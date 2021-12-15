ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Self-Supervised Monocular Depth and Ego-Motion Estimation in Endoscopy: Appearance Flow to the Rescue

By Shuwei Shao, Zhongcai Pei, Weihai Chen, Wentao Zhu, Xingming Wu, Dianmin Sun, Baochang Zhang
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Recently, self-supervised learning technology has been applied to calculate depth and ego-motion from monocular videos, achieving remarkable performance in autonomous driving scenarios. One widely adopted assumption of depth and ego-motion self-supervised learning is that the image brightness remains constant within nearby frames. Unfortunately, the endoscopic scene does not meet this assumption...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Noise Distribution Adaptive Self-Supervised Image Denoising using Tweedie Distribution and Score Matching

Tweedie distributions are a special case of exponential dispersion models, which are often used in classical statistics as distributions for generalized linear models. Here, we reveal that Tweedie distributions also play key roles in modern deep learning era, leading to a distribution independent self-supervised image denoising formula without clean reference images. Specifically, by combining with the recent Noise2Score self-supervised image denoising approach and the saddle point approximation of Tweedie distribution, we can provide a general closed-form denoising formula that can be used for large classes of noise distributions without ever knowing the underlying noise distribution. Similar to the original Noise2Score, the new approach is composed of two successive steps: score matching using perturbed noisy images, followed by a closed form image denoising formula via distribution-independent Tweedie's formula. This also suggests a systematic algorithm to estimate the noise model and noise parameters for a given noisy image data set. Through extensive experiments, we demonstrate that the proposed method can accurately estimate noise models and parameters, and provide the state-of-the-art self-supervised image denoising performance in the benchmark dataset and real-world dataset.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

MobRecon: Mobile-Friendly Hand Mesh Reconstruction from Monocular Image

In this work, we propose a framework for single-view hand mesh reconstruction, which can simultaneously achieve high reconstruction accuracy, fast inference speed, and temporal coherence. Specifically, for 2D encoding, we propose lightweight yet effective stacked structures. Regarding 3D decoding, we provide an efficient graph operator, namely depth-separable spiral convolution. Moreover, we present a novel feature lifting module for bridging the gap between 2D and 3D representations. This module starts with a map-based position regression (MapReg) block to integrate the merits of both heatmap encoding and position regression paradigms to improve 2D accuracy and temporal coherence. Furthermore, MapReg is followed by pose pooling and pose-to-vertex lifting approaches, which transform 2D pose encodings to semantic features of 3D vertices. Overall, our hand reconstruction framework, called MobRecon, comprises affordable computational costs and miniature model size, which reaches a high inference speed of 83FPS on Apple A14 CPU. Extensive experiments on popular datasets such as FreiHAND, RHD, and HO3Dv2 demonstrate that our MobRecon achieves superior performance on reconstruction accuracy and temporal coherence. Our code is publicly available at this https URL.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Suppressing Static Visual Cues via Normalizing Flows for Self-Supervised Video Representation Learning

Despite the great progress in video understanding made by deep convolutional neural networks, feature representation learned by existing methods may be biased to static visual cues. To address this issue, we propose a novel method to suppress static visual cues (SSVC) based on probabilistic analysis for self-supervised video representation learning. In our method, video frames are first encoded to obtain latent variables under standard normal distribution via normalizing flows. By modelling static factors in a video as a random variable, the conditional distribution of each latent variable becomes shifted and scaled normal. Then, the less-varying latent variables along time are selected as static cues and suppressed to generate motion-preserved videos. Finally, positive pairs are constructed by motion-preserved videos for contrastive learning to alleviate the problem of representation bias to static cues. The less-biased video representation can be better generalized to various downstream tasks. Extensive experiments on publicly available benchmarks demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms the state of the art when only single RGB modality is used for pre-training.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

STC-mix: Space, Time, Channel mixing for Self-supervised Video Representation

Contrastive representation learning of videos highly relies on the availability of millions of unlabelled videos. This is practical for videos available on web but acquiring such large scale of videos for real-world applications is very expensive and laborious. Therefore, in this paper we focus on designing video augmentation for self-supervised learning, we first analyze the best strategy to mix videos to create a new augmented video sample. Then, the question remains, can we make use of the other modalities in videos for data mixing? To this end, we propose Cross-Modal Manifold Cutmix (CMMC) that inserts a video tesseract into another video tesseract in the feature space across two different modalities. We find that our video mixing strategy STC-mix, i.e. preliminary mixing of videos followed by CMMC across different modalities in a video, improves the quality of learned video representations. We conduct thorough experiments for two downstream tasks: action recognition and video retrieval on two small scale video datasets UCF101, and HMDB51. We also demonstrate the effectiveness of our STC-mix on NTU dataset where domain knowledge is limited. We show that the performance of our STC-mix on both the downstream tasks is on par with the other self-supervised approaches while requiring less training data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Estimation#Endoscopy#Monocular#Non Lambertian#Interreflections#Serv Ct#Hamlyn
arxiv.org

