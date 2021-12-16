Dell's webcam concept brings real eye contact to video calls

Dell has now introduced its Concept Luna, designed to create more sustainable, recyclable and reusable laptops that potentially boast a 50% smaller carbon footprint. Developed in partnership with Intel, the new concept completely reimagines how a conventional laptop is designed and built, pairing a more efficient layout with materials that consume less energy to produce. On the components front, the motherboard itself is a whopping 75% smaller and uses 20% less components to manufacture. Everything else in the laptop is then rearranged around this central motherboard which sits near the top for extra cooling exposure, while its battery charging unit is placed even further away now to enable fan-less passive cooling that can reduce energy consumption. With specialized component fitting, the construction of the device will need 10 times fewer screws as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO