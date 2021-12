The housing market in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable as it seemingly could not be stopped from rising; even the low points of the year were record breaking. As the economy restarted and began to shake off the pandemic cobwebs, people's habits began to change. Due to remote work, people shifted their focus away from the typically busy city centers and to the suburbs and beyond. There was even record demand for second homes at a time when inventory was at an all-time low.

