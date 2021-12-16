ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Hopes His Replacement Is An Educator Who Understands The Community

By Karli Barnett
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on for the new leader of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Wednesday marked the earliest stages of finding Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s replacement.

The Miami-Dade School Board has decided to schedule a separate meeting to negotiate his departure.

During the meeting, Carvalho talked about some of the things that he would like to see in the next superintendent.

Those things included being an educator, someone who understands the budget process and someone who understands the community.

“To stand up for what’s right, regardless of consequence or potential threat. If that person does not do that, then they’re putting in peril, the wellbeing, the health of our students, of our employees. So someone who does not threaten easily someone who stands up for what is right, regardless of consequence,” he said. “That’s called political courage in the position and certainly I hope that my successor will embody that.”

Now, according to his contract, Carvalho does have to give a 90-day notice, which he did.

He starts with the Los Angeles Unified School District in March.

However, Carvalho said he wants to hopefully move the process along quicker than that, but certainly not doing anything to jeopardize the students.

