ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Homography Decomposition Networks for Planar Object Tracking

By Xinrui Zhan, Yueran Liu, Jianke Zhu, Yang Li
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

Planar object tracking plays an important role in AI applications, such as robotics, visual servoing, and visual SLAM. Although the previous planar trackers work well in most scenarios, it is still a challenging task due to the rapid motion and large transformation...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

PTTR: Relational 3D Point Cloud Object Tracking with Transformer

In a point cloud sequence, 3D object tracking aims to predict the location and orientation of an object in the current search point cloud given a template point cloud. Motivated by the success of transformers, we propose Point Tracking TRansformer (PTTR), which efficiently predicts high-quality 3D tracking results in a coarse-to-fine manner with the help of transformer operations. PTTR consists of three novel designs. 1) Instead of random sampling, we design Relation-Aware Sampling to preserve relevant points to given templates during subsampling. 2) Furthermore, we propose a Point Relation Transformer (PRT) consisting of a self-attention and a cross-attention module. The global self-attention operation captures long-range dependencies to enhance encoded point features for the search area and the template, respectively. Subsequently, we generate the coarse tracking results by matching the two sets of point features via cross-attention. 3) Based on the coarse tracking results, we employ a novel Prediction Refinement Module to obtain the final refined prediction. In addition, we create a large-scale point cloud single object tracking benchmark based on the Waymo Open Dataset. Extensive experiments show that PTTR achieves superior point cloud tracking in both accuracy and efficiency.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Tracking Representations via Dual-Branch Fully Transformer Networks

We present a Siamese-like Dual-branch network based on solely Transformers for tracking. Given a template and a search image, we divide them into non-overlapping patches and extract a feature vector for each patch based on its matching results with others within an attention window. For each token, we estimate whether it contains the target object and the corresponding size. The advantage of the approach is that the features are learned from matching, and ultimately, for matching. So the features are aligned with the object tracking task. The method achieves better or comparable results as the best-performing methods which first use CNN to extract features and then use Transformer to fuse them. It outperforms the state-of-the-art methods on the GOT-10k and VOT2020 benchmarks. In addition, the method achieves real-time inference speed (about $40$ fps) on one GPU. The code and models will be released.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Flexible Networks for Learning Physical Dynamics of Deformable Objects

Learning the physical dynamics of deformable objects with particle-based representation has been the objective of many computational models in machine learning. While several state-of-the-art models have achieved this objective in simulated environments, most existing models impose a precondition, such that the input is a sequence of ordered point sets - i.e., the order of the points in each point set must be the same across the entire input sequence. This restrains the model to generalize to real-world data, which is considered to be a sequence of unordered point sets. In this paper, we propose a model named time-wise PointNet (TP-Net) that solves this problem by directly consuming a sequence of unordered point sets to infer the future state of a deformable object with particle-based representation. Our model consists of a shared feature extractor that extracts global features from each input point set in parallel and a prediction network that aggregates and reasons on these features for future prediction. The key concept of our approach is that we use global features rather than local features to achieve invariance to input permutations and ensure the stability and scalability of our model. Experiments demonstrate that our model achieves state-of-the-art performance in both synthetic dataset and in real-world dataset, with real-time prediction speed. We provide quantitative and qualitative analysis on why our approach is more effective and efficient than existing approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning Deep Context-Sensitive Decomposition for Low-Light Image Enhancement

Enhancing the quality of low-light images plays a very important role in many image processing and multimedia applications. In recent years, a variety of deep learning techniques have been developed to address this challenging task. A typical framework is to simultaneously estimate the illumination and reflectance, but they disregard the scene-level contextual information encapsulated in feature spaces, causing many unfavorable outcomes, e.g., details loss, color unsaturation, artifacts, and so on. To address these issues, we develop a new context-sensitive decomposition network architecture to exploit the scene-level contextual dependencies on spatial scales. More concretely, we build a two-stream estimation mechanism including reflectance and illumination estimation network. We design a novel context-sensitive decomposition connection to bridge the two-stream mechanism by incorporating the physical principle. The spatially-varying illumination guidance is further constructed for achieving the edge-aware smoothness property of the illumination component. According to different training patterns, we construct CSDNet (paired supervision) and CSDGAN (unpaired supervision) to fully evaluate our designed architecture. We test our method on seven testing benchmarks to conduct plenty of analytical and evaluated experiments. Thanks to our designed context-sensitive decomposition connection, we successfully realized excellent enhanced results, which fully indicates our superiority against existing state-of-the-art approaches. Finally, considering the practical needs for high-efficiency, we develop a lightweight CSDNet (named LiteCSDNet) by reducing the number of channels. Further, by sharing an encoder for these two components, we obtain a more lightweight version (SLiteCSDNet for short). SLiteCSDNet just contains 0.0301M parameters but achieves the almost same performance as CSDNet.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decomposition#Planar#Hdn#Pot#Ucsb#Poic#Aaai 2022
arxiv.org

Physics-informed dynamic mode decomposition (piDMD)

In this work, we demonstrate how physical principles -- such as symmetries, invariances, and conservation laws -- can be integrated into the dynamic mode decomposition (DMD). DMD is a widely-used data analysis technique that extracts low-rank modal structures and dynamics from high-dimensional measurements. However, DMD frequently produces models that are sensitive to noise, fail to generalize outside the training data, and violate basic physical laws. Our physics-informed DMD (piDMD) optimization, which may be formulated as a Procrustes problem, restricts the family of admissible models to a matrix manifold that respects the physical structure of the system. We focus on five fundamental physical principles -- conservation, self-adjointness, localization, causality, and shift-invariance -- and derive several closed-form solutions and efficient algorithms for the corresponding piDMD optimizations. With fewer degrees of freedom, piDMD models are less prone to overfitting, require less training data, and are often less computationally expensive to build than standard DMD models. We demonstrate piDMD on a range of challenging problems in the physical sciences, including energy-preserving fluid flow, travelling-wave systems, the Schrödinger equation, solute advection-diffusion, a system with causal dynamics, and three-dimensional transitional channel flow. In each case, piDMD significantly outperforms standard DMD in metrics such as spectral identification, state prediction, and estimation of optimal forcings and responses.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

What does a cosmological experiment really measure? Covariant posterior decomposition with normalizing flows

We present methods to rigorously extract parameter combinations that are constrained by data from posterior distributions. The standard approach uses linear methods that apply to Gaussian distributions. We show the limitations of the linear methods for current surveys, and develop non-linear methods that can be used with non-Gaussian distributions, and are independent of the parameter basis. These are made possible by the use of machine-learning models, normalizing flows, to learn posterior distributions from their samples. These models allow us to obtain the local covariance of the posterior at all positions in parameter space and use its inverse, the Fisher matrix, as a local metric over parameter space. The posterior distribution can then be non-linearly decomposed into the leading constrained parameter combinations via parallel transport in the metric space. We test our methods on two non-Gaussian, benchmark examples, and then apply them to the parameter posteriors of the Dark Energy Survey and Planck CMB lensing. We illustrate how our method automatically learns the survey-specific, best constrained effective amplitude parameter $S_8$ for cosmic shear alone, cosmic shear and galaxy clustering, and CMB lensing. We also identify constrained parameter combinations in the full parameter space, and as an application we estimate the Hubble constant, $H_0$, from large-structure data alone.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Finitely Convergent Cutting Plane, and a Bender's Decomposition Algorithm for Mixed-Integer Convex and Two-Stage Convex Programs using Cutting Planes

We consider a general mixed-integer convex program. We first develop an algorithm for solving this problem, and show its finite convergence. We then develop a finitely convergent decomposition algorithm that separates binary variables from integer and continuous variables. The integer and continuous variables are treated as second stage variables. An oracle for generating a parametric cut under a subgradient decomposition assumption is developed. The decomposition algorithm is applied to show that two-stage (distributionally robust) convex programs with binary variables in the first stage can be solved to optimality within a cutting plane framework. For simplicity, the paper assumes that certain convex programs generated in the course of the algorithm are solved to optimality.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On multivariate randomized classification trees: $l_0$-based sparsity, VC~dimension and decomposition methods

Decision trees are widely-used classification and regression models because of their interpretability and good accuracy. Classical methods such as CART are based on greedy approaches but a growing attention has recently been devoted to optimal decision trees. We investigate the nonlinear continuous optimization formulation proposed in Blanquero et al. (EJOR, vol. 284, 2020; COR, vol. 132, 2021) for (sparse) optimal randomized classification trees. Sparsity is important not only for feature selection but also to improve interpretability. We first consider alternative methods to sparsify such trees based on concave approximations of the $l_{0}$ ``norm". Promising results are obtained on 24 datasets in comparison with $l_1$ and $l_{\infty}$ regularizations. Then, we derive bounds on the VC dimension of multivariate randomized classification trees. Finally, since training is computationally challenging for large datasets, we propose a general decomposition scheme and an efficient version of it. Experiments on larger datasets show that the proposed decomposition method is able to significantly reduce the training times without compromising the accuracy.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Subspace Decomposition based DNN algorithm for elliptic type multi-scale PDEs

