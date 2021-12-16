ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release video of suspect wanted in fatal Brooklyn bodega shooting

By Sarah Vasile, Corey Crockett
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

(Credit: NYPD)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — New surveillance video shows a homicide suspect fleeing a Brooklyn bodega on foot.

In the footage, the man can be seen running away from the crime scene while cash falls from his pockets.

Sources told PIX11 News that the alleged gunman was a regular at the bodega who was known to the owner and employees.

Officers were called to the bodega on Flatbush Avenue at the corner of Caton Avenue in Flatbush just before 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fadhl Moosa, 20, was found unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head , police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man was taken into custody initially, but was later released, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

