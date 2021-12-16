ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Dell's webcam concept brings real eye contact to video calls

By Mat Gallagher
T3.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no doubt that the last two years have changed the way we work. Working from home has gone from being a luxury to the norm and video conferencing is just a part of life. Dell hasn't let this go unnoticed and at a press event in New York...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
theintelligencer.com

This Samsung sound bar system is $80 off right now

Got a new TV during Black Friday but the speakers are subpar? A simple solution is a sound bar. Sound bars provide wide-range surround sound in a compact size, eliminating the need for bulkier speakers. The elongated Bluetooth-compatible sound system is ideal for those who want a home cinema experience out of the box for a budget-friendly price.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

Dell's Concept Luna Modular Laptop: Enterprise, Right To Repair And Environmental Game-Changer

Companies in recent years have put added emphasis on reducing their carbon footprints, taking a more responsible approach to environmental challenges that are exacerbated by heightened consumerism. From manufacturing to disposing of electronics, energy consumption and e-waste are growing issues. They're also somewhat compounded by a push for thinner and lighter products—premium designs can and often do come at the expense of easy repairs and scenarios where a product can be reused beyond its initial lifecycle. It doesn't have to be that way, though. In an effort to push the limits of sustainable PC design, Dell today introduced an interesting prototype laptop called Concept Luna.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Calls#Eye Contact#Video Calling#Ultrasharp Webcam
notebookcheck.net

Dell Concept Luna explores how laptops in the near future can become more efficient, repairable and recyclable too

Sustainability and user repairability are two areas where we have seen some interesting developments in recent times. The Framework laptop is one example of this approach that features modular components that can easily be replaced and swapped out. Dell and Intel, however, have partnered on a new laptop design approach that takes these ideas to an all-new level.
TECHNOLOGY
Liliputing

Dell’s Concept Pari is a wireless webcam that’s easy to reposition or even hold in a hand

Most modern laptops have a webcam above the screen, and if you buy a USB webcam for use with a desktop computer, odds are you usually place it atop a monitor. But that might not always be the best place for a camera, so Dell developed Concept Pari, a wireless webcam that’s easy to reposition. Just pick it up and you can hold the camera in your hands, attach it to a different portion of the display, or stick it on another dock to point in any direction.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Dell
Phone Arena

TCL's crazy foldable and rollable phone concept appears in video

TCL showcased a new type of foldable device concept, which also has a rollable part of the display. At a technology congress in China called DTC 2021, the company presented its crazy new concept. Twitter user Fold Universe captured a fully functional TCL device showcasing the new technology on video.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

[CES 2022] Dell’s Concept Luna aims to make your laptop last longer

With CES 2022 just around the bend, many brands hold CES pre-brief meetings with the press like us. Most of these meetings are under strict embargoes, but some of the information can be announced ahead of CES. Dell has several upcoming things, and one of them is Concept Luna. Estimated...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Dell's Concept Luna Will Make Laptops More Repairable and Sustainable

Dell has now introduced its Concept Luna, designed to create more sustainable, recyclable and reusable laptops that potentially boast a 50% smaller carbon footprint. Developed in partnership with Intel, the new concept completely reimagines how a conventional laptop is designed and built, pairing a more efficient layout with materials that consume less energy to produce. On the components front, the motherboard itself is a whopping 75% smaller and uses 20% less components to manufacture. Everything else in the laptop is then rearranged around this central motherboard which sits near the top for extra cooling exposure, while its battery charging unit is placed even further away now to enable fan-less passive cooling that can reduce energy consumption. With specialized component fitting, the construction of the device will need 10 times fewer screws as well.
ELECTRONICS
Ars Technica

Dell’s Concept Luna PC disassembles easily so Dell can reuse its parts

What do you do when your laptop screen breaks or the keyboard gives out? After some troubleshooting, you probably toss out the machine and upgrade. But what if some of your laptop's components could be harvested and put in another computer, like some Frankenstein creation? That's what Dell has in mind with its Concept Luna laptop project.
TECHNOLOGY
dotesports.com

Dell unveils modular laptop concept, Project Luna, ahead of CES 2022

Dell has revealed its concept for a modular laptop called Project Luna ahead of CES 2022. Modular devices are a concept that many manufacturers are exploring to make mobile devices both customizable for users and sustainable for the environment. Cellphones and laptops are among the most wasteful of these devices in terms of reusable parts, with many people tossing them out after a specific part breaks or stops functioning correctly. But these devices can still have parts harvested and used in other products, extending their life.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Philips Hue just got a free Christmas upgrade that owners will love

‘Tis the season to be jolly! And what better way to mark the occasion than an upcoming Philips Hue update, which brings a tidal wave of festive goodness straight to your living room with a selection of Christmas-themed lighting scenes. That new particular update, version 4.10 of the Hue app,...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Focal Sib Evo review: awesome Dolby Atmos from an affordable surround sound system

Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos 5.1.2 speaker system deals. Focal SIB Evo 5.1.2 Home... Focal Sib Evo Dolby Atmos... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. In this Focal Sib Evo review, we're looking at a set of surround sound speakers that have upfiring Dolby Atmos drivers built in to the units. The result is a super-simple 5.1.2-channel setup that’s designed to deliver high-quality immersive audio in one easy-to-install package.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

GoPro HERO 10 free update unlocks ultra-wide video

The GoPro HERO 10 Black just got some exciting new features in the latest update. This cam launched in October 2021, earned a full five stars in our GoPro HERO 10 Black review, and sits at the top of our best action camera ranking. The latest upgrade, available for free to download via the Quik app, will extend its capabilities in a few exciting ways: it adds support for the SuperView Digital Lens right up to 5.3K60, enables users to shoot at 24 frames per second, and also adds support for the Max Lens Mod.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Dell’s Concept Pari is a Magnetic Wireless Webcam That Can be Easily Moved Around

Dell wants to showcase hybrid work ahead of CES 2022, and this is about flexibility and enabling productivity for all, anywhere. To achieve this, they revealed several products, including Concept Pari. Put simply, it’s a moveable wireless web camera that can be placed anywhere on compatible displays, in a charging dock, on a stand or even in your hand. Read more for two videos and additional information.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy