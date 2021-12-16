ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Composer Toby Chu on Finding Authentic Sounds for Netflix’s ‘Found’ Documentary

By Jazz Tangcay
New Haven Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFilmmaker Amanda Lipitz’s documentary “Found,” streaming on Netflix, is a personal tale — her niece Chloe features at the heart of the documentary. “Found” follows three young women, all adopted from China into American families. Through testing, they discover they are blood-related at a time when they are coming of age....

