North Highlands Woman Accused Of Killing Sister

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 1 day ago
NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A North Highlands woman is in custody accused of killing her sister, who was found dead this week, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Sandra Lee Marquette, 59, is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail on one count of murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sister’s body was found in Marquette’s home along Rutherford Way early Tuesday morning. The sister’s husband told law enforcement he went to Marquette’s home to search for his wife when she never returned home.

He found his wife unresponsive inside and with extensive physical trauma. Deputies arrived to confirm she was deceased.

Marquette was soon identified as the suspect in the killing and was not home at the time the body was found. She was later located near the intersection of Jackson Street and Madison Avenue and arrested without incident.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

