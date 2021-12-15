ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring the Asynchronous of the Frequency Spectra of GAN-generated Facial Images

By Binh M. Le, Simon S. Woo
 4 days ago

The rapid progression of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) has raised a concern of their misuse for malicious purposes, especially in creating fake face images. Although many proposed methods succeed in detecting GAN-based synthetic images, they are still limited...

Guided Generative Models using Weak Supervision for Detecting Object Spatial Arrangement in Overhead Images

The increasing availability and accessibility of numerous overhead images allows us to estimate and assess the spatial arrangement of groups of geospatial target objects, which can benefit many applications, such as traffic monitoring and agricultural monitoring. Spatial arrangement estimation is the process of identifying the areas which contain the desired objects in overhead images. Traditional supervised object detection approaches can estimate accurate spatial arrangement but require large amounts of bounding box annotations. Recent semi-supervised clustering approaches can reduce manual labeling but still require annotations for all object categories in the image. This paper presents the target-guided generative model (TGGM), under the Variational Auto-encoder (VAE) framework, which uses Gaussian Mixture Models (GMM) to estimate the distributions of both hidden and decoder variables in VAE. Modeling both hidden and decoder variables by GMM reduces the required manual annotations significantly for spatial arrangement estimation. Unlike existing approaches that the training process can only update the GMM as a whole in the optimization iterations (e.g., a "minibatch"), TGGM allows the update of individual GMM components separately in the same optimization iteration. Optimizing GMM components separately allows TGGM to exploit the semantic relationships in spatial data and requires only a few labels to initiate and guide the generative process. Our experiments shows that TGGM achieves results comparable to the state-of-the-art semi-supervised methods and outperforms unsupervised methods by 10% based on the $F_{1}$ scores, while requiring significantly fewer labeled data.
COMPUTERS
LC-FDNet: Learned Lossless Image Compression with Frequency Decomposition Network

Recent learning-based lossless image compression methods encode an image in the unit of subimages and achieve comparable performances to conventional non-learning algorithms. However, these methods do not consider the performance drop in the high-frequency region, giving equal consideration to the low and high-frequency areas. In this paper, we propose a new lossless image compression method that proceeds the encoding in a coarse-to-fine manner to separate and process low and high-frequency regions differently. We initially compress the low-frequency components and then use them as additional input for encoding the remaining high-frequency region. The low-frequency components act as a strong prior in this case, which leads to improved estimation in the high-frequency area. In addition, we design the frequency decomposition process to be adaptive to color channel, spatial location, and image characteristics. As a result, our method derives an image-specific optimal ratio of low/high-frequency components. Experiments show that the proposed method achieves state-of-the-art performance for benchmark high-resolution datasets.
SOFTWARE
ADD: Frequency Attention and Multi-View based Knowledge Distillation to Detect Low-Quality Compressed Deepfake Images

Despite significant advancements of deep learning-based forgery detectors for distinguishing manipulated deepfake images, most detection approaches suffer from moderate to significant performance degradation with low-quality compressed deepfake images. Because of the limited information in low-quality images, detecting low-quality deepfake remains an important challenge. In this work, we apply frequency domain learning and optimal transport theory in knowledge distillation (KD) to specifically improve the detection of low-quality compressed deepfake images. We explore transfer learning capability in KD to enable a student network to learn discriminative features from low-quality images effectively. In particular, we propose the Attention-based Deepfake detection Distiller (ADD), which consists of two novel distillations: 1) frequency attention distillation that effectively retrieves the removed high-frequency components in the student network, and 2) multi-view attention distillation that creates multiple attention vectors by slicing the teacher's and student's tensors under different views to transfer the teacher tensor's distribution to the student more efficiently. Our extensive experimental results demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art baselines in detecting low-quality compressed deepfake images.
COMPUTERS
Top-Down Deep Clustering with Multi-generator GANs

