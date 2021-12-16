ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil supply expected to catch up to demand, offering relief on prices

By Stanley Reed The New York Times
 1 day ago

Oil production is on the verge of exceeding demand this month, potentially easing pressure on prices, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday. “Much needed relief for tight markets is on the way,” the Paris-based forecasting group said in its Monthly Oil Report. Oil prices have roughly doubled over...

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman says US$100 oil possible as record demand outpaces supply

(Dec 17): Oil at US$100 (RM421.05) a barrel cannot be ruled out in 2023 as supply additions are expected to be too slow to keep up with record demand, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. While the bank’s base forecast is for Brent to stay around US$85 next year and...
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.51 to $72.38 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.14 to $75.02 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.18 a gallon. January heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at a 3-week high

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in about three weeks. The mood of the market has "shifted because of clarity from the Federal Reserve," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. "The market was concerned that the Fed would be too aggressive and now we know where the Fed stands and that rates aren't going to rise tomorrow." Oil traders also seem "less concerned" about potential omicron-related restrictions in Europe, he said. Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are also supportive for oil, as that raises the potential for sanctions on Russia that could disrupt its energy sector, he added. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.51, or 2.1%, to settle at $72.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, according to FactSet data.
investing.com

Oil prices head for weekly loss on Omicron coronavirus uncertainty

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dipped on Friday, putting the market on track for a narrow weekly loss, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly. Brent crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to...
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
CNBC

Oil hits $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

Oil nudged above $75 a barrel on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost after the U.S....
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
