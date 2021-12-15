ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Consistent Depth Prediction under Various Illuminations using Dilated Cross Attention

By Zitian Zhang, Chuhua Xian
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this paper, we aim to solve the problem of consistent depth prediction in complex scenes under various illumination conditions. The existing indoor datasets based on RGB-D sensors or virtual rendering have two critical limitations - sparse depth maps (NYU Depth...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Using sparse data to predict lab quakes

A machine-learning approach developed for sparse data reliably predicts fault slip in laboratory earthquakes and could be key to predicting fault slip and potentially earthquakes in the field. The research by a Los Alamos National Laboratory team builds on their previous success using data-driven approaches that worked for slow-slip events in earth but came up short on large-scale stick-slip faults that generate relatively little data—but big quakes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Predicting anesthetic infusion events using machine learning

Recently, research has been conducted to automatically control anesthesia using machine learning, with the aim of alleviating the shortage of anesthesiologists. In this study, we address the problem of predicting decisions made by anesthesiologists during surgery using machine learning; specifically, we formulate a decision making problem by increasing the flow rate at each time point in the continuous administration of analgesic remifentanil as a supervised binary classification problem. The experiments were conducted to evaluate the prediction performance using six machine learning models: logistic regression, support vector machine, random forest, LightGBM, artificial neural network, and long short-term memory (LSTM), using 210 case data collected during actual surgeries. The results demonstrated that when predicting the future increase in flow rate of remifentanil after 1 min, the model using LSTM was able to predict with scores of 0.659 for sensitivity, 0.732 for specificity, and 0.753 for ROC-AUC; this demonstrates the potential to predict the decisions made by anesthesiologists using machine learning. Furthermore, we examined the importance and contribution of the features of each model using Shapley additive explanations-a method for interpreting predictions made by machine learning models. The trends indicated by the results were partially consistent with known clinical findings.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

CMA-CLIP: Cross-Modality Attention CLIP for Image-Text Classification

Huidong Liu (1), Shaoyuan Xu (2), Jinmiao Fu (2), Yang Liu (2), Ning Xie (2), Chien-chih Wang (2), Bryan Wang (2), Yi Sun (2) ((1) Stony Brook University, (2) Amazon Inc.) Modern Web systems such as social media and e-commerce contain rich contents expressed in images and text. Leveraging information from multi-modalities can improve the performance of machine learning tasks such as classification and recommendation. In this paper, we propose the Cross-Modality Attention Contrastive Language-Image Pre-training (CMA-CLIP), a new framework which unifies two types of cross-modality attentions, sequence-wise attention and modality-wise attention, to effectively fuse information from image and text pairs. The sequence-wise attention enables the framework to capture the fine-grained relationship between image patches and text tokens, while the modality-wise attention weighs each modality by its relevance to the downstream tasks. In addition, by adding task specific modality-wise attentions and multilayer perceptrons, our proposed framework is capable of performing multi-task classification with multi-modalities.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

SSAGCN: Social Soft Attention Graph Convolution Network for Pedestrian Trajectory Prediction

Pedestrian trajectory prediction is an important technique of autonomous driving, which has become a research hot-spot in recent years. Previous methods mainly rely on the position relationship of pedestrians to model social interaction, which is obviously not enough to represent the complex cases in real situations. In addition, most of existing work usually introduce the scene interaction module as an independent branch and embed the social interaction features in the process of trajectory generation, rather than simultaneously carrying out the social interaction and scene interaction, which may undermine the rationality of trajectory prediction. In this paper, we propose one new prediction model named Social Soft Attention Graph Convolution Network (SSAGCN) which aims to simultaneously handle social interactions among pedestrians and scene interactions between pedestrians and environments. In detail, when modeling social interaction, we propose a new \emph{social soft attention function}, which fully considers various interaction factors among pedestrians. And it can distinguish the influence of pedestrians around the agent based on different factors under various situations. For the physical interaction, we propose one new \emph{sequential scene sharing mechanism}. The influence of the scene on one agent at each moment can be shared with other neighbors through social soft attention, therefore the influence of the scene is expanded both in spatial and temporal dimension. With the help of these improvements, we successfully obtain socially and physically acceptable predicted trajectories. The experiments on public available datasets prove the effectiveness of SSAGCN and have achieved state-of-the-art results.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vari#Illuminations#Nyu#Sun Cg#Brdf Maps#Dca
arxiv.org

Dilated convolution with learnable spacings

Dilated convolution is basically a convolution with a wider kernel created by regularly inserting spaces between the kernel elements. In this article, we present a new version of the dilated convolution in which the spacings are made learnable via backpropagation through an interpolation technique. We call this method "Dilated Convolution with Learnable Spacings" (DCLS) and we generalize its approach to the n-dimensional convolution case. However, our main focus here will be the 2D case for which we developed two implementations: a naive one that constructs the dilated kernel, suitable for small dilation rates, and a more time/memory efficient one that uses a modified version of the "im2col" algorithm. We then illustrate how this technique improves the accuracy of existing architectures on semantic segmentation task on Pascal Voc 2012 dataset via a simple drop-in replacement of the classical dilated convolutional layers by DCLS ones. Furthermore, we show that DCLS allows to reduce the number of learnable parameters of the depthwise convolutions used in the recent ConvMixer architecture by a factor 3 with no or very low reduction in accuracy and that by replacing large dense kernels with sparse DCLS ones. The code of the method is based on Pytorch and available at: this https URL.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

A CNN based method for Sub-pixel Urban Land Cover Classification using Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV Imagery

Time series data of urban land cover is of great utility in analyzing urban growth patterns, changes in distribution of impervious surface and vegetation and resulting impacts on urban micro climate. While Landsat data is ideal for such analysis due to the long time series of free imagery, traditional per-pixel hard classification fails to yield full potential of the Landsat data. This paper proposes a sub-pixel classification method that leverages the temporal overlap of Landsat-5 TM and Resourcesat-1 LISS-IV sensors. We train a convolutional neural network to predict fractional land cover maps from 30m Landsat-5 TM data. The reference land cover fractions are estimated from a hard-classified 5.8m LISS-IV image for Bengaluru from 2011. Further, we demonstrate the generalizability and superior performance of the proposed model using data for Mumbai from 2009 and comparing it to the results obtained using a Random Forest classifier. For both Bengaluru (2011) and Mumbai (2009) data, Mean Absolute Percentage Error of our CNN model is in the range of 7.2 to 11.3 for both built-up and vegetation fraction prediction at the 30m cell level. Unlike most recent studies where validation is conducted using data for a limited spatial extent, our model has been trained and validated using data for the complete spatial extent of two mega cities for two different time periods. Hence it can reliably generate 30m built-up and vegetation fraction maps from Landsat-5 TM time series data to analyze long term urban growth patterns.
arxiv.org

Predicting Core Electron Binding Energies in Elements of the First Transition Series Using the $Δ$-Self-Consistent-Field Method

The $\Delta$-Self-Consistent-Field ($\Delta$SCF) method has been established as an accurate and computationally efficient approach for calculating absolute core electron binding energies for light elements up to chlorine, but relatively little is known about the performance of this method for heavier elements. In this work, we present $\Delta$SCF calculations of transition metal (TM) 2$p$ core electron binding energies for a series of 60 molecular compounds containing the first row transition metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, Fe and Co. We find that the calculated TM 2$p_{3/2}$ binding energies are less accurate than the results for the lighter elements with a mean absolute error (MAE) of 0.73 eV compared to experimental gas phase photoelectron spectroscopy results. However, our results suggest that the error depends mostly on the element and is rather insensitive to the chemical environment. By applying an element-specific correction to the binding energies the MAE is reduced to 0.20 eV, similar to the accuracy obtained for the lighter elements.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

A cross-domain recommender system using deep coupled autoencoders

Long-standing data sparsity and cold-start constitute thorny and perplexing problems for the recommendation systems. Cross-domain recommendation as a domain adaptation framework has been utilized to efficiently address these challenging issues, by exploiting information from multiple domains. In this study, an item-level relevance cross-domain recommendation task is explored, where two related domains, that is, the source and the target domain contain common items without sharing sensitive information regarding the users' behavior, and thus avoiding the leak of user privacy. In light of this scenario, two novel coupled autoencoder-based deep learning methods are proposed for cross-domain recommendation. The first method aims to simultaneously learn a pair of autoencoders in order to reveal the intrinsic representations of the items in the source and target domains, along with a coupled mapping function to model the non-linear relationships between these representations, thus transferring beneficial information from the source to the target domain. The second method is derived based on a new joint regularized optimization problem, which employs two autoencoders to generate in a deep and non-linear manner the user and item-latent factors, while at the same time a data-driven function is learnt to map the item-latent factors across domains. Extensive numerical experiments on two publicly available benchmark datasets are conducted illustrating the superior performance of our proposed methods compared to several state-of-the-art cross-domain recommendation frameworks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Forecasting sales with Bayesian networks: a case study of a supermarket product in the presence of promotions

