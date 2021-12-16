High school wrestling is back in Connecticut, after a year off due to COVID-19

Simsbury High senior wrestler Denny Kulyyev knew exactly how many days it had been since the last time his team had competed.

“We haven’t been on a competition mat for 647 days now,” said Kulyyev, who won his match at 220 pounds against Enfield Wednesday night. “I’m really excited.”

Last year, wrestling and football were deemed high-risk sports in Connecticut due to the pandemic and were not allowed to practice fully or compete. Wednesday high school wrestling teams around the state competed in Connecticut for the first time since the State Open, which took place Feb. 29, 2020 in New Haven, over a week before all sports shut down.

Simsbury, the Class L runner-up in 2020, opened its season with a 59-0 win over Enfield.

“It’s been so long since we were on the mat, so it feels so good to be back, back in competition mode, ready to go and the team’s looking pretty good this year,” Simsbury senior 138-pounder Cael Finn said.

Finn, who announced this week he will be wrestling at Trinity College next year, was fourth in Class L at 106 pounds his sophomore year. He and senior 145-pounder John Mairano, the 2020 Class L runner-up at 138, wrestled with their clubs in the offseason but other wrestlers did not.

“We have about 14 seniors,” Simsbury coach T.J. Silva said. “They all lost their junior year. They’re not all in the lineup. Outside of Cael Finn and John Mairano, they didn’t get a lot of varsity experience up until right now. We got to jump on the learning curve for some of those guys. But they’re doing a really good job in practice every day.

“We had a handful of guys wrestle club last year. We ran some open mats in the spring and the summer. But for most of these guys, their first organized practice was Nov. 29.”

Last year the wrestlers were allowed to condition for about two months starting in February, mostly running and lifting weights.

Things felt pretty bleak, like they were never going to be able to wrestle again.

“[A return to competition] felt so far away,” Finn said. “It was a little demotivating.”

At least Finn had his brothers – 2020 State Open 132-pound champion Ty, now at Virginia Tech; his twin Ryan and youngest brother Coleman, who is a freshman – to wrestle with.

“We were a little sad,” Kulyyev said. “The seniors didn’t get to wrestle.”

But Kulyyev and his twin brother Benny (Simsbury’s heavyweight) had the chance to spend time in the weight room and now are both on varsity for the first time.

“My sophomore year, I wasn’t varsity then so it was hard to find time on the mat,” Benny said. “I really took the weight room as one of the things to get better, I was dedicated. It got me to the point where I was moving like a lightweight in a heavyweight division. My hips got a lot more fluid. In wrestling, you need your hips. It helped me a lot. I just worked on my mobility.

“I just stuck to the path, listened to the coaches, did all the summer programs and got better.”

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .