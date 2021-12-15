ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Transcoded Video Restoration by Temporal Spatial Auxiliary Network

By Li Xu, Gang He, Jinjia Zhou, Jie Lei, Weiying Xie, Yunsong Li, Yu-Wing Tai
arxiv.org
 4 days ago

In most video platforms, such as Youtube, and TikTok, the played videos usually have undergone multiple video encodings such as hardware encoding by recording devices, software encoding by video editing apps, and single/multiple video transcoding by video application servers....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Information Prebuilt Recurrent Reconstruction Network for Video Super-Resolution

The video super-resolution (VSR) method based on the recurrent convolutional network has strong temporal modeling capability for video sequences. However, the input information received by different recurrent units in the unidirectional recurrent convolutional network is unbalanced. Early reconstruction frames receive less temporal information, resulting in fuzzy or artifact results. Although the bidirectional recurrent convolution network can alleviate this problem, it greatly increases reconstruction time and computational complexity. It is also not suitable for many application scenarios, such as online super-resolution. To solve the above problems, we propose an end-to-end information prebuilt recurrent reconstruction network (IPRRN), consisting of an information prebuilt network (IPNet) and a recurrent reconstruction network (RRNet). By integrating sufficient information from the front of the video to build the hidden state needed for the initially recurrent unit to help restore the earlier frames, the information prebuilt network balances the input information difference before and after without backward propagation. In addition, we demonstrate a compact recurrent reconstruction network, which has significant improvements in recovery quality and time efficiency. Many experiments have verified the effectiveness of our proposed network, and compared with the existing state-of-the-art methods, our method can effectively achieve higher quantitative and qualitative evaluation performance.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Contextualized Spatio-Temporal Contrastive Learning with Self-Supervision

A modern self-supervised learning algorithm typically enforces persistency of the representations of an instance across views. While being very effective on learning holistic image and video representations, such an approach becomes sub-optimal for learning spatio-temporally fine-grained features in videos, where scenes and instances evolve through space and time. In this paper, we present the Contextualized Spatio-Temporal Contrastive Learning (ConST-CL) framework to effectively learn spatio-temporally fine-grained representations using self-supervision. We first design a region-based self-supervised pretext task which requires the model to learn to transform instance representations from one view to another guided by context features. Further, we introduce a simple network design that effectively reconciles the simultaneous learning process of both holistic and local representations. We evaluate our learned representations on a variety of downstream tasks and ConST-CL achieves state-of-the-art results on four datasets. For spatio-temporal action localization, ConST-CL achieves 39.4% mAP with ground-truth boxes and 30.5% mAP with detected boxes on the AVA-Kinetics validation set. For object tracking, ConST-CL achieves 78.1% precision and 55.2% success scores on OTB2015. Furthermore, ConST-CL achieves 94.8% and 71.9% top-1 fine-tuning accuracy on video action recognition datasets, UCF101 and HMDB51 respectively. We plan to release our code and models to the public.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Classification-Then-Grounding: Reformulating Video Scene Graphs as Temporal Bipartite Graphs

Today's VidSGG models are all proposal-based methods, i.e., they first generate numerous paired subject-object snippets as proposals, and then conduct predicate classification for each proposal. In this paper, we argue that this prevalent proposal-based framework has three inherent drawbacks: 1) The ground-truth predicate labels for proposals are partially correct. 2) They break the high-order relations among different predicate instances of a same subject-object pair. 3) VidSGG performance is upper-bounded by the quality of the proposals. To this end, we propose a new classification-then-grounding framework for VidSGG, which can avoid all the three overlooked drawbacks. Meanwhile, under this framework, we reformulate the video scene graphs as temporal bipartite graphs, where the entities and predicates are two types of nodes with time slots, and the edges denote different semantic roles between these nodes. This formulation takes full advantage of our new framework. Accordingly, we further propose a novel BIpartite Graph based SGG model: BIG. Specifically, BIG consists of two parts: a classification stage and a grounding stage, where the former aims to classify the categories of all the nodes and the edges, and the latter tries to localize the temporal location of each relation instance. Extensive ablations on two VidSGG datasets have attested to the effectiveness of our framework and BIG.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Layer-Parallel Training of Residual Networks with Auxiliary-Variable Networks

Gradient-based methods for the distributed training of residual networks (ResNets) typically require a forward pass of the input data, followed by back-propagating the error gradient to update model parameters, which becomes time-consuming as the network goes deeper. To break the algorithmic locking and exploit synchronous module parallelism in both the forward and backward modes, auxiliary-variable methods have attracted much interest lately but suffer from significant communication overhead and lack of data augmentation. In this work, a novel joint learning framework for training realistic ResNets across multiple compute devices is established by trading off the storage and recomputation of external auxiliary variables. More specifically, the input data of each independent processor is generated from its low-capacity auxiliary network (AuxNet), which permits the use of data augmentation and realizes forward unlocking. The backward passes are then executed in parallel, each with a local loss function that originates from the penalty or augmented Lagrangian (AL) methods. Finally, the proposed AuxNet is employed to reproduce the updated auxiliary variables through an end-to-end training process. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our methods on ResNets and WideResNets across CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, and ImageNet datasets, achieving speedup over the traditional layer-serial training method while maintaining comparable testing accuracy.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transcoding#Video Editing#Video Processing#Tiktok#Tsan
arxiv.org

A Hierarchical Spatio-Temporal Graph Convolutional Neural Network for Anomaly Detection in Videos

Deep learning models have been widely used for anomaly detection in surveillance videos. Typical models are equipped with the capability to reconstruct normal videos and evaluate the reconstruction errors on anomalous videos to indicate the extent of abnormalities. However, existing approaches suffer from two disadvantages. Firstly, they can only encode the movements of each identity independently, without considering the interactions among identities which may also indicate anomalies. Secondly, they leverage inflexible models whose structures are fixed under different scenes, this configuration disables the understanding of scenes. In this paper, we propose a Hierarchical Spatio-Temporal Graph Convolutional Neural Network (HSTGCNN) to address these problems, the HSTGCNN is composed of multiple branches that correspond to different levels of graph representations. High-level graph representations encode the trajectories of people and the interactions among multiple identities while low-level graph representations encode the local body postures of each person. Furthermore, we propose to weightedly combine multiple branches that are better at different scenes. An improvement over single-level graph representations is achieved in this way. An understanding of scenes is achieved and serves anomaly detection. High-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode moving speed and directions of people in low-resolution videos while low-level graph representations are assigned higher weights to encode human skeletons in high-resolution videos. Experimental results show that the proposed HSTGCNN significantly outperforms current state-of-the-art models on four benchmark datasets (UCSD Pedestrian, ShanghaiTech, CUHK Avenue and IITB-Corridor) by using much less learnable parameters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatial-Temporal-Fusion BNN: Variational Bayesian Feature Layer

Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) have become a principal approach to alleviate overconfident predictions in deep learning, but they often suffer from scaling issues due to a large number of distribution parameters. In this paper, we discover that the first layer of a deep network possesses multiple disparate optima when solely retrained. This indicates a large posterior variance when the first layer is altered by a Bayesian layer, which motivates us to design a spatial-temporal-fusion BNN (STF-BNN) for efficiently scaling BNNs to large models: (1) first normally train a neural network from scratch to realize fast training; and (2) the first layer is converted to Bayesian and inferred by employing stochastic variational inference, while other layers are fixed. Compared to vanilla BNNs, our approach can greatly reduce the training time and the number of parameters, which contributes to scale BNNs efficiently. We further provide theoretical guarantees on the generalizability and the capability of mitigating overconfidence of STF-BNN. Comprehensive experiments demonstrate that STF-BNN (1) achieves the state-of-the-art performance on prediction and uncertainty quantification; (2) significantly improves adversarial robustness and privacy preservation; and (3) considerably reduces training time and memory costs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Auxiliary Learning for Self-Supervised Video Representation via Similarity-based Knowledge Distillation

Despite the outstanding success of self-supervised pretraining methods for video representation learning, they generalise poorly when the unlabeled dataset for pretraining is small or the domain difference between unlabelled data in source task (pretraining) and labeled data in target task (finetuning) is significant. To mitigate these issues, we propose a novel approach to complement self-supervised pretraining via an auxiliary pretraining phase, based on knowledge similarity distillation, auxSKD, for better generalisation with a significantly smaller amount of video data, e.g. Kinetics-100 rather than Kinetics-400. Our method deploys a teacher network that iteratively distils its knowledge to the student model by capturing the similarity information between segments of unlabelled video data. The student model then solves a pretext task by exploiting this prior knowledge. We also introduce a novel pretext task, Video Segment Pace Prediction or VSPP, which requires our model to predict the playback speed of a randomly selected segment of the input video to provide more reliable self-supervised representations. Our experimental results show superior results to the state of the art on both UCF101 and HMDB51 datasets when pretraining on K100. Additionally, we show that our auxiliary pertaining, auxSKD, when added as an extra pretraining phase to recent state of the art self-supervised methods (e.g. VideoPace and RSPNet), improves their results on UCF101 and HMDB51. Our code will be released soon.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Temporal Transformer Networks with Self-Supervision for Action Recognition

In recent years, 2D Convolutional Networks-based video action recognition has encouragingly gained wide popularity; However, constrained by the lack of long-range non-linear temporal relation modeling and reverse motion information modeling, the performance of existing models is, therefore, undercut seriously. To address this urgent problem, we introduce a startling Temporal Transformer Network with Self-supervision (TTSN). Our high-performance TTSN mainly consists of a temporal transformer module and a temporal sequence self-supervision module. Concisely speaking, we utilize the efficient temporal transformer module to model the non-linear temporal dependencies among non-local frames, which significantly enhances complex motion feature representations. The temporal sequence self-supervision module we employ unprecedentedly adopts the streamlined strategy of "random batch random channel" to reverse the sequence of video frames, allowing robust extractions of motion information representation from inversed temporal dimensions and improving the generalization capability of the model. Extensive experiments on three widely used datasets (HMDB51, UCF101, and Something-something V1) have conclusively demonstrated that our proposed TTSN is promising as it successfully achieves state-of-the-art performance for action recognition.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
arxiv.org

Spatial Graph Convolutional Neural Network via Structured Subdomain Adaptation and Domain Adversarial Learning for Bearing Fault Diagnosis

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) has shown remarkable results in bearing fault diagnosis under changing working conditions in recent years. However, most UDA methods do not consider the geometric structure of the data. Furthermore, the global domain adaptation technique is commonly applied, which ignores the relation between subdomains. This paper addresses mentioned challenges by presenting the novel deep subdomain adaptation graph convolution neural network (DSAGCN), which has two key characteristics: First, graph convolution neural network (GCNN) is employed to model the structure of data. Second, adversarial domain adaptation and local maximum mean discrepancy (LMMD) methods are applied concurrently to align the subdomain's distribution and reduce structure discrepancy between relevant subdomains and global domains. CWRU and Paderborn bearing datasets are used to validate the DSAGCN method's efficiency and superiority between comparison models. The experimental results demonstrate the significance of aligning structured subdomains along with domain adaptation methods to obtain an accurate data-driven model in unsupervised fault diagnosis.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

THX Spatial Audio not working on Windows 11/10

Here is a full guide to help you fix the problem if the THX Spatial Audio app is not working on Windows 11/10 PC. THX Spatial Audio is a surround sound software for Windows that is used to enhance and control gaming audio on your system. It is a great tool for gamers. However, some users have reported that the THX Spatial Audio app is not working properly on their PC.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Hypergraph Ego-networks and Their Temporal Evolution

Interactions involving multiple objects simultaneously are ubiquitous across many domains. The systems these interactions inhabit can be modelled using hypergraphs, a generalization of traditional graphs in which each edge can connect any number of nodes. Analyzing the global and static properties of these hypergraphs has led to a plethora of novel findings regarding how these modelled systems are structured. However, less is known about the localized structure of these systems and how they evolve over time. In this paper, we propose the study of hypergraph ego-networks, a structure that can be used to model higher-order interactions involving a single node. We also propose the temporal reconstruction of hypergraph ego-networks as a benchmark problem for models that aim to predict the local temporal structure of hypergraphs. By combining a deep learning binary classifier with a hill-climbing algorithm, we will present a model for reconstructing hypergraph ego-networks by incorporating structural patterns found across multiple domains.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Temporal Action Proposal Generation with Background Constraint

Temporal action proposal generation (TAPG) is a challenging task that aims to locate action instances in untrimmed videos with temporal boundaries. To evaluate the confidence of proposals, the existing works typically predict action score of proposals that are supervised by the temporal Intersection-over-Union (tIoU) between proposal and the ground-truth. In this paper, we innovatively propose a general auxiliary Background Constraint idea to further suppress low-quality proposals, by utilizing the background prediction score to restrict the confidence of proposals. In this way, the Background Constraint concept can be easily plug-and-played into existing TAPG methods (e.g., BMN, GTAD). From this perspective, we propose the Background Constraint Network (BCNet) to further take advantage of the rich information of action and background. Specifically, we introduce an Action-Background Interaction module for reliable confidence evaluation, which models the inconsistency between action and background by attention mechanisms at the frame and clip levels. Extensive experiments are conducted on two popular benchmarks, i.e., ActivityNet-1.3 and THUMOS14. The results demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art methods. Equipped with the existing action classifier, our method also achieves remarkable performance on the temporal action localization task.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solving Inverse Problems with NerfGANs

We introduce a novel framework for solving inverse problems using NeRF-style generative models. We are interested in the problem of 3-D scene reconstruction given a single 2-D image and known camera parameters. We show that naively optimizing the latent space leads to artifacts and poor novel view rendering. We attribute this problem to volume obstructions that are clear in the 3-D geometry and become visible in the renderings of novel views. We propose a novel radiance field regularization method to obtain better 3-D surfaces and improved novel views given single view observations. Our method naturally extends to general inverse problems including inpainting where one observes only partially a single view. We experimentally evaluate our method, achieving visual improvements and performance boosts over the baselines in a wide range of tasks. Our method achieves $30-40\%$ MSE reduction and $15-25\%$ reduction in LPIPS loss compared to the previous state of the art.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stable Long-Term Recurrent Video Super-Resolution