Deep clustering (DC) leverages the representation power of deep architectures to learn embedding spaces that are optimal for cluster analysis. This approach filters out low-level information irrelevant for clustering and has proven remarkably successful for high dimensional data spaces. Some DC methods employ Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), motivated by the powerful latent representations these models are able to learn implicitly. In this work, we propose HC-MGAN, a new technique based on GANs with multiple generators (MGANs), which have not been explored for clustering. Our method is inspired by the observation that each generator of a MGAN tends to generate data that correlates with a sub-region of the real data distribution. We use this clustered generation to train a classifier for inferring from which generator a given image came from, thus providing a semantically meaningful clustering for the real distribution. Additionally, we design our method so that it is performed in a top-down hierarchical clustering tree, thus proposing the first hierarchical DC method, to the best of our knowledge. We conduct several experiments to evaluate the proposed method against recent DC methods, obtaining competitive results. Last, we perform an exploratory analysis of the hierarchical clustering tree that highlights how accurately it organizes the data in a hierarchy of semantically coherent patterns.
COMPUTERS
#Gan#Spectra#Frequency Domain#Discrepancy
Gaudí: Conversational Interactions with Deep Representations to Generate Image Collections

Based on recent advances in realistic language modeling (GPT-3) and cross-modal representations (CLIP), Gaudí was developed to help designers search for inspirational images using natural language. In the early stages of the design process, with the goal of eliciting a client's preferred creative direction, designers will typically create thematic collections of inspirational images called "mood-boards". Creating a mood-board involves sequential image searches which are currently performed using keywords or images. Gaudí transforms this process into a conversation where the user is gradually detailing the mood-board's theme. This representation allows our AI to generate new search queries from scratch, straight from a project briefing, following a theme hypothesized by GPT-3. Compared to previous computational approaches to mood-board creation, to the best of our knowledge, ours is the first attempt to represent mood-boards as the stories that designers tell when presenting a creative direction to a client.
COMPUTERS
Edge-Enhanced Dual Discriminator Generative Adversarial Network for Fast MRI with Parallel Imaging Using Multi-view Information

Jiahao Huang, Weiping Ding, Jun Lv, Jingwen Yang, Hao Dong, Javier Del Ser, Jun Xia, Tiaojuan Ren, Stephen Wong, Guang Yang. In clinical medicine, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is one of the most important tools for diagnosis, triage, prognosis, and treatment planning. However, MRI suffers from an inherent slow data acquisition process because data is collected sequentially in k-space. In recent years, most MRI reconstruction methods proposed in the literature focus on holistic image reconstruction rather than enhancing the edge information. This work steps aside this general trend by elaborating on the enhancement of edge information. Specifically, we introduce a novel parallel imaging coupled dual discriminator generative adversarial network (PIDD-GAN) for fast multi-channel MRI reconstruction by incorporating multi-view information. The dual discriminator design aims to improve the edge information in MRI reconstruction. One discriminator is used for holistic image reconstruction, whereas the other one is responsible for enhancing edge information. An improved U-Net with local and global residual learning is proposed for the generator. Frequency channel attention blocks (FCA Blocks) are embedded in the generator for incorporating attention mechanisms. Content loss is introduced to train the generator for better reconstruction quality. We performed comprehensive experiments on Calgary-Campinas public brain MR dataset and compared our method with state-of-the-art MRI reconstruction methods. Ablation studies of residual learning were conducted on the MICCAI13 dataset to validate the proposed modules. Results show that our PIDD-GAN provides high-quality reconstructed MR images, with well-preserved edge information. The time of single-image reconstruction is below 5ms, which meets the demand of faster processing.
SCIENCE
An Intro to AI Image Recognition and Image Generation

Artificial intelligence, undoubtedly, is altering the ways we live, work, and even create. It enhances productivity, quality, and speed of work. Image recognition that used to be tedious work has now been performed by AI-enabled machines. The image-generating feature of artificial intelligence has opened ways for people to go in directions they have never heard of.
SOFTWARE
