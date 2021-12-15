ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Image-Adaptive YOLO for Object Detection in Adverse Weather Conditions

By Wenyu Liu, Gaofeng Ren, Runsheng Yu, Shi Guo, Jianke Zhu, Lei Zhang
 4 days ago

Though deep learning-based object detection methods have achieved promising results on the conventional datasets, it is still challenging to locate objects from the low-quality images captured in adverse weather conditions. The existing methods either have difficulties in balancing the tasks of...

