Erie Otters suspend team activities after 13 positive COVID-19 tests

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

The Ontario Hockey League's Erie Otters have suspended all team activities after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19. The league says all players...

www.sportsnet.ca

Sportsnet.ca

Flames trying to 'think positive, test negative' during latest COVID shutdown

CALGARY – Finally, a positive that wasn’t produced in a lab. On a day that began with a 19th Calgary Flames player placed in COVID-19 protocol, leave it to GM Brad Treliving to look on the bright side of a situation that now has his team sidelined through the Christmas break.
Sportsnet.ca

Niagara IceDogs have weekend games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols

The Ontario Hockey League has announced that the Niagara IceDogs' regular-season games scheduled for the coming weekend against the Sudbury Wolves and North Bay Battalion have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The games were set to be played on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Both will be rescheduled at a...
Sportsnet.ca

With four players in COVID protocol, Maple Leafs face tough challenge

VANCOUVER – In a “normal” year, it would’ve been what those in the business call a greenlight night. The Maple Leafs had escaped bitter late-November weather in Toronto and trounced the Los Angeles Kings 6-2 in California, with Auston Matthews’ bestie, Justin Bieber, rooting them on from the stands.
Sportsnet.ca

Flames announce no new positive COVID-19 tests from players or staff

The Calgary Flames said that no players or support staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. This is the first time the team has not recorded a positive test since Dec. 12. Calgary currently has 19 players in the league's COVID-19 protocol and has had all their games postponed through to Christmas.
Sportsnet.ca

NHL, NHLPA announce enhanced protocols until at least Jan. 7

The NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association have returned to tighter COVID-19 safety measures. The league confirmed Saturday morning that it was adopting, effective immediately, new rules amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and the explosion of positive test results, particularly in the past few days. Measures include...
Sportsnet.ca

Dubas says two Maple Leafs players with COVID-19 are experiencing symptoms

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says two of four players who tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic, one has mild symptoms, while another has a fever, chills and body aches. Dubas said on a Zoom call with reporters that the team did a round of rapid tests Saturday,...
Sportsnet.ca

Infectious disease specialist: Too early for NHL to adopt NFL's testing approach

An infectious disease specialist told Ron MacLean on Hockey Night in Canada Saturday night that it's too early for the NHL to adopt the NFL's less-restrictive testing policy for COVID-19. The NFL's approach, unveiled Saturday, is that if a player is double vaccinated and is asymptomatic, then that player doesn't...
Sportsnet.ca

32 Thoughts: Canada to finalize 2022 women’s Olympic hockey roster this week

Hockey Canada is expected to announce this week the roster for the Canadian Olympic ice hockey team represented at the upcoming Beijing Olympics, according to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek on Hockey Night in Canada’s 32 Thoughts segment. After Marie-Philip Poulin’s overtime heroics in the Canada-USA Rivalry Series in Games...
Sportsnet.ca

Senators Takeaways: 5 reasons for the impressive turnaround

The texts and emails are arriving like Christmas cards. They’re not Santa related. Maybe the rebuild really is over, lol. The Ottawa Senators didn’t so much flip the page on November of the 2021 calendar, it was more like they flipped a switch. Technically, it came after the 6-2 loss on home ice to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 1. In Ottawa, this day is now referred to as ‘rock bottom.’
Sportsnet.ca

Looking at which NHL players should gain consideration for Team USA

It may seem like an odd time to talk about the Olympics. There’s so much uncertainty in the NHL right now that playing an international tournament just doesn’t seem feasible. But until there’s a definitive answer, the speculation of who will make each squad will continue. If...
Sportsnet.ca

Dave Lowry looking to make most of long-awaited opportunity with Jets

WINNIPEG - Dave Lowry is a first-time NHL head coach by definition only. He doesn’t lack experience on the ice or behind the bench. Perhaps most importantly, he doesn't lack the conviction required to make bold decisions. The only thing that’s truly been missing is the opportunity, which changed...
Sportsnet.ca

Winterhawks' Cross Hanas pulls off Zegras alley-oop assist in WHL game

Trevor Zegras has started a trend. The Anaheim Ducks rookie forward made all the highlight reels last week when he flipped the puck over the net to awaiting teammate Sonny Milano, who batted it past Buffalo Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and into the net. Now here's the WHL remix featuring...
Sportsnet.ca

Maple Leafs' latest goal to get home healthy for the holidays

VANCOUVER – Home for the holidays. With the Toronto Maple Leafs’ planned four-game western road trip dissolving into just one game and nine positive COVID tests, the team’s sole objective is to get back to Toronto as healthy and quickly as possible. “We’re trying to do everything...
Sportsnet.ca

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher was hit 'hard' by COVID-19

Brendan Gallagher said he feels great and energized after clearing COVID-19 protocols and rejoining the Montreal Canadiens. Gallagher, who missed the past seven games while dealing with the virus, spoke with the media Sunday after returning to practice for the first time since he was placed in quarantine Dec. 2.
Sportsnet.ca

Capitals' T.J. Oshie placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Sunday. Oshie joins teammates Garnet Hathaway (Dec. 6), Evgeny Kuznetsov (Dec. 15) and Nicklas Backstrom (Dec. 17) in protocol as the virus continues to spread across the league. The Capitals are scheduled to play the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday at 7 p.m. -- one of four games of eight not yet postponed on the day.
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL shuts down Red Wings through holiday break

The NHL announced Sunday that due to continued COVID spread within the organization, the Detroit Red Wings will be shut down through the holiday break. Detroit’s facilities will be closed through at least December 26, the last day of the holiday break. Until then, players and staff have effectively been sent home.
Sportsnet.ca

Jim Rutherford on the Canucks Finding Their Stride

President and interim GM of the Vancouver Canucks Jim Rutherford joins Real Kyper & Bourne to discuss the state of his Canucks amidst the rise of COVID-19 cases, the keys to the team's recent turnaround, and reflects on what the future holds for Vancouver this year (00:44). Producer Sam joins the guys to chat about Paul Maurice's resignation as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets (12:34). Former NHL President, GM and head coach Doug MacLean catches up with Nick and Justin before sharing his thoughts on the growing COVID-19 concerns around the NHL and sharing some stories from his time in the league (27:19). The guys wrap up by heading to the text-line to respond to your questions and comments (48:17).The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
Sportsnet.ca

20 Fantasy Thoughts: Buy-low candidates to target on Canadian teams

It’s time to make fantasy hockey manager a certified job with benefits. With nearly 15 percent of NHL players currently in the league’s COVID protocol, navigating a roster has become more of a chore and less of a hobby. As we enter the final stretch of games before...
