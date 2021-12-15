Reliable Multi-Object Tracking in the Presence of Unreliable Detections
By Travis Mandel, Mark Jimenez, Emily Risley, Taishi Nammoto, Rebekka Williams, Max Panoff, Meynard Ballesteros, Bobbie Suarez
Travis Mandel, Mark Jimenez, Emily Risley, Taishi Nammoto, Rebekka Williams, Max Panoff, Meynard Ballesteros, Bobbie Suarez. Recent multi-object tracking (MOT) systems have leveraged highly accurate object detectors; however, training such detectors requires large amounts of labeled data. Although such data is widely available for humans and vehicles, it...
Object detection is a fundamental task in computer vision and image processing. Current deep learning based object detectors have been highly successful with abundant labeled data. But in real life, it is not guaranteed that each object category has enough labeled samples for training. These large object detectors are easy to overfit when the training data is limited. Therefore, it is necessary to introduce few-shot learning and zero-shot learning into object detection, which can be named low-shot object detection together. Low-Shot Object Detection (LSOD) aims to detect objects from a few or even zero labeled data, which can be categorized into few-shot object detection (FSOD) and zero-shot object detection (ZSD), respectively. This paper conducts a comprehensive survey for deep learning based FSOD and ZSD. First, this survey classifies methods for FSOD and ZSD into different categories and discusses the pros and cons of them. Second, this survey reviews dataset settings and evaluation metrics for FSOD and ZSD, then analyzes the performance of different methods on these benchmarks. Finally, this survey discusses future challenges and promising directions for FSOD and ZSD.
Despite significant advancements of deep learning-based forgery detectors for distinguishing manipulated deepfake images, most detection approaches suffer from moderate to significant performance degradation with low-quality compressed deepfake images. Because of the limited information in low-quality images, detecting low-quality deepfake remains an important challenge. In this work, we apply frequency domain learning and optimal transport theory in knowledge distillation (KD) to specifically improve the detection of low-quality compressed deepfake images. We explore transfer learning capability in KD to enable a student network to learn discriminative features from low-quality images effectively. In particular, we propose the Attention-based Deepfake detection Distiller (ADD), which consists of two novel distillations: 1) frequency attention distillation that effectively retrieves the removed high-frequency components in the student network, and 2) multi-view attention distillation that creates multiple attention vectors by slicing the teacher's and student's tensors under different views to transfer the teacher tensor's distribution to the student more efficiently. Our extensive experimental results demonstrate that our approach outperforms state-of-the-art baselines in detecting low-quality compressed deepfake images.
In a point cloud sequence, 3D object tracking aims to predict the location and orientation of an object in the current search point cloud given a template point cloud. Motivated by the success of transformers, we propose Point Tracking TRansformer (PTTR), which efficiently predicts high-quality 3D tracking results in a coarse-to-fine manner with the help of transformer operations. PTTR consists of three novel designs. 1) Instead of random sampling, we design Relation-Aware Sampling to preserve relevant points to given templates during subsampling. 2) Furthermore, we propose a Point Relation Transformer (PRT) consisting of a self-attention and a cross-attention module. The global self-attention operation captures long-range dependencies to enhance encoded point features for the search area and the template, respectively. Subsequently, we generate the coarse tracking results by matching the two sets of point features via cross-attention. 3) Based on the coarse tracking results, we employ a novel Prediction Refinement Module to obtain the final refined prediction. In addition, we create a large-scale point cloud single object tracking benchmark based on the Waymo Open Dataset. Extensive experiments show that PTTR achieves superior point cloud tracking in both accuracy and efficiency.
Unsupervised Salient Object Detection (USOD) is of paramount significance for both industrial applications and downstream tasks. Existing deep-learning (DL) based USOD methods utilize some low-quality saliency predictions extracted by several traditional SOD methods as saliency cues, which mainly capture some conspicuous regions in images. Furthermore, they refine these saliency cues with the assistant of semantic information, which is obtained from some models trained by supervised learning in other related vision tasks. In this work, we propose a two-stage Activation-to-Saliency (A2S) framework that effectively generates high-quality saliency cues and uses these cues to train a robust saliency detector. More importantly, no human annotations are involved in our framework during the whole training process. In the first stage, we transform a pretrained network (MoCo v2) to aggregate multi-level features to a single activation map, where an Adaptive Decision Boundary (ADB) is proposed to assist the training of the transformed network. To facilitate the generation of high-quality pseudo labels, we propose a loss function to enlarges the feature distances between pixels and their means. In the second stage, an Online Label Rectifying (OLR) strategy updates the pseudo labels during the training process to reduce the negative impact of distractors. In addition, we construct a lightweight saliency detector using two Residual Attention Modules (RAMs), which refine the high-level features using the complementary information in low-level features, such as edges and colors. Extensive experiments on several SOD benchmarks prove that our framework reports significant performance compared with existing USOD methods. Moreover, training our framework on 3000 images consumes about 1 hour, which is over 30x faster than previous state-of-the-art methods.
We present the analysis of three kinds of oscillating behavior using multi-wavelength observations of the 10 November 2013 (SOL2013-11-10T05:14) circular-ribbon flare. This event is a typical circular-ribbon flare with an outer spine structure and homologous jets. We found three kinds of oscillations (or perturbation): i) flux oscillation (or QPP) with a dominant period of about 20 seconds at X-rays, EUV and microwave emissions, ii) periodic jets with an intermittent cadence of around 72 seconds, iii) outer loop perturbs a half cycle with the duration of about 168 seconds. Similar to the periodic jets that could be produced by a nonthermal process, like repeated magnetic reconnection, the flare QPP detected in thermal emissions could have the same origin as the oscillation seen in nonthermal emissions. The outer loop perturbation is possibly triggered by a blast wave driven by the circular-ribbon flare, or it might be modulated by the sausage wave or the slow magnetoacoustic wave. The results obtained provide data for further numerical study of the physical origin of flare oscillations.
Multi-label image classification is about predicting a set of class labels that can be considered as orderless sequential data. Transformers process the sequential data as a whole, therefore they are inherently good at set prediction. The first vision-based transformer model, which was proposed for the object detection task introduced the concept of object queries. Object queries are learnable positional encodings that are used by attention modules in decoder layers to decode the object classes or bounding boxes using the region of interests in an image. However, inputting the same set of object queries to different decoder layers hinders the training: it results in lower performance and delays convergence. In this paper, we propose the usage of primal object queries that are only provided at the start of the transformer decoder stack. In addition, we improve the mixup technique proposed for multi-label classification. The proposed transformer model with primal object queries improves the state-of-the-art class wise F1 metric by 2.1% and 1.8%; and speeds up the convergence by 79.0% and 38.6% on MS-COCO and NUS-WIDE datasets respectively.
Object detection plays a key role in many security-critical systems. Adversarial patch attacks, which are easy to implement in the physical world, pose a serious threat to state-of-the-art object detectors. Developing reliable defenses for object detectors against patch attacks is critical but severely understudied. In this paper, we propose Segment and Complete defense (SAC), a general framework for defending object detectors against patch attacks through detecting and removing adversarial patches. We first train a patch segmenter that outputs patch masks that provide pixel-level localization of adversarial patches. We then propose a self adversarial training algorithm to robustify the patch segmenter. In addition, we design a robust shape completion algorithm, which is guaranteed to remove the entire patch from the images given the outputs of the patch segmenter are within a certain Hamming distance of the ground-truth patch masks. Our experiments on COCO and xView datasets demonstrate that SAC achieves superior robustness even under strong adaptive attacks with no performance drop on clean images, and generalizes well to unseen patch shapes, attack budgets, and unseen attack methods. Furthermore, we present the APRICOT-Mask dataset, which augments the APRICOT dataset with pixel-level annotations of adversarial patches. We show SAC can significantly reduce the targeted attack success rate of physical patch attacks.
Knowledge Distillation (KD) is a widely-used technology to inherit information from cumbersome teacher models to compact student models, consequently realizing model compression and acceleration. Compared with image classification, object detection is a more complex task, and designing specific KD methods for object detection is non-trivial. In this work, we elaborately study the behaviour difference between the teacher and student detection models, and obtain two intriguing observations: First, the teacher and student rank their detected candidate boxes quite differently, which results in their precision discrepancy. Second, there is a considerable gap between the feature response differences and prediction differences between teacher and student, indicating that equally imitating all the feature maps of the teacher is the sub-optimal choice for improving the student's accuracy. Based on the two observations, we propose Rank Mimicking (RM) and Prediction-guided Feature Imitation (PFI) for distilling one-stage detectors, respectively. RM takes the rank of candidate boxes from teachers as a new form of knowledge to distill, which consistently outperforms the traditional soft label distillation. PFI attempts to correlate feature differences with prediction differences, making feature imitation directly help to improve the student's accuracy. On MS COCO and PASCAL VOC benchmarks, extensive experiments are conducted on various detectors with different backbones to validate the effectiveness of our method. Specifically, RetinaNet with ResNet50 achieves 40.4% mAP in MS COCO, which is 3.5% higher than its baseline, and also outperforms previous KD methods.
The objective of this paper is few-shot object detection (FSOD) -- the task of expanding an object detector for a new category given only a few instances for training. We introduce a simple pseudo-labelling method to source high-quality pseudo-annotations from the training set, for each new category, vastly increasing the number of training instances and reducing class imbalance; our method finds previously unlabelled instances. Naïvely training with model predictions yields sub-optimal performance; we present two novel methods to improve the precision of the pseudo-labelling process: first, we introduce a verification technique to remove candidate detections with incorrect class labels; second, we train a specialised model to correct poor quality bounding boxes. After these two novel steps, we obtain a large set of high-quality pseudo-annotations that allow our final detector to be trained end-to-end. Additionally, we demonstrate our method maintains base class performance, and the utility of simple augmentations in FSOD. While benchmarking on PASCAL VOC and MS-COCO, our method achieves state-of-the-art or second-best performance compared to existing approaches across all number of shots.
3D object detection is a key module for safety-critical robotics applications such as autonomous driving. For these applications, we care most about how the detections affect the ego-agent's behavior and safety (the egocentric perspective). Intuitively, we seek more accurate descriptions of object geometry when it's more likely to interfere with the ego-agent's motion trajectory. However, current detection metrics, based on box Intersection-over-Union (IoU), are object-centric and aren't designed to capture the spatio-temporal relationship between objects and the ego-agent. To address this issue, we propose a new egocentric measure to evaluate 3D object detection, namely Support Distance Error (SDE). Our analysis based on SDE reveals that the egocentric detection quality is bounded by the coarse geometry of the bounding boxes. Given the insight that SDE would benefit from more accurate geometry descriptions, we propose to represent objects as amodal contours, specifically amodal star-shaped polygons, and devise a simple model, StarPoly, to predict such contours. Our experiments on the large-scale Waymo Open Dataset show that SDE better reflects the impact of detection quality on the ego-agent's safety compared to IoU; and the estimated contours from StarPoly consistently improve the egocentric detection quality over recent 3D object detectors.
The key research question for image manipulation detection is how to learn generalizable features that are sensitive to manipulations in novel data, whilst specific to prevent false alarms on authentic images. Current research emphasizes the sensitivity, with the specificity mostly ignored. In this paper we address both aspects by multi-view feature learning and multi-scale supervision. By exploiting noise distribution and boundary artifacts surrounding tampered regions, the former aims to learn semantic-agnostic and thus more generalizable features. The latter allows us to learn from authentic images which are nontrivial to be taken into account by the prior art that relies on a semantic segmentation loss. Our thoughts are realized by a new network which we term MVSS-Net and its enhanced version MVSS-Net++. Comprehensive experiments on six public benchmark datasets justify the viability of the MVSS-Net series for both pixel-level and image-level manipulation detection.