Learning Auxiliary Monocular Contexts Helps Monocular 3D Object Detection

Monocular 3D object detection aims to localize 3D bounding boxes in an input single 2D image. It is a highly challenging problem and remains open, especially when no extra information (e.g., depth, lidar and/or multi-frames) can be leveraged in training and/or inference. This paper proposes a simple yet effective formulation for monocular 3D object detection without exploiting any extra information. It presents the MonoCon method which learns Monocular Contexts, as auxiliary tasks in training, to help monocular 3D object detection. The key idea is that with the annotated 3D bounding boxes of objects in an image, there is a rich set of well-posed projected 2D supervision signals available in training, such as the projected corner keypoints and their associated offset vectors with respect to the center of 2D bounding box, which should be exploited as auxiliary tasks in training. The proposed MonoCon is motivated by the Cramer-Wold theorem in measure theory at a high level. In implementation, it utilizes a very simple end-to-end design to justify the effectiveness of learning auxiliary monocular contexts, which consists of three components: a Deep Neural Network (DNN) based feature backbone, a number of regression head branches for learning the essential parameters used in the 3D bounding box prediction, and a number of regression head branches for learning auxiliary contexts. After training, the auxiliary context regression branches are discarded for better inference efficiency. In experiments, the proposed MonoCon is tested in the KITTI benchmark (car, pedestrain and cyclist). It outperforms all prior arts in the leaderboard on car category and obtains comparable performance on pedestrian and cyclist in terms of accuracy. Thanks to the simple design, the proposed MonoCon method obtains the fastest inference speed with 38.7 fps in comparisons.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Concept Representation Learning with Contrastive Self-Supervised Learning

Concept-oriented deep learning (CODL) is a general approach to meet the future challenges for deep learning: (1) learning with little or no external supervision, (2) coping with test examples that come from a different distribution than the training examples, and (3) integrating deep learning with symbolic AI. In CODL, as in human learning, concept representations are learned based on concept exemplars. Contrastive self-supervised learning (CSSL) provides a promising approach to do so, since it: (1) uses data-driven associations, to get away from semantic labels, (2) supports incremental and continual learning, to get away from (large) fixed datasets, and (3) accommodates emergent objectives, to get away from fixed objectives (tasks). We discuss major aspects of concept representation learning using CSSL. These include dual-level concept representations, CSSL for feature representations, exemplar similarity measures and self-supervised relational reasoning, incremental and continual CSSL, and contrastive self-supervised concept (class) incremental learning. The discussion leverages recent findings from cognitive neural science and CSSL.
arxiv.org

BT-Unet: A self-supervised learning framework for biomedical image segmentation using Barlow Twins with U-Net models

Deep learning has brought the most profound contribution towards biomedical image segmentation to automate the process of delineation in medical imaging. To accomplish such task, the models are required to be trained using huge amount of annotated or labelled data that highlights the region of interest with a binary mask. However, efficient generation of the annotations for such huge data requires expert biomedical analysts and extensive manual effort. It is a tedious and expensive task, while also being vulnerable to human error. To address this problem, a self-supervised learning framework, BT-Unet is proposed that uses the Barlow Twins approach to pre-train the encoder of a U-Net model via redundancy reduction in an unsupervised manner to learn data representation. Later, complete network is fine-tuned to perform actual segmentation. The BT-Unet framework can be trained with a limited number of annotated samples while having high number of unannotated samples, which is mostly the case in real-world problems. This framework is validated over multiple U-Net models over diverse datasets by generating scenarios of a limited number of labelled samples using standard evaluation metrics. With exhaustive experiment trials, it is observed that the BT-Unet framework enhances the performance of the U-Net models with significant margin under such circumstances.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Exploring the Equivalence of Siamese Self-Supervised Learning via A Unified Gradient Framework

Self-supervised learning has shown its great potential to extract powerful visual representations without human annotations. Various works are proposed to deal with self-supervised learning from different perspectives: (1) contrastive learning methods (e.g., MoCo, SimCLR) utilize both positive and negative samples to guide the training direction; (2) asymmetric network methods (e.g., BYOL, SimSiam) get rid of negative samples via the introduction of a predictor network and the stop-gradient operation; (3) feature decorrelation methods (e.g., Barlow Twins, VICReg) instead aim to reduce the redundancy between feature dimensions. These methods appear to be quite different in the designed loss functions from various motivations. The final accuracy numbers also vary, where different networks and tricks are utilized in different works. In this work, we demonstrate that these methods can be unified into the same form. Instead of comparing their loss functions, we derive a unified formula through gradient analysis. Furthermore, we conduct fair and detailed experiments to compare their performances. It turns out that there is little gap between these methods, and the use of momentum encoder is the key factor to boost performance. From this unified framework, we propose UniGrad, a simple but effective gradient form for self-supervised learning. It does not require a memory bank or a predictor network, but can still achieve state-of-the-art performance and easily adopt other training strategies. Extensive experiments on linear evaluation and many downstream tasks also show its effectiveness. Code shall be released.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Explainability of the Implications of Supervised and Unsupervised Face Image Quality Estimations Through Activation Map Variation Analyses in Face Recognition Models

It is challenging to derive explainability for unsupervised or statistical-based face image quality assessment (FIQA) methods. In this work, we propose a novel set of explainability tools to derive reasoning for different FIQA decisions and their face recognition (FR) performance implications. We avoid limiting the deployment of our tools to certain FIQA methods by basing our analyses on the behavior of FR models when processing samples with different FIQA decisions. This leads to explainability tools that can be applied for any FIQA method with any CNN-based FR solution using activation mapping to exhibit the network's activation derived from the face embedding. To avoid the low discrimination between the general spatial activation mapping of low and high-quality images in FR models, we build our explainability tools in a higher derivative space by analyzing the variation of the FR activation maps of image sets with different quality decisions. We demonstrate our tools and analyze the findings on four FIQA methods, by presenting inter and intra-FIQA method analyses. Our proposed tools and the analyses based on them point out, among other conclusions, that high-quality images typically cause consistent low activation on the areas outside of the central face region, while low-quality images, despite general low activation, have high variations of activation in such areas. Our explainability tools also extend to analyzing single images where we show that low-quality images tend to have an FR model spatial activation that strongly differs from what is expected from a high-quality image where this difference also tends to appear more in areas outside of the central face region and does correspond to issues like extreme poses and facial occlusions. The implementation of the proposed tools is accessible here [link].
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Universalizing Weak Supervision

Weak supervision (WS) frameworks are a popular way to bypass hand-labeling large datasets for training data-hungry models. These approaches synthesize multiple noisy but cheaply-acquired estimates of labels into a set of high-quality pseudolabels for downstream training. However, the synthesis technique is specific to a particular kind of label, such as binary labels or sequences, and each new label type requires manually designing a new synthesis algorithm. Instead, we propose a universal technique that enables weak supervision over any label type while still offering desirable properties, including practical flexibility, computational efficiency, and theoretical guarantees. We apply this technique to important problems previously not tackled by WS frameworks including learning to rank, regression, and learning in hyperbolic manifolds. Theoretically, our synthesis approach produces a consistent estimator for learning a challenging but important generalization of the exponential family model. Experimentally, we validate our framework and show improvement over baselines in diverse settings including real-world learning-to-rank and regression problems along with learning on hyperbolic manifolds.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Contrastive Learning from Extremely Augmented Skeleton Sequences for Self-supervised Action Recognition

In recent years, self-supervised representation learning for skeleton-based action recognition has been developed with the advance of contrastive learning methods. The existing contrastive learning methods use normal augmentations to construct similar positive samples, which limits the ability to explore novel movement patterns. In this paper, to make better use of the movement patterns introduced by extreme augmentations, a Contrastive Learning framework utilizing Abundant Information Mining for self-supervised action Representation (AimCLR) is proposed. First, the extreme augmentations and the Energy-based Attention-guided Drop Module (EADM) are proposed to obtain diverse positive samples, which bring novel movement patterns to improve the universality of the learned representations. Second, since directly using extreme augmentations may not be able to boost the performance due to the drastic changes in original identity, the Dual Distributional Divergence Minimization Loss (D$^3$M Loss) is proposed to minimize the distribution divergence in a more gentle way. Third, the Nearest Neighbors Mining (NNM) is proposed to further expand positive samples to make the abundant information mining process more reasonable. Exhaustive experiments on NTU RGB+D 60, PKU-MMD, NTU RGB+D 120 datasets have verified that our AimCLR can significantly perform favorably against state-of-the-art methods under a variety of evaluation protocols with observed higher quality action representations. Our code is available at this https URL.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Self-Training Classifier: How to Make Any Algorithm Behave Like a Semi-Supervised One

