ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB Plots Stimulus Exit As Inflation Looms

By Sebastien ASH
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

European Central Bank policymakers will gather on Thursday for a crunch meeting, as soaring inflation heaps pressure on the bank to wind down its stimulus just as a new coronavirus variant threatens to derail the recovery. The Frankfurt-based institution is expected to confirm the planned end of its massive...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
985theriver.com

Dollar on back foot after hawkish tilts by BoE, ECB

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar remained under pressure on Friday, a day after the Bank of England and European Central Bank adopted more hawkish stances than markets had expected, giving a boost to sterling and the euro. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

ECB Policymakers Warn Against Inflation Complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, a diverse group of policymakers said on Friday, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
US News and World Report

ECB's Villeroy Sees New Inflation Regime After Current Rise

PARIS (Reuters) -After the current rise subsides, inflation in the euro zone will probably enter a new regime above the low levels seen in the years before the COVID crisis, ECB policymaker and French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday. Speaking a day after the European...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB 'increasingly likely' to hit 2% inflation goal, Kazaks says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is "increasingly likely" to achieve its goal of stabilising euro zone inflation at 2% but needs proof of that happening before taking more stimulus away, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters. The ECB took another small step in rolling back crisis-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB’s Villeroy: Probably relatively close to the inflation peak

He said that the Euro area is probably relatively close to the inflation peak. His comments come after the ECB upped their inflation forecasts while downgrading their growth lower at their monetary policy meeting on Thursday. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Inflation#Economic Stimulus#Us Federal Reserve#European Central Bank#Pepp#App#Pimco#Omicron
US News and World Report

Euro Zone Inflation Confirmed at Record High in November

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation surged to its highest rate on record in November, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat confirmed on Friday, with more than half of the increase due to a spike in energy prices. Eurostat said inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkey's lira sinks to new low, prompting bank to intervene

Turkey’s currency crashed to an new all-time low against the dollar Friday, a day after the Central Bank again lowered a key interest rate despite surging consumer prices, a move in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional economic policy.The lira’s fall prompted the Central Bank to intervene by selling off more foreign currency. It was the bank’s fifth intervention in recent weeks to attempt to prop up the lira.The lira hit a new record low of 17.14 against the dollar before the bank intervened and the currency recovered some of its losses Friday. Still, it was around 5%...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Stocks Drop As Traders Mull Central Bank Moves

World stock markets fell Friday after the previous day's rally, as traders mulled central bank moves to combat soaring inflation, while navigating a Covid-19 infection spike that threatens an already fragile economic recovery. In afternoon trading Paris stocks dropped 1.4 percent and Frankfurt shed 1.0 percent following earlier Asian losses.
STOCKS
Reuters

Latam FX rise, Colombian central hikes rates

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped more than 1% leading up to the central bank meeting on Friday when the bank hiked the benchmark interest rate, as expected, while most other Latin American currencies erased losses. Colombia's central bank hiked its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 3%,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy