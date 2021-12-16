Donegal School District closing on Thursday due to anonymous threat

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Donegal School District is closing all school buildings on Thursday due to a reported threat.

A voicemail that went out to parents on Wednesday night said that the school was mentioned in an anonymous threat and will close on Thursday, Dec. 16 to allow police to investigate. Schools will re-open on Friday, Dec. 17 with an enhanced police presence.

The School District urges anyone with any information on the threat to report it to Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-426-1164.

Conestoga Valley School District is also warning families of a threat made against its middle school. In a letter to the community, Conestoga’s Valley’s superintendent said the vague, unverified threatening language was used on a Snapchat account.

East Lampeter Township Police will maintain a presence at the middle school.

