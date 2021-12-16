Highest-rated museums in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. ( STACKER ) — Museums are one of the most important institutions in any country. They don’t just show us our past, they contextualize it—allowing visitors to better understand cultures and ourselves. Good museum displays lead to reflection, generate ideas, and create a sense of appreciation for who has come before. In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public, and often rank highly for tourist visits. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in New York on Tripadvisor .

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (135 reviews)

Type of activity: Military Museums, Historic Sites

Address: 1230 New Highway Hangar 3, Farmingdale

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (188 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: Green and John Streets, Kingston

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (442 reviews)

Type of activity: Historic Sites, Natural History Museums

Address: 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (248 reviews)

Type of activity: Parks, Art Museums

Address: 356 George Sickle Road, Saugerties

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

Type of activity: Children’s Museums

Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace Building M, Staten Island

Rating: 5 / 5 (279 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: 203 W 2nd Street, Jamestown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (127 reviews)

Type of activity: Children’s Museums

Address: 60 Morgan Road, Binghamton

Rating: 5 / 5 (169 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: 250 Lake Street, Newburgh

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (134 reviews)

Type of activity: Art Galleries

Address: 162 Main Street, Beacon

Rating: 4 / 5 (222 reviews)

Type of activity: History Museums

Address: 441 Clarke Avenue, Staten Island

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (520 reviews)

Type of activity: Art Galleries, Art Museums

Address: 3 Beekman Street, Beacon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (159 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

Address: 50 Rondout Landing, Kingston

Rating: 5 / 5 (1,520 reviews)

Type of activity: Historic Sites, Libraries

Address: 4097 Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)

Type of activity: Art Museums

Address: 310 Genesee Street, Utica

Rating: 5 / 5 (3,777 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: 1 Museum Way, Corning

Rating: 5 / 5 (182 reviews)

Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

Address: 191 Court Street, Binghamton

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (962 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: Corner of Boerum Place and Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (551 reviews)

Type of activity: Historic Sites, Architectural Buildings

Address: 635 S Broadway, Tarrytown

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (839 reviews)

Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites

Address: State Street, Albany

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,660 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: 25 Main Street, Cooperstown, Otsego

Rating: 5 / 5 (442 reviews)

Type of activity: History Museums

Address: Broadway and Quay Street, Albany

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,980 reviews)

Type of activity: History Museums

Address: 1 Heart Island, Alexandria Bay

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (300 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums

Address: 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,000 reviews)

Type of activity: Military Museums, Military Bases & Facilities

Address: 1 Naval Park CV, Buffalo

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,601 reviews)

Type of activity: Art Galleries, Historic Sites

Address: 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (425 reviews)

Type of activity: History Museums

Address: 318 Erie Boulevard East, Syracuse

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,094 reviews)

Type of activity: Natural History Museums, Nature & Wildlife Areas

Address: Empire State Plaza, Albany

Rating: 5 / 5 (54,669 reviews)

Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks, Art Museums

Address: 1000 5th Avenue, Manhattan

Rating: 5 / 5 (2,169 reviews)

Type of activity: Children’s Museums, History Museums

Address: 1 Manhattan Square Drive, Rochester

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (95,420 reviews)

Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

Address: 180 Greenwich Street, World Trade Center, Manhattan

