Urban Meyer has responded to the allegations that he kicked and insulted former Jacksonville Jaguars K Josh Lambo. “Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said. “[General Manager] Trent [Baalke] and I met with him on multiple occasions to encourage his performance, and this was never brought up. I was fully supportive of Josh during his time with the team and wish him nothing but the best.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO