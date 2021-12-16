ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 1 SC women beat No. 15 Duke, 5th win over top-15 teams

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jAAhk_0dO7zdFC00
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) and guard Zia Cooke (1) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night.

South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting to secure the team’s fifth win against an opponent ranked 15th or better in the AP Top 25 this season.

Duke trimmed a 16-point deficit to 42-35 early in the fourth period, but South Carolina (11-0) responded by scoring on five straight possessions.

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-1), whose defense made South Carolina work. But the offense struggled to get going.

NO. 3 STANFORD 68, UC DAVIS 42

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Jump had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Stanford overcame a slow offensive start to run away from UC Davis.

Cameron Brink, coming off a career-best 25 points in Sunday’s 91-62 win against Pacific, added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the defending national champion Cardinal (7-2). Lacie Hull had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals, while twin sister Lexie also had four steals as Stanford finished with 13.

Evanne Turner scored nine points to lead UC Davis (5-4).

NO. 16 SOUTH FLORIDA 69, STETSON 50

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Elisa Pinzan scored all 12 of her points in the first half, Shae Leverett had 10 points and nine rebounds and South Florida beat Stetson.

USF (7-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter as Stetson missed 15 straight shots, starting late in the third.

Tippy Robertson scored 12 points for Stetson (6-5).

NO. 22 LSU 100, ALCORN STATE 36

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and three steals as LSU blew out Alcorn State.

Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-1), who put all 13 players in the scoring column for the second straight game. LSU shot 61% with a 46-21 rebounding advantage.

Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-8), which shot 26%.

NO. 24 OHIO STATE 97, ALABAMA STATE 51

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven 3-pointers as Ohio State raced past Alabama State.

Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-2).

Brazyll Watkins scored 11 points for Alabama State (1-6).

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke 55-46

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night. South Carolina finished with a 45-25 rebounding advantage that included 19-5 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting to secure the team's fifth win against an opponent ranked 15th or better in the AP Top 25 this season.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aliyah Boston
Club 93.7

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson Hopes To Become Second Defensive Heisman Winner

The four 2021 Heisman Trophy finalists have been revealed, and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is on the list. Hutchinson is in pretty rare company considering he is only the 14th defensive player to make the top five of the Heisman voting in the last 50 years. There has only ever been one defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy, and it just so happens he was a Wolverine as well. Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997, and for now, he is the only defensive player to win, but Hutchinson hopes to change all that.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLBT

National Signing Day: Where the local athletes are going

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday was National Signing Day, where the top high school athletes announced where they’re headed for their collegiate careers. The number one player in Mississippi is leaving the state. Germantown running back Branson Robinson is sticking with his pledge to become a Georgia Bulldog. “Being...
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the Early Signing Day with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class, and also managed to land a former five-star recruit in LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. Following Early National Signing Day, a few high-profile recruits made their commitments public, of those included two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Ap Top 25#Ap#The Blue Devils#Stanford 68#Uc Davis 42#Stanford#Uc Davis#Pacific#Usf#Lsu#Alcorn State#Tigers
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Falls To #1 South Carolina In Cameron

South Carolina used a physical, suffocating defense and a 17-0 first-period run to hand the Duke women their first defeat Wednesday night, 55-46. The game both confirmed South Carolina’s status as the team to beat come March, while showing how far Kara Lawson’s Duke team has come and how much promise it has for the future.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIS-TV

Dawn Staley named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was named USA basketball co-Coach of the Year in recognition of coaching the gold-medal winning USA Basketball team in 2021. San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich was also recognized for this award for his leadership in...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN
nsjonline.com

App State well-suited for Duke in loss at Cameron

DURHAM — Basketball coaches are still wearing their pandemic casual clothes on the benches this year. After getting the opportunity to ditch the suits and ties last season while playing in empty arenas, most coaches have continued the practice, wearing sweat suits or golf shirts during games. Appalachian State...
DURHAM, NC
WTOK-TV

Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School, senior defensive lineman, Kalvin Dinkins, chose to continue athletic and academic career with Mississippi State on Wednesday. Dinkins said, “Mississippi State is close to home. It is a comfortable fit. I really love it. Hail State.”. This season Dinkins had 23 solo...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

685K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy