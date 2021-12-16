ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

‘We’re Exhausted, Heartbroken’: Minnesota Doctors Plea For People To Get Vaccinated

By Kate Raddatz
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odHnd_0dO7qpGn00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota doctors are sounding the alarm about the dire state of hospitals amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases.

On Wednesday, health care workers from across the state gathered in the Twin Cities to share stories about what it’s like where they work. Minnesota currently has the seventh highest COVID-19 infection rate in the country.

“Many of us are starting to feel helpless because we’ve been living this crisis for so long,” said Dr. Shirlee Xie.

She and other doctors painted a grim picture of the reality of their ability to treat patients under the strain of the COVID surge on top of other illnesses.

“If you get in a car accident today, if you have a heart attack, if you have a stroke today, we may not be able to help you,” said Dr. Alice Mann, of the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians.

Doctors say hospitals are out of beds to treat patients.

“This has never happened in our lifetimes,” Mann said.

Ron, who recently had fluid removed from his lungs, says doctors had to treat him in a different area because there was no ICU space.

“There were 20 to 30 people out on the floor who hadn’t even gotten in yet,” Ron said.

Dr. Heidi Thorson, a maternal and fetal medicine doctor, treats unvaccinated expecting mothers at Allina Health.

“Imagine moms undergo caesarean while they’re intubated, they don’t know they’re about to have their baby,” Thorson said.

Doctors say they are doing everything they can to provide adequate care, but are pleading with the public to do what they can to help by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and avoiding crowds.

“We are exhausted and heartbroken and terrified,” said Dr. Shirlee Xie, an HCMC Hospitalist.

“Caring is not political, it’s not radical, it’s not a sign of weakness. Caring is fundamentally human and right now we need your help,” said Dr. Hannah Lichtsinn, a Hennepin Healthcare Pediatrician.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 14

Guest
1d ago

St. Cloud hospital just laid off over 400 health care workers because they refused the vax. Minnesota sent in a military medical team to help the hospital. Hospitals are to capacity because they are SHORT-STAFFED!!! Absolutely ridiculous.

Reply
10
AP_000105.69a05da71f444a10a2f39e16f6f953b5.1537
1d ago

If the hospitals would stop telling people to get vaccinated they wouldn’t have this problem. People who get injected are developing health issues. One person I’m aware of after getting injected her arm swelled up to 3x’s it’s size and she is in excruciating pain. These drugs are still in the experimental stage and I for one WILL NOT be a random test subject.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Beds Not Available For ER Patients As Hospital Capacity Pushed To Limits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minnesota families are sharing their first-hand accounts of the state’s hospital crisis and crunch for space. Four regions in the state have just one adult ICU bed available right now and waits at emergency rooms will often take hours. The surge in COVID cases and the staffing issues have all added up to more anxiety for Minnesota patients. “It’s like your worst nightmare coming true,” Barbara Ojaniemi told WCCO. Ojaniemi’s 66-year-old mom, Charlene, had two stents put in last year. Doctors had been monitoring her condition closely until this fall. “She had an appointment in November that had to be rescheduled because...
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,854 New Cases, 54 Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 3,854 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths Friday. In all, the state has seen 979,283 total cases of the virus and 10,111 deaths since March of 2020. Case numbers include reinfections, of which there have been 11,903. The seven-day average positivity rate has dipped to 10% as of Dec.9, down from the 11.5% reported earlier this month, but still just at the “high risk” threshold determined by health officials. Case growth numbers have also declined in the past few weeks, and stand at 64.5 per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are holding steady around...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,805 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Dips To 10.2%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota reported 3,805 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 39 more deaths. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of cases to 975,447, including 11,771 reinfections. Since March of 2020, 10,057 people have died of the virus; roughly half of the victims lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The seven-day average positivity rate has been falling for the past few days, and stands at 10.2% as of Dec. 8. However, any figure above 10% is considered “high risk.” The state is also seeing 68.3 new cases per...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota hospitals are under stress to care for adults amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, pediatric hospitals are feeling the pressure, too. The Minnesota Department of Health reports 131 pediatric ICU beds are currently in use statewide. Only 15 (7%) remain available. “In the last week, we’ve been averaging about 20 patients a day at Children’s Minnesota who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and need to be in the hospital,” said Dr. Gabrielle Hester, the director of quality improvement at Children’s Minnesota. She says there’s a common misconception that kids don’t get sick from COVID-19. When...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
CBS Minnesota

After Getting Back On Its Feet, Uptown VFW Is Back To Helping Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the time of year for giving, and a recent gift to help veterans has even more meaning because it comes from another vet organization. The Minneapolis Uptown VFW Post 246 has gone through two years of uncertainty. First the pandemic, then the unrest in the neighborhood following the death of George Floyd. Now it’s back doing what they’re good at — helping vets. The post recently gave a $25,000 check to a veterans group known as Every Third Saturday. “On behalf of the VFW Post 246, I’d like to present this check,” said Post Cmdr. Gabriel Thomas. It was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Forces Minnesota Mom To Deliver Baby Early

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Complications from COVID-19 forced a Minnesota mom to deliver her baby six weeks early. Her doctor says it’s a dangerous scenario playing out far too often at one Minneapolis hospital. Breann Barber tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 22 in her hometown of Two Harbors. “I just kind of started getting a little bit of a cold and a tickle in the throat it was getting a little harder to breathe,” Barber said. Pregnant with her third child, her oxygen levels plummeted. Days later she was hospitalized in Duluth, then airlifted to Abbott the next day. “So many different medical teams worked together...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Police Deliver Toys To Patients At Children’s Minnesota

ST. PAUL – (WCCO) – Christmas is just nine days away but Santa made an early stop for some special children in St. Paul. For many of the kids who receive treatment here at the hospital, their Christmas may look a little different. The annual St. Paul Cops and Kids program is in its 22nd year. Before the pandemic, officers would bring the toys up to the children’s rooms in the hospital but now, they make it a parade down Seventh Street West and then deliver the toys at the front of the hospital where they will then be distributed to hundreds of...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Mann
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Ranks In Top Five States For COVID-19 Response

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has been ranked in the top five states for COVID-19 response in a national scorecard released by POLITICO Wednesday. According to a release by Gov. Tim Walz, POLITICO’s State Pandemic Scorecard ranks how states have fared during the pandemic using data and policy outcomes in four categories: health, economy, social well-being and education. Minnesota performed well in all four rankings and placed fifth in the country overall, said the release. Minnesota has also been recognized by Results for America as a 2021 State Standard of Excellence for using data and evidence to inform residents during COVID-19. “In every decision...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Special: MACV’s ‘StandDown’ Event At Target Field Gets Needed Services To Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans is working to change lives. On Wednesday morning, WCCO was live at Target Field, where veterans gathered for a holiday meal and so much more. It’s all part of WCCO’s Home for the Holidays campaign to help end veteran homelessness in Minnesota. The event is a twist on MACV’s traditional “StandDowns.” Besides gathering together for food, it’s a chance for veterans to get the services they need to thrive — everything from advice on finding jobs and renting a home to vaccines and haircuts. Watch the entire WCCO special above, and go to wcco.com/holidays for more on how to donate.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Is It Really Better To Give Than To Receive?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the most charitable time of the year, and Minnesotans are known for their generosity. It got us wondering about that old saying, “It’s better to give than receive.” As good as it can feel to get what you want, it may actually feel better to give others what they need. Vivian Treadwell, who gives free meals daily on the east side of St. Paul, knows that feeling of giving, too. “A lot of people put a lot of emphasis on purchasing, going out shopping everywhere. But to me, the true meaning of Christmas is helping those in need,” Treadwell...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Foshay Tower: 92 Years Of Skyline Views In Downtown Minneapolis Began In Infamy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For 40 years it was the tallest building in Minneapolis and over the decades, much has changed at the Foshay Tower. “One of my favorite parts of the day is going up to our observation deck and doing a quick lap and seeing how the city is waking up for the day,” said Trina Anthony of W Minneapolis, Foshay Tower. For 92 years, the Foshay Tower has had a front-row seat to Minneapolis sunrises and sunsets. And not just Minneapolis. From the 31st floor, the view knows no limits. “On a clear day you can see in every direction about 30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Wcco#Covid#Allina Health#Hcmc#Social Medi
CBS Minnesota

Slippery Roads Believed To Be Factor In Fatal Northern Minnesota Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Slippery roads are thought to have played a role Thursday in a fatal crash in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the single-car crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 21 just south of Babbitt. Babbitt is located about 100 miles north of Duluth. First responders found the driver, a 74-year-old Babbitt man, dead at the scene. Investigators say slippery road conditions are being considered as a factor in the crash. An overnight storm brought snow to the area and freezing temperatures. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were more than 120 other crashes Thursday across the state. At least one other crash in southern Minnesota was fatal.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

TikTok School Threats Prompt Response From Law Enforcement

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota safety leaders want schools to beware of a nationwide threat circulating on social media. Messages are spreading on TikTok saying that there’ll be shootings and bombings Friday at schools across the country. However, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says there is no evidence such violence will happen in the state or anywhere else. According to safety officials, the social media trend could encourage someone to act so law enforcement and school officials should investigate any direct threats. In Minnesota, a number of school districts and law enforcement agencies have sent out statements about the rumors.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection to several carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Both will stand trial as adults. Asa Huff-Jones, 17, of Brooklyn Park, and 18-year-old Raveyan Smith, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Both were certified to stand trial as adults, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Neither Huff-Jones or Smith were involved in the same offenses. Huff-Jones will serve 86 months in prison and Smith will serve 93 months. “Our office is committed to prosecuting carjacking cases submitted to us to the fullest extent of the law,” Freeman said. “We take these matters seriously, and are doing everything in our power to ensure those who commit violent felony offenses are punished for their infractions.”   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Historic December Storm Brings 2 Possible Tornadoes; Temps Will Drop On Windy Thursday

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A rare winter thunderstorm possibly whipped up two December tornadoes in Minnesota Wednesday night — an unprecedented event in recorded state history. The National Weather Service said it will send one team to Freeborn and possibly Faribault County in Minnesota on Thursday to determine “whether damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds” in the Hartland area. A crew will also be assessing possible tornado damage in Plainsview, Minnesota. In Wisconsin, crews will determine damage in Eau Claire County. UPDATE: EF-0 Tornado Confirmed In Winona County, Making It MN’s First-Ever Confirmed Tornado...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed In North Minneapolis Shooting ID’d As Shantiasia Tardani, Of Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman killed in a Sunday morning shooting that also seriously injured a man in North Minneapolis has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said the victim was 20-year-old Shantiasia Nickole Tardani, of Muskegon, Michigan. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. Sunday following multiple ShotSpotter activations. (credit: CBS) In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. Tardani died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police. The medical examiner says Tardani died as the result of a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting is still under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.   More On WCCO.com: Social Media Threat Prompts Several Minnesota School Districts To Cancel Classes Friday 'Lucky To Be Alive': 2 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking State's 1st December Tornadoes Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Pleads Guilty To DWI Minnesota Jury Awards Former BNSF Employee $9.4 Million In Damages Kim Potter Trial Updates
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Minnesota

City Of Minneapolis Officially Launches BCR Team To Address Mental Health Emergencies

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis announced Monday the official launch of the behavioral crisis response team’s pilot project. The team was created by the city to have a trained group of people address mental health emergencies. The Office of Performance and Innovation says teams will provide crisis intervention and counseling to people in crisis and connection to support services. Two mobile units will operate throughout Minneapolis from 7:30 a.m. to midnight during the weekdays, and eventually have services run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, said the release. “The bcr program will allow the street outreach teams to more effectively...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Chauvin To Change His Not Guilty Plea In Federal Case: What To Expect

Originally published on Dec. 13, 2021. Derek Chavuin has pleaded guilty in the federal case, click here for the updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will be changing his plea of not guilty in his federal civil rights case over the death of George Floyd in May 2020. The U.S. District Court announced earlier this week that a change of plea hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday morning in St. Paul. PLEA COVERAGE: WCCO-TV will have the latest on this story as it comes in, check back on WCCO.com, our Facebook and Twitter. Follow Esme Murphy on Twitter,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Mayor Frey, MPD Say There Were 610 Carjackings In 2021, Compared To 388 In 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Mayor and Minneapolis Deputy Police Chief dropped some alarming numbers about who is committing violent crimes, including carjackings, in Minneapolis. Mayor Jacob Frey says 75% of those committing the carjackings and other violent crimes are not first-time offenders. In a meeting aimed at letting the community know the city is doing everything it can to fight the crime surge, Frey and Minneapolis Police Department leaders broke the numbers down. They say that carjackings in 2020 numbered 388, compared to 610 so far in 2021. There are 39 people under the age of 18 who have been arrested three...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy