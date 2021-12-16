ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated museums in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) — Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New York on Tripadvisor .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxeGr_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

30. American Airpower Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites
  • Address: 1230 New Highway Hangar 3, Farmingdale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ionRz_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

29. Kingston Uptown Historic District

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6iOu_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

28. Women’s Rights National Historical Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums
  • Address: 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPrde_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

27. Opus 40

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Parks, Art Museums
  • Address: 356 George Sickle Road, Saugerties
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQBBr_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

26. Staten Island Children’s Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums
  • Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace Building M, Staten Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8LgK_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

25. National Comedy Center

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (279 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 203 W 2nd Street, Jamestown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ybcey_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

24. The Discovery Center

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums
  • Address: 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Krw_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

23. Motorcyclepedia Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (169 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 250 Lake Street, Newburgh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a6HQu_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

22. Hudson Beach Glass

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries
  • Address: 162 Main Street, Beacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpfTl_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

21. Historic Richmond Town

  • Rating: 4 / 5 (222 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YO9IR_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

20. Dia Beacon

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums
  • Address: 3 Beekman Street, Beacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48e9Vv_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

19. Hudson River Maritime Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums
  • Address: 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wImVB_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

18. Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (1,520 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Libraries
  • Address: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XtG5_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

17. Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Museums
  • Address: 310 Genesee Street, Utica
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MYaj_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

16. Corning Museum of Glass

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (3,777 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Gxvi_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

15. Phelps Mansion Museum

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (182 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
  • Address: 191 Court Street, Binghamton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32wQaU_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

14. New York Transit Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CFMoB_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

13. Lyndhurst

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings
  • Address: 635 S Broadway, Tarrytown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scR0b_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

12. New York State Capitol

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
  • Address: State Street, Albany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GtMem_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

11. National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,660 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, Otsego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200GIZ_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

10. USS Slater DE-766

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (442 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: Broadway and Quay Street, Albany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcwvX_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

9. Boldt Castle and Yacht House

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 1 Heart Island, Alexandria Bay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egPme_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

8. Snug Harbor Cultural Center

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums
  • Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Txhse_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

7. Buffalo & Erie County Naval and Military Park

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities
  • Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmzJH_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

6. Brooklyn Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,601 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites
  • Address: 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Bv49_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

5. Erie Canal Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)
  • Type of activity: History Museums
  • Address: 318 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QoVdS_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

4. New York State Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas
  • Address: Empire State Plaza, Albany
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ebXo_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

3. The Metropolitan Museum of Art

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (54,669 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums
  • Address: 1000 5th Avenue, Manhattan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ajDQ_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

2. The Strong National Museum of Play

  • Rating: 5 / 5 (2,169 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Children’s Museums, History Museums
  • Address: 1 Manhattan Square Drive, Rochester
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6M18_0dO811wT00
Tripadvisor

1. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,420 reviews)
  • Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites
  • Address: 180 Greenwich Street, World Trade Center, Manhattan
