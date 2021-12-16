ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven M. Sipple: Mickey Joseph returns to NU with a reputation that suits him just fine

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 53-year-old coaching veteran has scores of...

Officially a Husker, quarterback Richard Torres talks ACL tear, Scott Frost rumors and more

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Southside football coach Ricky Lock was sitting in his office last spring when he received a call from Lincoln. Lock said it was Huskers coach Scott Frost. After a few questions, Frost told Lock he wanted to offer Southside’s star quarterback Richard Torres a scholarship. Lock always knew Torres was a special quarterback with his rocket arm. Frost’s offer reinforced that belief.
Huskers have 13 signed and four transfers committed, where might they look next?

National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
Frost on radio: Addressing the final staff opening and confidence in a deep returning TE group in 2022

On Wednesday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff. Thursday during an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," Frost added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
Former Huskers QB Adrian Martinez reveals transfer destination

Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Recruiting: After years of grind, Kite signs

Memories welled for Tia Allen as she watched her godson put pen to paper as one of Alabama’s early football signees Wednesday. So many times she peeked into his room in the wee smalls to see the grind no one else sees just from watching Antonio Kite play or even practice at Anniston.