End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Performance-, power-, and energy-aware scheduling techniques play an essential role in optimally utilizing processing elements (PEs) of heterogeneous systems. List schedulers, a class of low-complexity static schedulers, have commonly been used in static execution scenarios. However, list schedulers are not suitable for runtime decision making, particularly when multiple concurrent applications are interleaved dynamically. For such cases, the static task execution times and expectation of idle PEs assumed by list schedulers lead to inefficient system utilization and poor performance. To address this problem, we present techniques for optimizing execution of list scheduling algorithms in dynamic runtime scenarios via a family of algorithms inspired by the well-known heterogeneous earliest finish time (HEFT) list scheduler. Through dynamically arriving, realistic workload scenarios that are simulated in an open-source discrete event heterogeneous SoC simulator, we exhaustively evaluate each of the proposed algorithms across two SoCs modeled after the Xilinx Zynq Ultrascale+ ZCU102 and O-Droid XU3 development boards. Altogether, depending on the chosen variant in this family of algorithms, we are able to achieve an up to 39% execution time improvement, up to 7.24x algorithmic speedup, or up to 30% energy consumption improvement compared to the baseline HEFT implementation.
Dominik Thalmeier, Gregor Miller, Elida Schneltzer, Anja Hurt, Martin Hrabě de Angelis, Lore Becker, Christian L. Müller, Holger Maier. Hearing loss is a major health problem and psychological burden in humans. Mouse models offer a possibility to elucidate genes involved in the underlying developmental and pathophysiological mechanisms of hearing impairment. To this end, large-scale mouse phenotyping programs include auditory phenotyping of single-gene knockout mouse lines. Using the auditory brainstem response (ABR) procedure, the German Mouse Clinic and similar facilities worldwide have produced large, uniform data sets of averaged ABR raw data of mutant and wildtype mice. In the course of standard ABR analysis, hearing thresholds are assessed visually by trained staff from series of signal curves of increasing sound pressure level. This is time-consuming and prone to be biased by the reader as well as the graphical display quality and scale. In an attempt to reduce workload and improve quality and reproducibility, we developed and compared two methods for automated hearing threshold identification from averaged ABR raw data: a supervised approach involving two combined neural networks trained on human-generated labels and a self-supervised approach, which exploits the signal power spectrum and combines random forest sound level estimation with a piece-wise curve fitting algorithm for threshold finding. We show that both models work well, outperform human threshold detection, and are suitable for fast, reliable, and unbiased hearing threshold detection and quality control. In a high-throughput mouse phenotyping environment, both methods perform well as part of an automated end-to-end screening pipeline to detect candidate genes for hearing involvement. Code for both models as well as data used for this work are freely available.
Human-Object Interaction (HOI) detection is a fundamental task in high-level human-centric scene understanding. We propose PhraseHOI, containing a HOI branch and a novel phrase branch, to leverage language prior and improve relation expression. Specifically, the phrase branch is supervised by semantic embeddings, whose ground truths are automatically converted from the original HOI annotations without extra human efforts. Meanwhile, a novel label composition method is proposed to deal with the long-tailed problem in HOI, which composites novel phrase labels by semantic neighbors. Further, to optimize the phrase branch, a loss composed of a distilling loss and a balanced triplet loss is proposed. Extensive experiments are conducted to prove the effectiveness of the proposed PhraseHOI, which achieves significant improvement over the baseline and surpasses previous state-of-the-art methods on Full and NonRare on the challenging HICO-DET benchmark.
Deep learning-based approaches have shown remarkable performance in the 3D object detection task. However, they suffer from a catastrophic performance drop on the originally trained classes when incrementally learning new classes without revisiting the old data. This "catastrophic forgetting" phenomenon impedes the deployment of 3D object detection approaches in real-world scenarios, where continuous learning systems are needed. In this paper, we study the unexplored yet important class-incremental 3D object detection problem and present the first solution - SDCoT, a novel static-dynamic co-teaching method. Our SDCoT alleviates the catastrophic forgetting of old classes via a static teacher, which provides pseudo annotations for old classes in the new samples and regularizes the current model by extracting previous knowledge with a distillation loss. At the same time, SDCoT consistently learns the underlying knowledge from new data via a dynamic teacher. We conduct extensive experiments on two benchmark datasets and demonstrate the superior performance of our SDCoT over baseline approaches in several incremental learning scenarios.
Data associations in multi-target multi-camera tracking (MTMCT) usually estimate affinity directly from re-identification (re-ID) feature distances. However, we argue that it might not be the best choice given the difference in matching scopes between re-ID and MTMCT problems. Re-ID systems focus on global matching, which retrieves targets from all cameras and all times. In contrast, data association in tracking is a local matching problem, since its candidates only come from neighboring locations and time frames. In this paper, we design experiments to verify such misfit between global re-ID feature distances and local matching in tracking, and propose a simple yet effective approach to adapt affinity estimations to corresponding matching scopes in MTMCT. Instead of trying to deal with all appearance changes, we tailor the affinity metric to specialize in ones that might emerge during data associations. To this end, we introduce a new data sampling scheme with temporal windows originally used for data associations in tracking. Minimizing the mismatch, the adaptive affinity module brings significant improvements over global re-ID distance, and produces competitive performance on CityFlow and DukeMTMC datasets.
We propose DEFR, a DEtection-FRee method to recognize Human-Object Interactions (HOI) at image level without using object location or human pose. This is challenging as the detector is an integral part of existing methods. In this paper, we propose two findings to boost the performance of the detection-free approach, which significantly outperforms the detection-assisted state of the arts. Firstly, we find it crucial to effectively leverage the semantic correlations among HOI classes. Remarkable gain can be achieved by using language embeddings of HOI labels to initialize the linear classifier, which encodes the structure of HOIs to guide training. Further, we propose Log-Sum-Exp Sign (LSE-Sign) loss to facilitate multi-label learning on a long-tailed dataset by balancing gradients over all classes in a softmax format. Our detection-free approach achieves 65.6 mAP in HOI classification on HICO, outperforming the detection-assisted state of the art (SOTA) by 18.5 mAP, and 52.7 mAP in one-shot classes, surpassing the SOTA by 27.3 mAP. Different from previous work, our classification model (DEFR) can be directly used in HOI detection without any additional training, by connecting to an off-the-shelf object detector whose bounding box output is converted to binary masks for DEFR. Surprisingly, such a simple connection of two decoupled models achieves SOTA performance (32.35 mAP).
The time at which a message is communicated is a vital piece of metadata in many real-world natural language processing tasks such as Topic Detection and Tracking (TDT). TDT systems aim to cluster a corpus of news articles by event, and in that context, stories that describe the same event are likely to have been written at around the same time. Prior work on time modeling for TDT takes this into account, but does not well capture how time interacts with the semantic nature of the event. For example, stories about a tropical storm are likely to be written within a short time interval, while stories about a movie release may appear over weeks or months. In our work, we design a neural method that fuses temporal and textual information into a single representation of news documents for event detection. We fine-tune these time-aware document embeddings with a triplet loss architecture, integrate the model into downstream TDT systems, and evaluate the systems on two benchmark TDT data sets in English. In the retrospective setting, we apply clustering algorithms to the time-aware embeddings and show substantial improvements over baselines on the News2013 data set. In the online streaming setting, we add our document encoder to an existing state-of-the-art TDT pipeline and demonstrate that it can benefit the overall performance. We conduct ablation studies on the time representation and fusion algorithm strategies, showing that our proposed model outperforms alternative strategies. Finally, we probe the model to examine how it handles recurring events more effectively than previous TDT systems.
Planar object tracking plays an important role in AI applications, such as robotics, visual servoing, and visual SLAM. Although the previous planar trackers work well in most scenarios, it is still a challenging task due to the rapid motion and large transformation between two consecutive frames. The essential reason behind this problem is that the condition number of such a non-linear system changes unstably when the searching range of the homography parameter space becomes larger. To this end, we propose a novel Homography Decomposition Networks~(HDN) approach that drastically reduces and stabilizes the condition number by decomposing the homography transformation into two groups. Specifically, a similarity transformation estimator is designed to predict the first group robustly by a deep convolution equivariant network. By taking advantage of the scale and rotation estimation with high confidence, a residual transformation is estimated by a simple regression model. Furthermore, the proposed end-to-end network is trained in a semi-supervised fashion. Extensive experiments show that our proposed approach outperforms the state-of-the-art planar tracking methods at a large margin on the challenging POT, UCSB and POIC datasets.
