Oregon coronavirus update, Dec. 15: 907 new cases, 39 deaths

907 new cases, 39 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 907 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with 39 deaths.

Marion County accounted for 90 cases, while Polk County had 28.

Of those whose deaths were reported, seven lived in Marion County:

An 81-year-old man who died Oct. 21 at his residence.

A 58-year-old man who died Oct. 22 at his residence.

A 91-year-old woman who died Oct. 27 at her residence.

A 41-year-old man who died Dec. 9 at Oregon Health & University Hospital.

An 88-year-old woman who died Dec. 9 at Salem Hospital.

An 80-year-old man who died Dec. 11 at Salem Hospital.

A 70-year-old man who died Dec. 12 at Salem Hospital.

Hospitals statewide were treating 380 patients with COVID-19, including 94 in intensive care unit beds.

The state's adult ICU bed capacity is at 90% and non-ICU bed capacity is at 95%.

New cases, hospitalizations decline

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations declined last week compared to the previous week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's weekly report released Wednesday.

From Dec. 6-12, the state recorded 5,063 new cases, a 21% week-over-week decrease. The percentage of positive tests fell to 5% from 5.9%.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly to 360 from 362 the previous week.

However, recorded deaths increased by 17%, up to 152 last week from 126.

COVID-19 patients at Salem Health

Coronavirus patient numbers at Salem Health on Wednesday, Dec. 15:

51: Total COVID-19 inpatients, 59% unvaccinated.

5: COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

0: COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Wednesday, Dec. 15:

5,508: People who have died from COVID-19.

403,329: Total cases of COVID-19.

380: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Baker: 2,257 cases, 36 deaths.

Benton: 6,351 cases, 42 deaths.

Clackamas: 33,814 cases, 415 deaths.

Clatsop: 2,727 cases, 35 deaths.

Columbia: 4,514 cases, 60 deaths.

Coos: 6,058 cases, 114 deaths.

Crook: 3,526 cases, 60 deaths.

Curry: 1,961 cases, 39 deaths.

Deschutes: 24,399 cases, 207 deaths.

Douglas: 13,911 cases, 309 deaths.

Gilliam: 190 cases, 4 deaths.

Grant: 1,108 cases, 17 deaths.

Harney: 1,234 cases, 33 deaths.

Hood River: 2,214 cases, 37 deaths.

Jackson: 25,615 cases, 374 deaths.

Jefferson: 4,315 cases, 69 deaths.

Josephine: 10,562 cases, 257 deaths.

Klamath: 9,211 cases, 162 deaths.

Lake: 1,068 cases, 21 deaths.

Lane: 30,962 cases, 369 deaths.

Lincoln: 3,761 cases, 57 deaths.

Linn: 15,322 cases, 201 deaths.

Malheur: 5,961 cases, 94 deaths.

Marion: 40,895 cases, 538 deaths.

Morrow: 2,003 cases, 25 deaths.

Multnomah: 62,042 cases, 890 deaths.

Polk: 8,540 cases, 108 deaths.

Sherman: 195 cases, 3 deaths.

Tillamook: 2,286 cases, 48 deaths.

Umatilla: 15,254 cases, 185 deaths.

Union: 3,467 cases, 59 deaths.

Wallowa: 768 cases, 13 deaths.

Wasco: 3,240 cases, 47 deaths.

Washington: 43,352 cases, 427 deaths.

Wheeler: 138 cases, 1 death.

Yamhill: 10,106 cases, 152 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