Recurrent models have gained popularity in deep learning (DL) based video super-resolution (VSR), due to their increased computational efficiency, temporal receptive field and temporal consistency compared to sliding-window based models. However, when inferring on long video sequences presenting low motion (i.e. in which some parts of the scene barely move), recurrent models diverge through recurrent processing, generating high frequency artifacts. To the best of our knowledge, no study about VSR pointed out this instability problem, which can be critical for some real-world applications. Video surveillance is a typical example where such artifacts would occur, as both the camera and the scene stay static for a long time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spatial computing in structured spiking neural networks with a robotic embodiment

One of the challenges of modern neuroscience is creating a "living computer" based on neural networks grown in vitro. Such an artificial device is supposed to perform neurocomputational tasks and interact with the environment when embodied in a robot. Recent studies have identified the most critical challenge, the search for a neural network architecture to implement associative learning. This work proposes a model of modular architecture with spiking neural networks connected by unidirectional couplings. We show that the model enables training a neuro-robot according to Pavlovian conditioning. The robot's performance in obstacle avoidance depends on the ratio of the weights in inter-network couplings. We show that besides STDP, critical factors for successful learning are synaptic and neuronal competitions. We use the recently discovered shortest path rule to implement the synaptic competition. This method is ready for experimental testing. Strong inhibitory couplings implement the neuronal competition in the subnetwork responsible for the unconditional response. Empirical testing of this approach requires a technique for growing neural networks with a given ratio of excitatory and inhibitory neurons not available yet. An alternative is building a hybrid system with in vitro neural networks coupled through hardware memristive connections.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

A Heterogeneous Graph Learning Model for Cyber-Attack Detection

A cyber-attack is a malicious attempt by experienced hackers to breach the target information system. Usually, the cyber-attacks are characterized as hybrid TTPs (Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures) and long-term adversarial behaviors, making the traditional intrusion detection methods ineffective. Most existing cyber-attack detection systems are implemented based on manually designed rules by referring to domain knowledge (e.g., threat models, threat intelligences). However, this process is lack of intelligence and generalization ability. Aiming at this limitation, this paper proposes an intelligent cyber-attack detection method based on provenance data. To effective and efficient detect cyber-attacks from a huge number of system events in the provenance data, we firstly model the provenance data by a heterogeneous graph to capture the rich context information of each system entities (e.g., process, file, socket, etc.), and learns a semantic vector representation for each system entity. Then, we perform online cyber-attack detection by sampling a small and compact local graph from the heterogeneous graph, and classifying the key system entities as malicious or benign. We conducted a series of experiments on two provenance datasets with real cyber-attacks. The experiment results show that the proposed method outperforms other learning based detection models, and has competitive performance against state-of-the-art rule based cyber-attack detection systems.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Ensembling Off-the-shelf Models for GAN Training

The advent of large-scale training has produced a cornucopia of powerful visual recognition models. However, generative models, such as GANs, have traditionally been trained from scratch in an unsupervised manner. Can the collective "knowledge" from a large bank of pretrained vision models be leveraged to improve GAN training? If so, with so many models to choose from, which one(s) should be selected, and in what manner are they most effective? We find that pretrained computer vision models can significantly improve performance when used in an ensemble of discriminators. Notably, the particular subset of selected models greatly affects performance. We propose an effective selection mechanism, by probing the linear separability between real and fake samples in pretrained model embeddings, choosing the most accurate model, and progressively adding it to the discriminator ensemble. Interestingly, our method can improve GAN training in both limited data and large-scale settings. Given only 10k training samples, our FID on LSUN Cat matches the StyleGAN2 trained on 1.6M images. On the full dataset, our method improves FID by 1.5x to 2x on cat, church, and horse categories of LSUN.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

DISTREAL: Distributed Resource-Aware Learning in Heterogeneous Systems

We study the problem of distributed training of neural networks (NNs) on devices with heterogeneous, limited, and time-varying availability of computational resources. We present an adaptive, resource-aware, on-device learning mechanism, DISTREAL, which is able to fully and efficiently utilize the available resources on devices in a distributed manner, increasing the convergence speed. This is achieved with a dropout mechanism that dynamically adjusts the computational complexity of training an NN by randomly dropping filters of convolutional layers of the model. Our main contribution is the introduction of a design space exploration (DSE) technique, which finds Pareto-optimal per-layer dropout vectors with respect to resource requirements and convergence speed of the training. Applying this technique, each device is able to dynamically select the dropout vector that fits its available resource without requiring any assistance from the server. We implement our solution in a federated learning (FL) system, where the availability of computational resources varies both between devices and over time, and show through extensive evaluation that we are able to significantly increase the convergence speed over the state of the art without compromising on the final accuracy.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy