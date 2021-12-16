Signing Day: Classical athletes make college commitments official
PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — Four athletes at Classical High School made their commitments official Wednesday on National Signing Day.
Ruby Groves will swim at Williams College. Nicholas Motta will run track at Bowdoin College.
Football state champion Tosin Alkinsulire will continue his career at URI where he will be joined by teammate and Gatorade Player of the Year Marquis Buchanan.