Sales forecasting is the prerequisite for a lot of managerial decisions such as production planning, material resource planning and budgeting in the supply chain. Promotions are one of the most important business strategies that are often used to boost sales. While promotions are attractive for generating demand, it is often difficult to forecast demand in their presence. In the past few decades, several quantitative models have been developed to forecast sales including statistical and machine learning models. However, these methods may not be adequate to account for all the internal and external factors that may impact sales. As a result, qualitative models have been adopted along with quantitative methods as consulting experts has been proven to improve forecast accuracy by providing contextual information. Such models are being used extensively to account for factors that can lead to a rapid change in sales, such as during promotions. In this paper, we aim to use Bayesian Networks to forecast promotional sales where a combination of factors such as price, type of promotions, and product location impacts sales. We choose to develop a BN model because BN models essentially have the capability to combine various qualitative and quantitative factors with causal forms, making it an attractive tool for sales forecasting during promotions. This can be used to adjust a company's promotional strategy in the context of this case study. We gather sales data for a particular product from a retailer that sells products in Australia. We develop a Bayesian Network for this product and validate our results by empirical analysis. This paper confirms that BNs can be effectively used to forecast sales, especially during promotions. In the end, we provide some research avenues for using BNs in forecasting sales.
arxiv.org

Objective hearing threshold identification from auditory brainstem response measurements using supervised and self-supervised approaches

Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
arxiv.org

Intelli-Paint: Towards Developing Human-like Painting Agents

The generation of well-designed artwork is often quite time-consuming and assumes a high degree of proficiency on part of the human painter. In order to facilitate the human painting process, substantial research efforts have been made on teaching machines how to "paint like a human", and then using the trained agent as a painting assistant tool for human users. However, current research in this direction is often reliant on a progressive grid-based division strategy wherein the agent divides the overall image into successively finer grids, and then proceeds to paint each of them in parallel. This inevitably leads to artificial painting sequences which are not easily intelligible to human users. To address this, we propose a novel painting approach which learns to generate output canvases while exhibiting a more human-like painting style. The proposed painting pipeline Intelli-Paint consists of 1) a progressive layering strategy which allows the agent to first paint a natural background scene representation before adding in each of the foreground objects in a progressive fashion. 2) We also introduce a novel sequential brushstroke guidance strategy which helps the painting agent to shift its attention between different image regions in a semantic-aware manner. 3) Finally, we propose a brushstroke regularization strategy which allows for ~60-80% reduction in the total number of required brushstrokes without any perceivable differences in the quality of the generated canvases. Through both quantitative and qualitative results, we show that the resulting agents not only show enhanced efficiency in output canvas generation but also exhibit a more natural-looking painting style which would better assist human users express their ideas through digital artwork.
VISUAL ART
arxiv.org

CodedPaddedFL and CodedSecAgg: Straggler Mitigation and Secure Aggregation in Federated Learning

We present two novel coded federated learning (FL) schemes for linear regression that mitigate the effect of straggling devices. The first scheme, CodedPaddedFL, mitigates the effect of straggling devices while retaining the privacy level of conventional FL. Particularly, it combines one-time padding for user data privacy with gradient codes to yield resiliency against straggling devices. To apply one-time padding to real data, our scheme exploits a fixed-point arithmetic representation of the data. For a scenario with 25 devices, CodedPaddedFL achieves a speed-up factor of 6.6 and 9.2 for an accuracy of 95\% and 85\% on the MMIST and Fashion-MNIST datasets, respectively, compared to conventional FL. Furthermore, it yields similar performance in terms of latency compared to a recently proposed scheme by Prakash \emph{et al.} without the shortcoming of additional leakage of private data. The second scheme, CodedSecAgg, provides straggler resiliency and robustness against model inversion attacks and is based on Shamir's secret sharing. CodedSecAgg outperforms state-of-the-art secure aggregation schemes such as LightSecAgg by a speed-up factor of 6.6--14.6, depending on the number of colluding devices, on the MNIST dataset for a scenario with 120 devices, at the expense of a 30\% increase in latency compared to CodedPaddedFL.
DATA PRIVACY
arxiv.org