While deep learning algorithms demonstrate a great potential in scientific computing, its application to multi-scale problems remains to be a big challenge. This is manifested by the "frequency principle" that neural networks tend to learn low frequency components first. Novel architectures such as multi-scale deep neural network (MscaleDNN) were proposed to alleviate this problem to some extent. In this paper, we construct a subspace decomposition based DNN (dubbed SD$^2$NN) architecture for a class of multi-scale problems by combining traditional numerical analysis ideas and MscaleDNN algorithms. The proposed architecture includes one low frequency normal DNN submodule, and one (or a few) high frequency MscaleDNN submodule(s), which are designed to capture the smooth part and the oscillatory part of the multi-scale solutions, respectively. In addition, a novel trigonometric activation function is incorporated in the SD$^2$NN model. We demonstrate the performance of the SD$^2$NN architecture through several benchmark multi-scale problems in regular or irregular geometric domains. Numerical results show that the SD$^2$NN model is superior to existing models such as MscaleDNN.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Connections between nonlocal operators: from vector calculus identities to a fractional Helmholtz decomposition

Nonlocal vector calculus, which is based on the nonlocal forms of gradient, divergence, and Laplace operators in multiple dimensions, has shown promising applications in fields such as hydrology, mechanics, and image processing. In this work, we study the analytical underpinnings of these operators. We rigorously treat compositions of nonlocal operators, prove nonlocal vector calculus identities, and connect weighted and unweighted variational frameworks. We combine these results to obtain a weighted fractional Helmholtz decomposition which is valid for sufficiently smooth vector fields. Our approach identifies the function spaces in which the stated identities and decompositions hold, providing a rigorous foundation to the nonlocal vector calculus identities that can serve as tools for nonlocal modeling in higher dimensions.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Object Pursuit: Building a Space of Objects via Discriminative Weight Generation

We propose a framework to continuously learn object-centric representations for visual learning and understanding. Existing object-centric representations either rely on supervisions that individualize objects in the scene, or perform unsupervised disentanglement that can hardly deal with complex scenes in the real world. To mitigate the annotation burden and relax the constraints on the statistical complexity of the data, our method leverages interactions to effectively sample diverse variations of an object and the corresponding training signals while learning the object-centric representations. Throughout learning, objects are streamed one by one in random order with unknown identities, and are associated with latent codes that can synthesize discriminative weights for each object through a convolutional hypernetwork. Moreover, re-identification of learned objects and forgetting prevention are employed to make the learning process efficient and robust. We perform an extensive study of the key features of the proposed framework and analyze the characteristics of the learned representations. Furthermore, we demonstrate the capability of the proposed framework in learning representations that can improve label efficiency in downstream tasks. Our code and trained models will be made publicly available.
arxiv.org

Ground State, Magnetization Process and Bipartite Quantum Entanglement of a Spin-1/2 Ising-Heisenberg Model on Planar Lattices of Interconnected Trigonal Bipyramids

The ground state, magnetization scenario and the local bipartite quantum entanglement of a mixed spin-$1/2$ Ising--Heisenberg model in a magnetic field on planar lattices formed by identical corner-sharing bipyramidal plaquettes is examined by combining the exact analytical concept of generalized decoration-iteration mapping transformations with Monte Carlo simulations utilizing the Metropolis algorithm. The ground-state phase diagram of the model involves six different phases, namely, the standard ferrimagnetic phase, fully saturated phase, two unique quantum ferrimagnetic phases, and two macroscopically degenerate quantum ferrimagnetic phases with two chiral degrees of freedom of the Heisenberg triangular clusters. The diversity of ground-state spin arrangement is manifested themselves in seven different magnetization scenarios with one, two or three fractional plateaus whose values are determined by the number of corner-sharing plaquettes. The low-temperature values of the concurrence demonstrate that the bipartite quantum entanglement of the Heisenberg spins in quantum ferrimagnetic phases is field independent, but twice as strong if the Heisenberg spin arrangement is unique as it is two-fold degenerate.
SCIENCE
lifewire.com

How to Group Objects in PowerPoint

In this article you'll learn several ways to group objects in PowerPoint, using either keyboard shortcuts or the menu. The following methods to group objects in PowerPoint work in Microsoft PowerPoint 2013, 2016, 2019, and 365. How to Group Objects in PowerPoint. When you're creating a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation, it...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

A Bayesian Treatment of Real-to-Sim for Deformable Object Manipulation

Deformable object manipulation remains a challenging task in robotics research. Conventional techniques for parameter inference and state estimation typically rely on a precise definition of the state space and its dynamics. While this is appropriate for rigid objects and robot states, it is challenging to define the state space of a deformable object and how it evolves in time. In this work, we pose the problem of inferring physical parameters of deformable objects as a probabilistic inference task defined with a simulator. We propose a novel methodology for extracting state information from image sequences via a technique to represent the state of a deformable object as a distribution embedding. This allows to incorporate noisy state observations directly into modern Bayesian simulation-based inference tools in a principled manner. Our experiments confirm that we can estimate posterior distributions of physical properties, such as elasticity, friction and scale of highly deformable objects, such as cloth and ropes. Overall, our method addresses the real-to-sim problem probabilistically and helps to better represent the evolution of the state of deformable objects.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Multi-Modal Perception Attention Network with Self-Supervised Learning for Audio-Visual Speaker Tracking

Multi-modal fusion is proven to be an effective method to improve the accuracy and robustness of speaker tracking, especially in complex scenarios. However, how to combine the heterogeneous information and exploit the complementarity of multi-modal signals remains a challenging issue. In this paper, we propose a novel Multi-modal Perception Tracker (MPT) for speaker tracking using both audio and visual modalities. Specifically, a novel acoustic map based on spatial-temporal Global Coherence Field (stGCF) is first constructed for heterogeneous signal fusion, which employs a camera model to map audio cues to the localization space consistent with the visual cues. Then a multi-modal perception attention network is introduced to derive the perception weights that measure the reliability and effectiveness of intermittent audio and video streams disturbed by noise. Moreover, a unique cross-modal self-supervised learning method is presented to model the confidence of audio and visual observations by leveraging the complementarity and consistency between different modalities. Experimental results show that the proposed MPT achieves 98.6% and 78.3% tracking accuracy on the standard and occluded datasets, respectively, which demonstrates its robustness under adverse conditions and outperforms the current state-of-the-art methods.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Weakly Supervised Mapping of Natural Language to SQL through Question Decomposition

Natural Language Interfaces to Databases (NLIDBs), where users pose queries in Natural Language (NL), are crucial for enabling non-experts to gain insights from data. Developing such interfaces, by contrast, is dependent on experts who often code heuristics for mapping NL to SQL. Alternatively, NLIDBs based on machine learning models rely on supervised examples of NL to SQL mappings (NL-SQL pairs) used as training data. Such examples are again procured using experts, which typically involves more than a one-off interaction. Namely, each data domain in which the NLIDB is deployed may have different characteristics and therefore require either dedicated heuristics or domain-specific training examples. To this end, we propose an alternative approach for training machine learning-based NLIDBs, using weak supervision. We use the recently proposed question decomposition representation called QDMR, an intermediate between NL and formal query languages. Recent work has shown that non-experts are generally successful in translating NL to QDMR. We consequently use NL-QDMR pairs, along with the question answers, as supervision for automatically synthesizing SQL queries. The NL questions and synthesized SQL are then used to train NL-to-SQL models, which we test on five benchmark datasets. Extensive experiments show that our solution, requiring zero expert annotations, performs competitively with models trained on expert annotated data.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Decoupling Object Detection from Human-Object Interaction Recognition

We propose DEFR, a DEtection-FRee method to recognize Human-Object Interactions (HOI) at image level without using object location or human pose. This is challenging as the detector is an integral part of existing methods. In this paper, we propose two findings to boost the performance of the detection-free approach, which significantly outperforms the detection-assisted state of the arts. Firstly, we find it crucial to effectively leverage the semantic correlations among HOI classes. Remarkable gain can be achieved by using language embeddings of HOI labels to initialize the linear classifier, which encodes the structure of HOIs to guide training. Further, we propose Log-Sum-Exp Sign (LSE-Sign) loss to facilitate multi-label learning on a long-tailed dataset by balancing gradients over all classes in a softmax format. Our detection-free approach achieves 65.6 mAP in HOI classification on HICO, outperforming the detection-assisted state of the art (SOTA) by 18.5 mAP, and 52.7 mAP in one-shot classes, surpassing the SOTA by 27.3 mAP. Different from previous work, our classification model (DEFR) can be directly used in HOI detection without any additional training, by connecting to an off-the-shelf object detector whose bounding box output is converted to binary masks for DEFR. Surprisingly, such a simple connection of two decoupled models achieves SOTA performance (32.35 mAP).
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy