Business

Ethereum Outshines Bitcoin Post Fed Tapering Move, Dogecoin Takes A Breather From Musk-Fed Rally

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 1 day ago
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded steadily under the $50,000 mark as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 2.68% to $2.26 trillion at press time. What Happened: The apex coin was up 1.31% at $49,091.26 over 24 hours. It has fallen 2.82% over a seven-day period. The second-largest coin by market...

CNBC

Billionaire Ray Dalio: Bitcoin is like 'a younger generation’s alternative to gold' and has 'merit'

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is impressed with bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and its blockchain. "It has been an amazing accomplishment for bitcoin to have achieved what it has done, from writing that program, not being hacked, having it work and having it adopted the way it has been," Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, told MarketWatch on Wednesday.
Benzinga

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after cryptocurrency prices went haywire on the biggest cryptocurrency websites — have mostly reacted hilariously to the episode on Twitter. What Happened: Some of the cryptocurrency investors...
Country
Germany
Bitcoin and Ethereum Struggle to Recover, YFI Rallies

Bitcoin price is at risk of a move below USD 46,500. Ethereum could revisit USD 3,650, XRP might decline below USD 0.80. YFI rallied over 31% and broke the USD 27,800 level. Bitcoin price struggled to stay above the USD 47,500 level. BTC extended decline and traded below USD 47,000. It is currently (11:55 UTC) facing an increase in selling and there is a risk of a move towards USD 46,500.
Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
The Markets Will Soon Demand The Fed Pause The Taper

The FOMC meeting was not a bullish event for stocks, but instead a massive downgrade of stocks. Well, the FOMC meeting has come and gone and not only lived up to expectations but exceeded them. The Fed said it would accelerate the taper, while the dot plot was much more hawkish than anticipated based on the Fed Funds futures for 2022.
Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Comments by Elon Musk recently drove Dogecoin higher. But this cryptocurrency faces two challenges on the path to reaching $1. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. And for good reason -- it climbed 15,219% to peak in May. Its market share has gained so much that now it's the 10th biggest crypto player by that measure.
Russian Central Bank Official Considers Pushing Crypto Out Of The Country

The Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina suggested the country may end up banning Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. What Happened: Nabiullina said during a press conference earlier today that Russia's central bank "attitude towards cryptocurrencies is of, to put it mildly, skepticism," according to a Friday report by news outlet FinMarket.
Bitcoin Suisse Founder Steps Down As Crypto Retrenches

Niklas Nikolajsen, who was one of the three to found Swiss cryptocurrency platform known as Bitcoin Suisse in 2013, will be stepping away from the company as of Jan. 1. The Zug-based company announced that Nikolajsen would be stepping down from his role as chairman of the board for current board member Luzius Meisser to take his place.
Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
This Whale Indicator Suggests Bitcoin Price Might Rally Just as in September

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
This Knockoff Coin is Up 492% Today Even As Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell. What Happened: Clifford Inu (CRYPTO: CLIFF) is up 492.09% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00001702 at press time. The coin has surged 505.9% against Bitcoin and also gained 502.1% against Ethereum.
