanged over the past two months. Enthusiasm is somewhat lower among parents of children ages 5-11 who became eligible for vaccination more recently, with 16% saying their younger child has gotten at least one vaccine dose and another 13% saying they plan to get them vaccinated “right away.” Three in ten parents of both teens and younger children say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated for COVID-19. The latest KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey of parents was conducted prior to the emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, and we will continue to track parents’ attitudes and intentions as more information emerges on the potential impact of this new variant on children.
osfhealthcare.org

Get kids vaccinated to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants

We know that getting our children vaccinated against COVID-19 will help protect them and their families from becoming seriously or severely ill. But did you know that vaccinating kids also can help reduce the unseen spread of the virus? With each infection, scientists say the odds increase for new variants to develop.
bloomberglaw.com

School Encouragement Linked to More Kids Covid-19 Vaccinations

Parents at schools encouraging vaccination more likely to inoculate. Nearly one-third want to wait and see how it works in other kids. Schools play an influential role in encouraging Covid-19 vaccinations for kids, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll released Thursday. The findings come a little more than a...
US News and World Report

Biden Administration: 5 Million Kids Under 12 Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Roughly 5 million children ages 5-11 will be at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of day Tuesday, according to the Biden administration. White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients called the news a “a major milestone in our efforts to keep our kids safe and our schools open.”
Fox 32 Chicago

COVID-19 vaccines for kids: What if your child gets the wrong dose?

LOS ANGELES - A Florida woman who took her 5-year-old son to get vaccinated for COVID-19 last month said he was accidentally given an adult dose of the vaccine. The woman told FOX Television Stations that she wishes to remain anonymous because she’s been bombarded with messages on social media from those who oppose the vaccine after she shared her story with the media.
Elko Daily Free Press

Most Parents Remain Concerned About Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds

Most Parents Remain Concerned About , Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids, Survey Finds. The recent survey was conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation. It found that close to three out of 10 parents will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against COVID-19. Another third of parents surveyed said they will wait to see how the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. kids will evolve. Only about 30 percent stated that their children ages five to 11 will be vaccinated "right away.". Analysts say the findings are in keeping with how parents have reacted in the past to guidance about new vaccines for children. Generally what we've seen throughout the years is that parents tend to be more careful with their kids than themselves, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. It's one of those things that predates the pandemic. , Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. When you ask parents about their concerns, safety is almost always at the top, and they frequently say they don't have enough information, Dr. Sean O'Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics, via CNN. Vaccination rates for children ages 12 through 17 have decreased in recent weeks. According to the survey, . most parents acknowledge the dangers of contracting COVID-19 over possible dangers related to coronavirus vaccines. Still, nearly 60 percent of parents think they do not have enough information about the vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that complications due to COVID-19 vaccines are rare. Parental trust in the CDC has plummeted nearly 10 percent in recent months, from 66 percent in July to 57 percent in November.
westernmassnews.com

Some teens may get a COVID-19 vaccine booster soon, but younger kids might not get one at all

(CNN) -- As more young children are getting their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine, another question is popping up: When will kids and younger teens need a booster shot?. Dr. Sean O'Leary, a professor of pediatric infectious disease at the University of Colorado School of Medicine who works with Children's Hospital Colorado, said his fellow pediatricians are starting to hear from more parents, "particularly for the older kids who were vaccinated several months ago."
abc57.com

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids 5-11 in Elkhart Tuesday

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The clinic will be held at the Elkhart County Health Department located at 608 Oakland Ave. in Elkhart. The clinic will only...
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Kid-friendly vaccine event at One Daytona aims to protect youngsters from COVID-19

DAYTONA BEACH — With unhappy memories of a past flu shot fresh in his mind, Oliver Paulino, 6, wasn’t eager to be jabbed again on Saturday with a COVID-19 vaccine. Yet he emerged smiling after receiving his first kid-sized dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at One Daytona, sporting a brightly colored Band-Aid on his arm and a festive holiday headdress illuminated by Christmas lights.
WNEM

Neighborhood testing sites expanded to offer COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5-11

The state health department expanded its neighborhood testing sites to allow kids ages 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Previously, vaccines were only offered at these sites to those ages 12 and older. “We’re proud of the progress that’s been made vaccinating more Michigan residents, but there is...
