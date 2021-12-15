After citizen complaint, Brody Corners TIF plan axed at developer request

After being accused of trying to rush through a package of tax breaks, the city has scrapped an incentive plan linked to development of a blighted area in west Springfield.

Had it passed, the Brody Corners Tax Increment Financing Plan would have approved up to $3.2 million in reimbursements to the developer out of increased property taxes from the area.

According to the city, the plan was removed at the request of the developer.

“I would like to make council aware that city staff received a request from the applicant to withdraw (the Brody Corner's TIF) from the agenda,” City Clerk Anita Cotter said when the project came up for a vote Monday night.

To remove a bill once it is on the agenda requires a request from the bill's sponsor, in this case Councilman Mike Schilling.

According to Schilling, he only did so because city administrators told him of the developer's request.

"The only way that it could be stalled, or taken off the table, so to speak, was for me to take my name off of sponsorship. And I had no reason to, to oppose that," he said.

Councilman had criticized lack of information

At a previous meeting, Schilling raised concerns about the plan and transparency around the project. To accommodate the proposed development, the blighted area was annexed into Springfield city limits in June. But Schilling alleged the city did not inform the council of the poor condition of the property.

“If I knew back in annexation time what I saw in this byzantine 201-page report that included a blight study, I never would have voted for annexation,” he said earlier this month. “It’s a hellish mess out there. I don’t know why we took this pig in a poke anyway.”

Asked if he would have supported the bill if it went forward, Schilling said he was unsure.

"I hadn't made a decision on that. I was concerned enough about the lack of transparency on the whole thing that I might have just said no. But it also wasn't the developers' fault that city staff had neglected to tell us a lot of things," Schilling told the News-Leader.

While he did not speak directly with the property's developers, Schilling said he believed the plan was scrapped because the developer was concerned about a citizen complaint filed with the Missouri Attorney General.

"My understanding is that he feared the project could be shot down in some way. And so he said, 'Let's just hold the thing and try to rewind things.' I think they just wanted it done in a proper way without question of the process being out of whack."

Lawyers for developers of the Brody Corners project did not respond to a request for comment from the News-Leader.

Complaint alleges city didn't give proper notice of delayed meeting

Filed by Springfield resident Linda Simkins, the complaint against the project alleges the city did not provide adequate notice for a TIF Commission meeting that approved the measure before the city council.

Under the state Sunshine Law, the city failed to provide adequate public notice for a November 15 meeting of the TIF Commission and so delayed it until the next week so proper notice could be given.

"We had to reschedule that meeting for one week later," city economic director Sarah Kerner said at a meeting earlier this month. "So yes, in order to keep the developer on schedule for approval by the end of this year, which they need to have ... we wanted to try to stay on schedule for final approval for December 13."

Simkins' complaint alleges such a move is not allowed under Missouri’s Sunshine Law.

"The city knew prior to the November 15 meeting that the meeting had not been properly posted and thus, in holding the meeting, the violation was purposeful ...,” Simkins wrote in the complaint. “Because City staff has continually insisted that final approval be given by the governing body by the end of the year, they purposefully chose to ignore the defect and held a meeting in violation of the law, rather than re-noticing the meeting ... which would have required another 45-day time period.”

In a statement to the News-Leader, city spokeswoman Cora Scott said the TIF Commission meetings followed all Sunshine Law requirements.

"After reviewing the facts, the Sunshine Law was satisfied as it pertained to the Brody Corners TIF project. Notice of the hearing regarding the Brody Corners matter satisfied the statutory requirements and was properly made," Scott said.

According to the city, an agenda was not posted for the Nov. 15 meeting as required by the Sunshine Law. However, the city says it was allowed to continue the meeting to the next week because of state laws pertaining to Tax Increment Financing plans.

"The Sunshine Law states that ... when another provision of law requires a specific type of meeting notice, compliance with that section shall also constitute compliance with the Sunshine Law. The TIF act requires a specific type of notice for TIF projects, which was complied with in this case. Based on that, the TIF Commission making a motion to continue the hearing at the Nov. 15 meeting was appropriate under the Sunshine Law," Scott told the News-Leader.

Jean Maneke, a legal expert in Missouri's Sunshine Law, told the News-Leader that proper notice for a new meeting could be given during the week postponement.

"After starting the (Nov. 15) meeting, they should have moved to reschedule the meeting and voted that motion up or down, then recessed for the night. Then prior to the new meeting, notice would have been required to the public meeting. They could have given notice in the week between the meeting."

According to the city, that's just what they did.

"Since the Commission became aware during the Nov. 15 meeting that the agenda had not been posted, outside counsel from Gilmore & Bell advised that the Commission could not vote and needed to continue the meeting to provide the four-day notice prior to the meeting. Continuing the hearing to another date is authorized by the TIF Act ... A meeting with the appropriate four-day notice was held on Nov. 22, at which time the Commission voted," Scott said.

In response to Maneke's comment, Simkins said she still believed the Nov. 15 meeting violated Sunshine Law requirements.

"I just don't understand if you fail to notice a meeting whatsoever, how you can actually gather and hold a meeting. Right? And then continue an illegal meeting," Simkins told the News-Leader.

According to Schilling, Simkins' complaint made developers nervous — adding he believes they will try again next year with a more transparent process.

"I think they just wanted to cover all their bases so it would be smooth and regular and without any hitches," Schilling said.