Bilateral Cross-Modality Graph Matching Attention for Feature Fusion in Visual Question Answering

Answering semantically-complicated questions according to an image is challenging in Visual Question Answering (VQA) task. Although the image can be well represented by deep learning, the question is always simply embedded and cannot well indicate its meaning. Besides, the visual and textual features have a gap for different modalities, it is difficult to align and utilize the cross-modality information. In this paper, we focus on these two problems and propose a Graph Matching Attention (GMA) network. Firstly, it not only builds graph for the image, but also constructs graph for the question in terms of both syntactic and embedding information. Next, we explore the intra-modality relationships by a dual-stage graph encoder and then present a bilateral cross-modality graph matching attention to infer the relationships between the image and the question. The updated cross-modality features are then sent into the answer prediction module for final answer prediction. Experiments demonstrate that our network achieves state-of-the-art performance on the GQA dataset and the VQA 2.0 dataset. The ablation studies verify the effectiveness of each modules in our GMA network.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Interference Suppression Using Deep Learning: Current Approaches and Open Challenges

In light of the finite nature of the wireless spectrum and the increasing demand for spectrum use arising from recent technological breakthroughs in wireless communication, the problem of interference continues to persist. Despite recent advancements in resolving interference issues, interference still presents a difficult challenge to effective usage of the spectrum. This is partly due to the rise in the use of license-free and managed shared bands for Wi-Fi, long term evolution (LTE) unlicensed (LTE-U), LTE licensed assisted access (LAA), 5G NR, and other opportunistic spectrum access solutions. As a result of this, the need for efficient spectrum usage schemes that are robust against interference has never been more important. In the past, most solutions to interference have addressed the problem by using avoidance techniques as well as non-AI mitigation approaches (for example, adaptive filters). The key downside to non-AI techniques is the need for domain expertise in the extraction or exploitation of signal features such as cyclostationarity, bandwidth and modulation of the interfering signals. More recently, researchers have successfully explored AI/ML enabled physical (PHY) layer techniques, especially deep learning which reduces or compensates for the interfering signal instead of simply avoiding it. The underlying idea of ML based approaches is to learn the interference or the interference characteristics from the data, thereby sidelining the need for domain expertise in suppressing the interference. In this paper, we review a wide range of techniques that have used deep learning to suppress interference. We provide comparison and guidelines for many different types of deep learning techniques in interference suppression. In addition, we highlight challenges and potential future research directions for the successful adoption of deep learning in interference suppression.
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Saliency Grafting: Innocuous Attribution-Guided Mixup with Calibrated Label Mixing

The Mixup scheme suggests mixing a pair of samples to create an augmented training sample and has gained considerable attention recently for improving the generalizability of neural networks. A straightforward and widely used extension of Mixup is to combine with regional dropout-like methods: removing random patches from a sample and replacing it with the features from another sample. Albeit their simplicity and effectiveness, these methods are prone to create harmful samples due to their randomness. To address this issue, 'maximum saliency' strategies were recently proposed: they select only the most informative features to prevent such a phenomenon. However, they now suffer from lack of sample diversification as they always deterministically select regions with maximum saliency, injecting bias into the augmented data. In this paper, we present, a novel, yet simple Mixup-variant that captures the best of both worlds. Our idea is two-fold. By stochastically sampling the features and 'grafting' them onto another sample, our method effectively generates diverse yet meaningful samples. Its second ingredient is to produce the label of the grafted sample by mixing the labels in a saliency-calibrated fashion, which rectifies supervision misguidance introduced by the random sampling procedure. Our experiments under CIFAR, Tiny-ImageNet, and ImageNet datasets show that our scheme outperforms the current state-of-the-art augmentation strategies not only in terms of classification accuracy, but is also superior in coping under stress conditions such as data corruption and object occlusion.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy