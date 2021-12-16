Zoey Stark Gives Update on Recovery From Injury

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reportedly is progressing well after having surgery on his quadriceps in May. “First, these gameday shootarounds hardly are practice, and the only parts of Heat practices that are open to the media basically are the shooting drills after the main sessions,” the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman wrote. “Most of Victor’s work has been of the rehabilitation variety, but at least it opens a window into that element of his recovery from his May quadriceps surgery. Unlike last season, there does not appear to be a noticeable limp. But we have yet to get the opportunity to see if he can run at speed. We have seen the shooting, and he certainly has not lost his touch. The biggest takeaway is that he has been enthusiastic around teammates, came out early before the [Philadelphia] 76ers game to watch his teammates go through pregame preparation, and has been an encouraging presence during games. He clearly is enjoying the camaraderie. But the reality is that true acceptance only comes when on the court, playing amid consequences, and contributing to victory.”

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO