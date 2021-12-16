ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City Council Passes Measure To Rezone SoHo, NoHo

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Council on Wednesday passed a measure to rezone the city’s SoHo neighborhood.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the plan will create 900 affordable homes, support existing historic districts and invest in arts and culture. NoHo is also included.

The mayor said it’s part of an effort to revitalize the city since the pandemic.

De Blasio will sign the measure into law before he leaves office on Jan. 1.

