Transcoded Video Restoration by Temporal Spatial Auxiliary Network

Deep learning models have been widely used for anomaly detection in surveillance videos. Typical models are equipped with the capability to reconstruct normal videos and evaluate the reconstruction errors on anomalous videos to indicate the extent of abnormalities. However, existing approaches suffer from two disadvantages. Firstly, they can only encode the movements of each identity independently, without considering the interactions among identities which may also indicate anomalies. Secondly, they leverage inflexible models whose structures are fixed under different scenes, this configuration disables the understanding of scenes. In this paper, we propose a Hierarchical Spatio-Temporal Graph Convolutional Neural Network (HSTGCNN) to address these problems, the HSTGCNN is composed of multiple branches that correspond to different levels of graph representations. High-level graph representations encode the trajectories of people and the interactions among multiple identities while low-level graph representations encode the local body postures of each person. Furthermore, we propose to weightedly combine multiple branches that are better at different scenes. An improvement over single-level graph representations is achieved in this way. An understanding of scenes is achieved and serves anomaly detection. High-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode moving speed and directions of people in low-resolution videos while low-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode human skeletons in high-resolution videos. Experimental results show that the proposed HSTGCNN significantly outperforms current state-of-the-art models on four benchmark datasets (UCSD Pedestrian, ShanghaiTech, CUHK Avenue and IITB-Corridor) by using much less learnable parameters.