An easy Python implementation of Self-Training using standard classification algorithms from the Sklearn library. Semi-Supervised Learning combines labeled and unlabeled examples to expand the available data pool for model training. As a result, we can improve model performance and save a lot of time and money by not having to label thousands of examples manually.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Auxiliary Learning for Self-Supervised Video Representation via Similarity-based Knowledge Distillation

Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Contextualized Spatio-Temporal Contrastive Learning with Self-Supervision

A modern self-supervised learning algorithm typically enforces persistency of the representations of an instance across views. While being very effective on learning holistic image and video representations, such an approach becomes sub-optimal for learning spatio-temporally fine-grained features in videos, where scenes and instances evolve through space and time. In this paper, we present the Contextualized Spatio-Temporal Contrastive Learning (ConST-CL) framework to effectively learn spatio-temporally fine-grained representations using self-supervision. We first design a region-based self-supervised pretext task which requires the model to learn to transform instance representations from one view to another guided by context features. Further, we introduce a simple network design that effectively reconciles the simultaneous learning process of both holistic and local representations. We evaluate our learned representations on a variety of downstream tasks and ConST-CL achieves state-of-the-art results on four datasets. For spatio-temporal action localization, ConST-CL achieves 39.4% mAP with ground-truth boxes and 30.5% mAP with detected boxes on the AVA-Kinetics validation set. For object tracking, ConST-CL achieves 78.1% precision and 55.2% success scores on OTB2015. Furthermore, ConST-CL achieves 94.8% and 71.9% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on video action recognition datasets, UCF101 and HMDB51 respectively. We plan to release our code and models to the public.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network

Graph representation learning received increasing attentions in recent years. Most of existing methods ignore the complexity of the graph structures and restrict graphs in a single constant-curvature representation space, which is only suitable to particular kinds of graph structure indeed. Additionally, these methods follow the supervised or semi-supervised learning paradigm, and thereby notably limit their deployment on the unlabeled graphs in real applications. To address these aforementioned limitations, we take the first attempt to study the self-supervised graph representation learning in the mixed-curvature spaces. In this paper, we present a novel Self-supervised Mixed-curvature Graph Neural Network (SelfMGNN). Instead of working on one single constant-curvature space, we construct a mixed-curvature space via the Cartesian product of multiple Riemannian component spaces and design hierarchical attention mechanisms for learning and fusing the representations across these component spaces. To enable the self-supervisd learning, we propose a novel dual contrastive approach. The mixed-curvature Riemannian space actually provides multiple Riemannian views for the contrastive learning. We introduce a Riemannian projector to reveal these views, and utilize a well-designed Riemannian discriminator for the single-view and cross-view contrastive learning within and across the Riemannian views. Finally, extensive experiments show that SelfMGNN captures the complicated graph structures in reality and outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On visual self-supervision and its effect on model robustness

Recent self-supervision methods have found success in learning feature representations that could rival ones from full supervision, and have been shown to be beneficial to the model in several ways: for example improving models robustness and out-of-distribution detection. In our paper, we conduct an empirical study to understand more precisely in what way can self-supervised learning - as a pre-training technique or part of adversarial training - affects model robustness to $l_2$ and $l_{\infty}$ adversarial perturbations and natural image corruptions. Self-supervision can indeed improve model robustness, however it turns out the devil is in the details. If one simply adds self-supervision loss in tandem with adversarial training, then one sees improvement in accuracy of the model when evaluated with adversarial perturbations smaller or comparable to the value of $\epsilon_{train}$ that the robust model is trained with. However, if one observes the accuracy for $\epsilon_{test} \ge \epsilon_{train}$, the model accuracy drops. In fact, the larger the weight of the supervision loss, the larger the drop in performance, i.e. harming the robustness of the model. We identify primary ways in which self-supervision can be added to adversarial training, and observe that using a self-supervised loss to optimize both network parameters and find adversarial examples leads to the strongest improvement in model robustness, as this can be viewed as a form of ensemble adversarial training. Although self-supervised pre-training yields benefits in improving adversarial training as compared to random weight initialization, we observe no benefit in model robustness or accuracy if self-supervision is incorporated into adversarial training.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Camera Self-Calibration from Video

Jiading Fang, Igor Vasiljevic, Vitor Guizilini, Rares Ambrus, Greg Shakhnarovich, Adrien Gaidon, Matthew R.Walter. Camera calibration is integral to robotics and computer vision algorithms that seek to infer geometric properties of the scene from visual input streams. In practice, calibration is a laborious procedure requiring specialized data collection and careful tuning. This process must be repeated whenever the parameters of the camera change, which can be a frequent occurrence for mobile robots and autonomous vehicles. In contrast, self-supervised depth and ego-motion estimation approaches can bypass explicit calibration by inferring per-frame projection models that optimize a view synthesis objective. In this paper, we extend this approach to explicitly calibrate a wide range of cameras from raw videos in the wild. We propose a learning algorithm to regress per-sequence calibration parameters using an efficient family of general camera models. Our procedure achieves self-calibration results with sub-pixel reprojection error, outperforming other learning-based methods. We validate our approach on a wide variety of camera geometries, including perspective, fisheye, and catadioptric. Finally, we show that our approach leads to improvements in the downstream task of depth estimation, achieving state-of-the-art results on the EuRoC dataset with greater computational efficiency than contemporary methods.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Speaker Verification with Simple Siamese Network and Self-Supervised Regularization

Training speaker-discriminative and robust speaker verification systems without speaker labels is still challenging and worthwhile to explore. In this study, we propose an effective self-supervised learning framework and a novel regularization strategy to facilitate self-supervised speaker representation learning. Different from contrastive learning-based self-supervised learning methods, the proposed self-supervised regularization (SSReg) focuses exclusively on the similarity between the latent representations of positive data pairs. We also explore the effectiveness of alternative online data augmentation strategies on both the time domain and frequency domain. With our strong online data augmentation strategy, the proposed SSReg shows the potential of self-supervised learning without using negative pairs and it can significantly improve the performance of self-supervised speaker representation learning with a simple Siamese network architecture. Comprehensive experiments on the VoxCeleb datasets demonstrate that our proposed self-supervised approach obtains a 23.4% relative improvement by adding the effective self-supervised regularization and outperforms other previous works.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Self-Supervised Bot Play for Conversational Recommendation with Justifications

Conversational recommender systems offer the promise of interactive, engaging ways for users to find items they enjoy. We seek to improve conversational recommendation via three dimensions: 1) We aim to mimic a common mode of human interaction for recommendation: experts justify their suggestions, a seeker explains why they don't like the item, and both parties iterate through the dialog to find a suitable item. 2) We leverage ideas from conversational critiquing to allow users to flexibly interact with natural language justifications by critiquing subjective aspects. 3) We adapt conversational recommendation to a wider range of domains where crowd-sourced ground truth dialogs are not available. We develop a new two-part framework for training conversational recommender systems. First, we train a recommender system to jointly suggest items and justify its reasoning with subjective aspects. We then fine-tune this model to incorporate iterative user feedback via self-supervised bot-play. Experiments on three real-world datasets demonstrate that our system can be applied to different recommendation models across diverse domains to achieve superior performance in conversational recommendation compared to state-of-the-art methods. We also evaluate our model on human users, showing that systems trained under our framework provide more useful, helpful, and knowledgeable recommendations in warm- and cold-start settings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploring Pixel-level Self-supervision for Weakly Supervised Semantic Segmentation

Existing studies in weakly supervised semantic segmentation (WSSS) have utilized class activation maps (CAMs) to localize the class objects. However, since a classification loss is insufficient for providing precise object regions, CAMs tend to be biased towards discriminative patterns (i.e., sparseness) and do not provide precise object boundary information (i.e., impreciseness). To resolve these limitations, we propose a novel framework (composed of MainNet and SupportNet.) that derives pixel-level self-supervision from given image-level supervision. In our framework, with the help of the proposed Regional Contrastive Module (RCM) and Multi-scale Attentive Module (MAM), MainNet is trained by self-supervision from the SupportNet. The RCM extracts two forms of self-supervision from SupportNet: (1) class region masks generated from the CAMs and (2) class-wise prototypes obtained from the features according to the class region masks. Then, every pixel-wise feature of the MainNet is trained by the prototype in a contrastive manner, sharpening the resulting CAMs. The MAM utilizes CAMs inferred at multiple scales from the SupportNet as self-supervision to guide the MainNet. Based on the dissimilarity between the multi-scale CAMs from MainNet and SupportNet, CAMs from the MainNet are trained to expand to the less-discriminative regions. The proposed method shows state-of-the-art WSSS performance both on the train and validation sets on the PASCAL VOC 2012 dataset. For reproducibility, code will be available publicly soon.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy