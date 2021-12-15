ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

SeqFormer: a Frustratingly Simple Model for Video Instance Segmentation

By Junfeng Wu, Yi Jiang, Wenqing Zhang, Xiang Bai, Song Bai
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In this work, we present SeqFormer, a frustratingly simple model for video instance segmentation. SeqFormer follows the principle of vision transformer that models instance relationships among video frames. Nevertheless, we observe that a stand-alone instance query suffices for capturing a time sequence of instances...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Prompting Visual-Language Models for Efficient Video Understanding

Visual-language pre-training has shown great success for learning joint visual-textual representations from large-scale web data, demonstrating remarkable ability for zero-shot generalisation. This paper presents a simple method to efficiently adapt one pre-trained visual-language model to novel tasks with minimal training, and here, we consider video understanding tasks. Specifically, we propose to optimise a few random vectors, termed as continuous prompt vectors, that convert the novel tasks into the same format as the pre-training objectives. In addition, to bridge the gap between static images and videos, temporal information is encoded with lightweight Transformers stacking on top of frame-wise visual features. Experimentally, we conduct extensive ablation studies to analyse the critical components and necessities. On 9 public benchmarks of action recognition, action localisation, and text-video retrieval, across closed-set, few-shot, open-set scenarios, we achieve competitive or state-of-the-art performance to existing methods, despite training significantly fewer parameters.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Frustration-critical signed graphs

A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is a graph $G$ together with a set $\Sigma \subseteq E(G)$ of negative edges. A circuit is positive if the product of the signs of its edges is positive. A signed graph $(G,\Sigma)$ is balanced if all its circuits are positive. The frustration index $l(G,\Sigma)$ is the minimum cardinality of a set $E \subseteq E(G)$ such that $(G-E,\Sigma-E)$ is balanced, and $(G,\Sigma)$ is $k$-critical if $l(G,\Sigma) = k$ and $l(G-e, \Sigma - e)<k$, for every $e \in E(G)$.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Keeping it Simple: Language Models can learn Complex Molecular Distributions

Deep generative models of molecules have grown immensely in popularity, trained on relevant datasets, these models are used to search through chemical space. The downstream utility of generative models for the inverse design of novel functional compounds depends on their ability to learn a training distribution of molecules. The most simple example is a language model that takes the form of a recurrent neural network and generates molecules using a string representation. More sophisticated are graph generative models, which sequentially construct molecular graphs and typically achieve state of the art results. However, recent work has shown that language models are more capable than once thought, particularly in the low data regime. In this work, we investigate the capacity of simple language models to learn distributions of molecules. For this purpose, we introduce several challenging generative modeling tasks by compiling especially complex distributions of molecules. On each task, we evaluate the ability of language models as compared with two widely used graph generative models. The results demonstrate that language models are powerful generative models, capable of adeptly learning complex molecular distributions -- and yield better performance than the graph models. Language models can accurately generate: distributions of the highest scoring penalized LogP molecules in ZINC15, multi-modal molecular distributions as well as the largest molecules in PubChem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tensor network approach to the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model and a bosonic metallic phase with chirality order

A general framework is proposed to solve the two-dimensional fully frustrated XY model for the Josephson junction arrays in a perpendicular magnetic field. The essential idea is to encode the ground-state local rules induced by frustrations in the local tensors of the partition function. The partition function is then expressed in terms of a product of one-dimensional transfer matrix operator, whose eigen-equation can be solved by an algorithm of matrix product states rigorously. The singularity of the entanglement entropy for the one-dimensional quantum analogue provides a stringent criterion to distinguish various phase transitions without identifying any order parameter a prior. Two very close phase transitions are determined at $T_{c1}\approx 0.4459$ and $T_{c2}\approx 0.4532$, respectively. The former corresponding to a Berezinskii-Kosterlitz-Thouless phase transition describing the phase coherence of Cooper pairs, and the latter is an Ising-like continuous phase transition below which a chirality order with spontaneously broken time-reversal symmetry is established. This intermediate temperature phase represents a bosonic metallic phase and a local order parameter is given by the phase differences of the Cooper pairs on four lattice sites of each plaquette.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Segmentation#Seqformer#Ap
arxiv.org

Deep Level Set for Box-supervised Instance Segmentation in Aerial Images

Box-supervised instance segmentation has recently attracted lots of research efforts while little attention is received in aerial image domain. In contrast to the general object collections, aerial objects have large intra-class variances and inter-class similarity with complex background. Moreover, there are many tiny objects in the high-resolution satellite images. This makes the recent pairwise affinity modeling method inevitably to involve the noisy supervision with the inferior results. To tackle these problems, we propose a novel aerial instance segmentation approach, which drives the network to learn a series of level set functions for the aerial objects with only box annotations in an end-to-end fashion. Instead of learning the pairwise affinity, the level set method with the carefully designed energy functions treats the object segmentation as curve evolution, which is able to accurately recover the object's boundaries and prevent the interference from the indistinguishable background and similar objects. The experimental results demonstrate that the proposed approach outperforms the state-of-the-art box-supervised instance segmentation methods. The source code is available at this https URL.
BEAUTY & FASHION
arxiv.org

Model Doctor: A Simple Gradient Aggregation Strategy for Diagnosing and Treating CNN Classifiers

Recently, Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) has achieved excellent performance in the classification task. It is widely known that CNN is deemed as a 'black-box', which is hard for understanding the prediction mechanism and debugging the wrong prediction. Some model debugging and explanation works are developed for solving the above drawbacks. However, those methods focus on explanation and diagnosing possible causes for model prediction, based on which the researchers handle the following optimization of models manually. In this paper, we propose the first completely automatic model diagnosing and treating tool, termed as Model Doctor. Based on two discoveries that 1) each category is only correlated with sparse and specific convolution kernels, and 2) adversarial samples are isolated while normal samples are successive in the feature space, a simple aggregate gradient constraint is devised for effectively diagnosing and optimizing CNN classifiers. The aggregate gradient strategy is a versatile module for mainstream CNN classifiers. Extensive experiments demonstrate that the proposed Model Doctor applies to all existing CNN classifiers, and improves the accuracy of $16$ mainstream CNN classifiers by 1%-5%.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

An augmented Lagrangian model for signal segmentation

In this paper, we provide a new insight to the two-phase signal segmentation problem. We propose an augmented Lagrangian variational model based on Chan-Vese's original one. By using both energy methods and PDE methods, we show, in the one dimensional case, that the set of minimizers to the proposed functional contains only binary functions and it coincides with the set of minimizers to Chan-Vese's one. This fact allows us to obtain two important features of the minimizers as a byproduct of our analysis. First of all, for a piecewise constant initial signal, the jump set of any minimizer is a subset of the jump set of the given signal. Secondly, all of the jump points of the minimizer belong to the same level set of the signal, in a multivalued sense. This last property permits to design a trivial algorithm for computing the minimizers.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
arxiv.org

Modeling Live Video Streaming: Real-Time Classification, QoE Inference, and Field Evaluation

Social media, professional sports, and video games are driving rapid growth in live video streaming, on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Live. Live streaming experience is very susceptible to short-time-scale network congestion since client playback buffers are often no more than a few seconds. Unfortunately, identifying such streams and measuring their QoE for network management is challenging, since content providers largely use the same delivery infrastructure for live and video-on-demand (VoD) streaming, and packet inspection techniques (including SNI/DNS query monitoring) cannot always distinguish between the two.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Implicit Feature Refinement for Instance Segmentation

