Steven M. Sipple: Mickey Joseph returns to NU with a reputation that suits him just fine

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Southside football coach Ricky Lock was sitting in his office last spring when he received a call from Lincoln. Lock said it was Huskers coach Scott Frost. After a few questions, Frost told Lock he wanted to offer Southside’s star quarterback Richard Torres a scholarship. Lock always knew Torres was a special quarterback with his rocket arm. Frost’s offer reinforced that belief.
National Signing Day has come and gone, though the early signing period is open through Friday. Nebraska coach Scott Frost predicted Wednesday that more players than usual will be available after the early signing period because of the generally smaller recruiting classes schools around the country signed this week. The transfer portal and extra eligibility conspired to make that the case.
Donovan Raiola isn't much for pleasantries. Nebraska's new offensive line coach would rather just buckle down and get to work with his players, toiling in anonymity like any good offensive lineman wants to do.
On Wednesday, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost said he was close to finalizing what he wants to do with the final spot on his coaching staff. Thursday during an hourlong appearance on "Sports Nightly," Frost added that, in trying to address both special teams and the running backs position, more than one person may be hired even though only one full-time assistant job is available.
Thank heavens for John Cook and his crew. They certainly turn our conversation in a more pleasant direction. They provide warmth in the chill of December. Much-needed positive energy? If you follow Nebraska football and men's basketball at all, you know what I mean. Those conversations can be cumbersome, complex...
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Wednesday is a big day in the life of a lot of high school football players. It’s the beginning of the early signing period. Starting Wednesday, players get to accept scholarship offers. It’s a huge life decision. Bristol Central quarterback Victor Rosa had been...
Adrian Martinez is heading to the Big 12. Thursday night, the 4-year starter at Nebraska announced that he will close out his college career at Kansas State. The school was thought to be a strong contender for Martinez’s commitment following his decision to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
If Lincoln North Star's football players need a scouting report on their new offensive coordinator, they won't have to look far. There are plenty of highlights on YouTube, including a 99-yard touchdown pass in the Gator Bowl.
Memories welled for Tia Allen as she watched her godson put pen to paper as one of Alabama’s early football signees Wednesday. So many times she peeked into his room in the wee smalls to see the grind no one else sees just from watching Antonio Kite play or even practice at Anniston.
