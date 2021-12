Today is Chase Utley’s 43rd birthday, and to celebrate, Jeff is choosing his all-time “Oh yeah, he was a Dodger” team, which includes Chase Utley as the starting second baseman. We didn’t just do a starting lineup — we did a full 26-man roster that is definitely focused on offensive performance. Once that was done, Jeff opened a pack of 1987 Topps baseball cards and talked about the guys he pulled. If you’re listening to the show, you might want to hop on YouTube afterwards and watch the video of this part so you can see the cards.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO