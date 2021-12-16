ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather: This week may bring near-record temperatures for this time of year

By Liz Hardaway
Norwalk Hour
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut residents can expect near-record temperatures for this time of year, coupled with possibly rainy nights, this week, according to the National Weather Service. An approaching warm front will bring a chance of light rain across the region Wednesday night and into the early morning. The weather service reported a 60...

