WWE

Zoey Stark Gives Update on Recovery From Injury

By Jeremy Thomas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZoey Stark has provided an update on her recovery from injury in the form of a short video. The NXT...

Former WWE Tag Team Champions Reuniting?

Throughout WWE fans have seen the company release a number of Superstars, and a few weeks ago Scotty 2 Hotty publicly announced that he had requested his release from the company. Scotty 2 Hotty had been working as a coach and producer in NXT, but now it seems that he’s...
Wrestling World

Raw: Liv Morgan is seriously injured

One of the most important female storylines on the WWE main roster at the moment is the one dedicated by the company to its Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and to the challenger for the title: Liv Morgan. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired just a few hours ago, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Becky managed to knock out her opponent, wedging her arm between the steel steps at the entrance to the ring, with Liv who was hit hard in the limb, not only experiencing considerable pain but also an injury that WWE wanted to inform its fans about in the last few hours.
Daughter Of Wrestling Legend Comments On Hannibal Stabbing Referee

Nearly a week after the incident, the wrestling world continues to react to Canadian wrestler Hannibal (real name Devon Nicholson) stabbing referee Lando Deltoro several times in the head with an iron spike during a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irvin, Texas. The latest to react is Miranda Gordy.
Update On Jim Ross’ Cancer Treatments, May Miss December 29 Dynamite

Jim Ross has been away from AEW getting radiation treatment for skin cancer, but hopes to be back for the December 29th edition of Dynamite. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ross is halfway done with his treatments but some of them may be rescheduled. It was noted that Ross’ treatment was originally set to last until December 22 but will now go until the 29th.
Bobby Steveson Appears in Cameo On WWE NXT

Gable Steveson’s brother Bobby made a cameo appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Bobby Steveson was in the segment in which Grayson Waller was kicked out of the NXT locker room by Bron Breakker for his attack against Johnny Gargano last week. Steveson, who will be...
Facade Announces He Suffered A Torn MCL and PCL

In a post on Twitter, independent wrestler Facade announced that he tore his MCL and PCL taping a match for Ohio Valley Wrestling before Thanksgiving. The normal recovery time for this kind of injury is about 6 months. The surgeon asked to see clips of some of the things I had been doing since I got injured and he was laughing, punching my arm and calling me a crazy son of a gun. He also said I shouldn’t be able to do what I’m doing & given my current mobility we’re hoping my recovery is far sooner than that. I’m in good hands. 15 years and this is the 1st major injury, so I can’t complain. I was really worried this last handful of matches were still up to the #NeonNinja standards.
Fallon Henley Appears to Have Signed With WWE

– It appears wrestler Tesha Price has now signed with WWE. She’s updated her Twitter account with her new WWE ring name, Fallon Henley, which you can view HERE. Her Twitter handle is listed as @FallonHenleyWWE. As noted, Henley will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live, teaming...
Inside The Thunder

WATCH: Mark Daigneault Gives an Injury Update on Lu Dort

Coach Daigneault gave an update on Lu Dort's left ankle sprain. The Thunder are coming off a bitter loss that could have easily gone their way, if not for Devonte Graham. He made the longest game-winner in the NBA for the past 25 years. At that point there was not much more Oklahoma City could have done, but Coach Daigneault thought the team handled time management well down the stretch.
Heat Nation

Report: Victor Oladipo moving without noticeable limp in recovery from quad injury

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reportedly is progressing well after having surgery on his quadriceps in May. “First, these gameday shootarounds hardly are practice, and the only parts of Heat practices that are open to the media basically are the shooting drills after the main sessions,” the Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman wrote. “Most of Victor’s work has been of the rehabilitation variety, but at least it opens a window into that element of his recovery from his May quadriceps surgery. Unlike last season, there does not appear to be a noticeable limp. But we have yet to get the opportunity to see if he can run at speed. We have seen the shooting, and he certainly has not lost his touch. The biggest takeaway is that he has been enthusiastic around teammates, came out early before the [Philadelphia] 76ers game to watch his teammates go through pregame preparation, and has been an encouraging presence during games. He clearly is enjoying the camaraderie. But the reality is that true acceptance only comes when on the court, playing amid consequences, and contributing to victory.”
Tony Khan Addresses AEW World Title Situation After Winter Is Coming Draw

As previously noted, current AEW World Champion Hangman Page and top challenger Bryan Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute draw on this week’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite. During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan addressed the AEW World title situation, noting that Danielson...
Liv Morgan Wants ‘Liv Girl’ To Be at WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan would love the ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ who became a viral meme after last week’s Raw to be at WWE Day 1 for her Raw Women’s Title rematch. As noted earlier this week, the young girl who went viral with her disappointed look after Morgan lost her shot at Becky Lynch’s title caught Morgan’s attention, and she discussed the girl during an Instagram Live session with ProSieben MAXX.
Bron Breakker Thinks a Match With Brock Lesnar Would be a War

– Speaking to WWE El Brunch, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his career and interest in eventually working with Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bron Breakker on Roderick Strong: “Roderick Strong, he’s a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where...
Wrestling World

Raw: Massive chaos during Raw

The news came about previously that the final of the RK-Bro-nament tournament had been postponed due to a double injury found in both teams participating in the match, namely the Mysterios and the Street Profits. Shortly before the live broadcast of Monday Night Raw, this news was broadcast via a video posted on the company's social channels by Sarah Schreiber, the correspondent from the backstage of the federation, who had precisely warned fans of the cancellation of the match to find the new n°1 contender for the tag team titles of the red show.
