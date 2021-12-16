Central District Health Department celebrates one year since administering first COVID-19 vaccine

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In Tuesday’s weekly COVID-19 update, the South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) reported ongoing high positivity and high weekly new cases in the four-county district indicating ongoing high community transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Due to local case trends, local and statewide hospital capacity concerns, and global COVID-19 activity, the health department is urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. SHDHD executive director Michele Bever said the department is bracing for an additional surge in cases in the coming months, based on trends seen in other countries. In the United Kingdom, the Omicron variant is quickly replacing the Delta variant, causing a rapid upswing in cases and setting the stage for a large surge in additional hospitalizations.