We propose a novel implicit feature refinement module for high-quality instance segmentation. Existing image/video instance segmentation methods rely on explicitly stacked convolutions to refine instance features before the final prediction. In this paper, we first give an empirical comparison of different refinement strategies,which reveals that the widely-used four consecutive convolutions are not necessary. As an alternative, weight-sharing convolution blocks provides competitive performance. When such block is iterated for infinite times, the block output will eventually convergeto an equilibrium state. Based on this observation, the implicit feature refinement (IFR) is developed by constructing an implicit function. The equilibrium state of instance features can be obtained by fixed-point iteration via a simulated infinite-depth network. Our IFR enjoys several advantages: 1) simulates an infinite-depth refinement network while only requiring parameters of single residual block; 2) produces high-level equilibrium instance features of global receptive field; 3) serves as a plug-and-play general module easily extended to most object recognition frameworks. Experiments on the COCO and YouTube-VIS benchmarks show that our IFR achieves improved performance on state-of-the-art image/video instance segmentation frameworks, while reducing the parameter burden (e.g.1% AP improvement on Mask R-CNN with only 30.0% parameters in mask head). Code is made available at this https URL.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Seq-Masks: Bridging the gap between appearance and gait modeling for video-based person re-identification

Ideo-based person re-identification (Re-ID) aims to match person images in video sequences captured by disjoint surveillance cameras. Traditional video-based person Re-ID methods focus on exploring appearance information, thus, vulnerable against illumination changes, scene noises, camera parameters, and especially clothes/carrying variations. Gait recognition provides an implicit biometric solution to alleviate the above headache. Nonetheless, it experiences severe performance degeneration as camera view varies. In an attempt to address these problems, in this paper, we propose a framework that utilizes the sequence masks (SeqMasks) in the video to integrate appearance information and gait modeling in a close fashion. Specifically, to sufficiently validate the effectiveness of our method, we build a novel dataset named MaskMARS based on MARS. Comprehensive experiments on our proposed large wild video Re-ID dataset MaskMARS evidenced our extraordinary performance and generalization capability. Validations on the gait recognition metric CASIA-B dataset further demonstrated the capability of our hybrid model.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

A new and simple condition for the global asymptotic stability of a malware spread model on WSNs

In a very recent work [J. D. Hernández Guillén, A. Martín del Rey, A mathematical model for malware spread on WSNs with population dynamics, Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and its Applications 545(2020) 123609], a novel theoretical model for the spread of malicious code on wireless sensor networks was introduced and analyzed. However, the global asymptotic stability (GAS) of the disease-endemic equilibrium (DEE) point was only resolved partially under technical hypotheses that are not only difficult to be verified but also restrict the space of feasible parameters for the model. In the present work, we use a simple approach to establish the complete GAS of the DEE point without the technical hypotheses proposed in the benchmark work. This approach is based on a suitable family of Lyapunov functions in combination with characteristics of Volterra-Lyapunov stable matrices. Consequently, we obtain a simple and easily-verified condition for the DEE point to be globally asymptotically stable. This result provides an important improvement for the results constructed in the benchmark work. In addition, the theoretical findings are supported by numerical and illustrative examples, which show that the numerical results are consistent with the theoretical ones.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A real-time spatiotemporal AI model analyzes skill in open surgical videos

Emmett D. Goodman, Krishna K. Patel, Yilun Zhang, William Locke, Chris J. Kennedy, Rohan Mehrotra, Stephen Ren, Melody Guan, Maren Downing, Hao Wei Chen, Jevin Z. Clark, Gabriel A. Brat, Serena Yeung. Open procedures represent the dominant form of surgery worldwide. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to optimize surgical...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Graph Convolutional Networks with Dual Message Passing for Subgraph Isomorphism Counting and Matching

Graph neural networks (GNNs) and message passing neural networks (MPNNs) have been proven to be expressive for subgraph structures in many applications. Some applications in heterogeneous graphs require explicit edge modeling, such as subgraph isomorphism counting and matching. However, existing message passing mechanisms are not designed well in theory. In this paper, we start from a particular edge-to-vertex transform and exploit the isomorphism property in the edge-to-vertex dual graphs. We prove that searching isomorphisms on the original graph is equivalent to searching on its dual graph. Based on this observation, we propose dual message passing neural networks (DMPNNs) to enhance the substructure representation learning in an asynchronous way for subgraph isomorphism counting and matching as well as unsupervised node classification. Extensive experiments demonstrate the robust performance of DMPNNs by combining both node and edge representation learning in synthetic and real heterogeneous graphs. Code is available at this https URL.
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Masked Measurement Prediction: Learning to Jointly Predict Quantities and Units from Textual Context

Physical measurements constitute a large portion of numbers in academic papers, engineering reports, and web tables. Current benchmarks fall short of properly evaluating numeracy of pretrained language models on measurements, hindering research on developing new methods and applying them to numerical tasks. To that end, we introduce a novel task, Masked Measurement Prediction (MMP), where a model learns to reconstruct a number together with its associated unit given masked text. MMP is useful for both training new numerically informed models as well as evaluating numeracy of existing systems. In order to address this task, we introduce a new Generative Masked Measurement (GeMM) model that jointly learns to predict numbers along with their units. We perform fine-grained analyses comparing our model with various ablations and baselines. We use linear probing of traditional pretrained transformer models (RoBERTa) to show that they significantly underperform jointly trained number-unit models, highlighting the difficulty of this new task and the benefits of our proposed pretraining approach. We hope this framework accelerates the progress towards building more robust numerical reasoning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
arxiv.org

SGEITL: Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning for Visual Commonsense Reasoning

Zhecan Wang, Haoxuan You, Liunian Harold Li, Alireza Zareian, Suji Park, Yiqing Liang, Kai-Wei Chang, Shih-Fu Chang. Answering complex questions about images is an ambitious goal for machine intelligence, which requires a joint understanding of images, text, and commonsense knowledge, as well as a strong reasoning ability. Recently, multimodal Transformers have made great progress in the task of Visual Commonsense Reasoning (VCR), by jointly understanding visual objects and text tokens through layers of cross-modality attention. However, these approaches do not utilize the rich structure of the scene and the interactions between objects which are essential in answering complex commonsense questions. We propose a Scene Graph Enhanced Image-Text Learning (SGEITL) framework to incorporate visual scene graphs in commonsense reasoning. To exploit the scene graph structure, at the model structure level, we propose a multihop graph transformer for regularizing attention interaction among hops. As for pre-training, a scene-graph-aware pre-training method is proposed to leverage structure knowledge extracted in the visual scene graph. Moreover, we introduce a method to train and generate domain-relevant visual scene graphs using textual annotations in a weakly-supervised manner. Extensive experiments on VCR and other tasks show a significant performance boost compared with the state-of-the-art methods and prove the efficacy of each proposed component.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

On the Impact of Hard Adversarial Instances on Overfitting in Adversarial Training

Adversarial training is a popular method to robustify models against adversarial attacks. However, it exhibits much more severe overfitting than training on clean inputs. In this work, we investigate this phenomenon from the perspective of training instances, i.e., training input-target pairs. Based on a quantitative metric measuring instances' difficulty, we analyze the model's behavior on training instances of different difficulty levels. This lets us show that the decay in generalization performance of adversarial training is a result of the model's attempt to fit hard adversarial instances. We theoretically verify our observations for both linear and general nonlinear models, proving that models trained on hard instances have worse generalization performance than ones trained on easy instances. Furthermore, we prove that the difference in the generalization gap between models trained by instances of different difficulty levels increases with the size of the adversarial budget. Finally, we conduct case studies on methods mitigating adversarial overfitting in several scenarios. Our analysis shows that methods successfully mitigating adversarial overfitting all avoid fitting hard adversarial instances, while ones fitting hard adversarial instances do not achieve true robustness.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy