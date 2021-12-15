ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M-FasterSeg: An Efficient Semantic Segmentation Network Based on Neural Architecture Search

By Huiyu Kuang
Image semantic segmentation technology is one of the key technologies for intelligent systems to understand natural scenes. As one of the important research directions in the field of visual intelligence, this technology has broad application scenarios in the fields of mobile robots, drones, smart driving, and smart security. However,...

Hybrid guiding: A multi-resolution refinement approach for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images

André Pedersen, Erik Smistad, Tor V. Rise, Vibeke G. Dale, Henrik S. Pettersen, Tor-Arne S. Nordmo, David Bouget, Ingerid Reinertsen, Marit Valla. Histopathological cancer diagnostics has become more complex, and the increasing number of biopsies is a challenge for most pathology laboratories. Thus, development of automatic methods for evaluation of histopathological cancer sections would be of value. In this study, we used 624 whole slide images (WSIs) of breast cancer from a Norwegian cohort. We propose a cascaded convolutional neural network design, called H2G-Net, for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images. The design involves a detection stage using a patch-wise method, and a refinement stage using a convolutional autoencoder. To validate the design, we conducted an ablation study to assess the impact of selected components in the pipeline on tumour segmentation. Guiding segmentation, using hierarchical sampling and deep heatmap refinement, proved to be beneficial when segmenting the histopathological images. We found a significant improvement when using a refinement network for postprocessing the generated tumour segmentation heatmaps. The overall best design achieved a Dice score of 0.933 on an independent test set of 90 WSIs. The design outperformed single-resolution approaches, such as cluster-guided, patch-wise high-resolution classification using MobileNetV2 (0.872) and a low-resolution U-Net (0.874). In addition, segmentation on a representative x400 WSI took ~58 seconds, using only the CPU. The findings demonstrate the potential of utilizing a refinement network to improve patch-wise predictions. The solution is efficient and does not require overlapping patch inference or ensembling. Furthermore, we showed that deep neural networks can be trained using a random sampling scheme that balances on multiple different labels simultaneously, without the need of storing patches on disk. Future work should involve more efficient patch generation and sampling, as well as improved clustering.
Spectral Complexity-scaled Generalization Bound of Complex-valued Neural Networks

Complex-valued neural networks (CVNNs) have been widely applied to various fields, especially signal processing and image recognition. However, few works focus on the generalization of CVNNs, albeit it is vital to ensure the performance of CVNNs on unseen data. This paper is the first work that proves a generalization bound for the complex-valued neural network. The bound scales with the spectral complexity, the dominant factor of which is the spectral norm product of weight matrices. Further, our work provides a generalization bound for CVNNs when training data is sequential, which is also affected by the spectral complexity. Theoretically, these bounds are derived via Maurey Sparsification Lemma and Dudley Entropy Integral. Empirically, we conduct experiments by training complex-valued convolutional neural networks on different datasets: MNIST, FashionMNIST, CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, Tiny ImageNet, and IMDB. Spearman's rank-order correlation coefficients and the corresponding p values on these datasets give strong proof that the spectral complexity of the network, measured by the weight matrices spectral norm product, has a statistically significant correlation with the generalization ability.
Image Compressed Sensing Using Non-local Neural Network

Deep network-based image Compressed Sensing (CS) has attracted much attention in recent years. However, the existing deep network-based CS schemes either reconstruct the target image in a block-by-block manner that leads to serious block artifacts or train the deep network as a black box that brings about limited insights of image prior knowledge. In this paper, a novel image CS framework using non-local neural network (NL-CSNet) is proposed, which utilizes the non-local self-similarity priors with deep network to improve the reconstruction quality. In the proposed NL-CSNet, two non-local subnetworks are constructed for utilizing the non-local self-similarity priors in the measurement domain and the multi-scale feature domain respectively. Specifically, in the subnetwork of measurement domain, the long-distance dependencies between the measurements of different image blocks are established for better initial reconstruction. Analogically, in the subnetwork of multi-scale feature domain, the affinities between the dense feature representations are explored in the multi-scale space for deep reconstruction. Furthermore, a novel loss function is developed to enhance the coupling between the non-local representations, which also enables an end-to-end training of NL-CSNet. Extensive experiments manifest that NL-CSNet outperforms existing state-of-the-art CS methods, while maintaining fast computational speed.
Optimization of Residual Convolutional Neural Network for Electrocardiogram Classification

The interpretation of the electrocardiogram (ECG) gives clinical information and helps in the assessing of the heart function. There are distinct ECG patterns associated with a specific class of arrythmia. The convolutional neural network is actually one of the most applied deep learning algorithms in ECG processing. However, with deep learning models there are many more hyperparameters to tune. Selecting an optimum or best hyperparameter for the convolutional neural network algorithm is challenging. Often, we end up tuning the model manually with different possible range of values until a best fit model is obtained. Automatic hyperparameters tuning using Bayesian optimization (BO) and evolutionary algorithms brings a solution to the harbor manual configuration. In this paper, we propose to optimize the Recurrent one Dimensional Convolutional Neural Network model (R-1D-CNN) with two levels. At the first level, a residual convolutional layer and one-dimensional convolutional neural layers are trained to learn patient-specific ECG features over which the multilayer perceptron layers can learn to produce the final class vectors of each input. This level is manual and aims to lower the search space. The second level is automatic and based on proposed algorithm based BO. Our proposed optimized R-1D-CNN architecture is evaluated on two publicly available ECG Datasets. The experimental results display that the proposed algorithm based BO achieves an optimum rate of 99.95\%, while the baseline model achieves 99.70\% for the MIT-BIH database. Moreover, experiments demonstrate that the proposed architecture fine-tuned with BO achieves a higher accuracy than the other proposed architectures. Our architecture achieves a good result compared to previous works and based on different experiments.
Convolutional Neural Networks and Stokes Response Functions

Rebecca Centeno, Natasha Flyer, Lipi Mukherjee, Ricky Egeland, Roberto Casini, Tanausu del Pino Aleman, Matthias Rempel. In this work, we study the information content learned by a convolutional neural network (CNN) when trained to carry out the inverse mapping between a database of synthetic Ca II intensity spectra and the vertical stratification of the temperature of the atmospheres used to generate such spectra. In particular, we evaluate the ability of the neural network to extract information about the sensitivity of the spectral line to temperature as a function of height. By training the CNN on sufficiently narrow wavelength intervals across the Ca II spectral profiles, we find that the error in the temperature prediction shows an inverse relationship to the response function of the spectral line to temperature, this is, different regions of the spectrum yield a better temperature prediction at their expected regions of formation. This work shows that the function that the CNN learns during the training process contains a physically-meaningful mapping between wavelength and atmospheric height.
Robust training approach of neural networks for fluid flow state estimations

State estimation from limited sensor measurements is ubiquitously found as a common challenge in a broad range of fields including mechanics, astronomy, and geophysics. Fluid mechanics is no exception -- state estimation of fluid flows is particularly important for flow control and processing of experimental data. However, strong nonlinearities and spatio-temporal high degrees of freedom of fluid flows cause difficulties in reasonable estimations. To handle these issues, neural networks (NNs) have recently been applied to the fluid flow estimation instead of conventional linear methods. The present study focuses on the capability of NNs to various fluid flow estimation problems from a practical viewpoint regarding robust training. Three types of unsteady laminar and turbulent flows are considered for the present demonstration: 1. square cylinder wake, 2. turbulent channel flow, and 3. laminar to turbulent transitional boundary layer. We utilize a convolutional neural network (CNN) to estimate velocity fields from sectional sensor measurements. To assess the practicability of the CNN models, physical quantities required for the input and robustness against lack of sensors are investigated. We also examine the effectiveness of several considerable approaches for model training to gain more robustness against the lack of sensors. The knowledge acquired through the present study in terms of effective training approaches can be transferred towards practical machine learning in fluid flow modeling.
Understanding Square Loss in Training Overparametrized Neural Network Classifiers

Deep learning has achieved many breakthroughs in modern classification tasks. Numerous architectures have been proposed for different data structures but when it comes to the loss function, the cross-entropy loss is the predominant choice. Recently, several alternative losses have seen revived interests for deep classifiers. In particular, empirical evidence seems to promote square loss but a theoretical justification is still lacking. In this work, we contribute to the theoretical understanding of square loss in classification by systematically investigating how it performs for overparametrized neural networks in the neural tangent kernel (NTK) regime. Interesting properties regarding the generalization error, robustness, and calibration error are revealed. We consider two cases, according to whether classes are separable or not. In the general non-separable case, fast convergence rate is established for both misclassification rate and calibration error. When classes are separable, the misclassification rate improves to be exponentially fast. Further, the resulting margin is proven to be lower bounded away from zero, providing theoretical guarantees for robustness. We expect our findings to hold beyond the NTK regime and translate to practical settings. To this end, we conduct extensive empirical studies on practical neural networks, demonstrating the effectiveness of square loss in both synthetic low-dimensional data and real image data. Comparing to cross-entropy, square loss has comparable generalization error but noticeable advantages in robustness and model calibration.
Geometry-Guided Progressive NeRF for Generalizable and Efficient Neural Human Rendering

In this work we develop a generalizable and efficient Neural Radiance Field (NeRF) pipeline for high-fidelity free-viewpoint human body synthesis under settings with sparse camera views. Though existing NeRF-based methods can synthesize rather realistic details for human body, they tend to produce poor results when the input has self-occlusion, especially for unseen humans under sparse views. Moreover, these methods often require a large number of sampling points for rendering, which leads to low efficiency and limits their real-world applicability. To address these challenges, we propose a Geometry-guided Progressive NeRF~(GP-NeRF). In particular, to better tackle self-occlusion, we devise a geometry-guided multi-view feature integration approach that utilizes the estimated geometry prior to integrate the incomplete information from input views and construct a complete geometry volume for the target human body. Meanwhile, for achieving higher rendering efficiency, we introduce a geometry-guided progressive rendering pipeline, which leverages the geometric feature volume and the predicted density values to progressively reduce the number of sampling points and speed up the rendering process. Experiments on the ZJU-MoCap and THUman datasets show that our method outperforms the state-of-the-arts significantly across multiple generalization settings, while the time cost is reduced >70% via applying our efficient progressive rendering pipeline.
OOD-GNN: Out-of-Distribution Generalized Graph Neural Network

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved impressive performance when testing and training graph data come from identical distribution. However, existing GNNs lack out-of-distribution generalization abilities so that their performance substantially degrades when there exist distribution shifts between testing and training graph data. To solve this problem, in this work, we propose an out-of-distribution generalized graph neural network (OOD-GNN) for achieving satisfactory performance on unseen testing graphs that have different distributions with training graphs. Our proposed OOD-GNN employs a novel nonlinear graph representation decorrelation method utilizing random Fourier features, which encourages the model to eliminate the statistical dependence between relevant and irrelevant graph representations through iteratively optimizing the sample graph weights and graph encoder. We further design a global weight estimator to learn weights for training graphs such that variables in graph representations are forced to be independent. The learned weights help the graph encoder to get rid of spurious correlations and, in turn, concentrate more on the true connection between learned discriminative graph representations and their ground-truth labels. We conduct extensive experiments to validate the out-of-distribution generalization abilities on two synthetic and 12 real-world datasets with distribution shifts. The results demonstrate that our proposed OOD-GNN significantly outperforms state-of-the-art baselines.
Deep Dive into Neural Network Explanations with Integrated Gradients

Deep neural networks are highly utilized models that have shown great success in particular domains such as image, natural language processing, and time-series. While the efficacy of these models on these specialized domains is unrivaled, neural networks have often been thought of as “black-box” models due their opacity. Given this,...
SSAT: A Symmetric Semantic-Aware Transformer Network for Makeup Transfer and Removal

Makeup transfer is not only to extract the makeup style of the reference image, but also to render the makeup style to the semantic corresponding position of the target image. However, most existing methods focus on the former and ignore the latter, resulting in a failure to achieve desired results. To solve the above problems, we propose a unified Symmetric Semantic-Aware Transformer (SSAT) network, which incorporates semantic correspondence learning to realize makeup transfer and removal simultaneously. In SSAT, a novel Symmetric Semantic Corresponding Feature Transfer (SSCFT) module and a weakly supervised semantic loss are proposed to model and facilitate the establishment of accurate semantic correspondence. In the generation process, the extracted makeup features are spatially distorted by SSCFT to achieve semantic alignment with the target image, then the distorted makeup features are combined with unmodified makeup irrelevant features to produce the final result. Experiments show that our method obtains more visually accurate makeup transfer results, and user study in comparison with other state-of-the-art makeup transfer methods reflects the superiority of our method. Besides, we verify the robustness of the proposed method in the difference of expression and pose, object occlusion scenes, and extend it to video makeup transfer. Code will be available at this https URL.
Active Bayesian Multi-class Mapping from Range and Semantic Segmentation Observations

The demand for robot exploration in unstructured and unknown environments has recently grown substantially thanks to the host of inexpensive sensing and edge-computing solutions. In order to come closer to full autonomy, robots need to process the measurement stream in real-time, which calls for efficient exploration strategies. Information-based exploration techniques, such as Cauchy-Schwarz quadratic mutual information (CSQMI) and fast Shannon mutual information (FSMI), have successfully achieved active binary occupancy mapping with range measurements. However, as we envision robots performing complex tasks specified with semantically meaningful objects, it is necessary to capture semantic categories in the measurements, map representation, and exploration objective. In this work we propose a Bayesian multi-class mapping algorithm utilizing range-category measurements, as well as a closed-form efficiently computable lower bound for the Shannon mutual information between the multi-class map and the measurements. The bound allows rapid evaluation of many potential robot trajectories for autonomous exploration and mapping. Furthermore, we develop a compressed representation of 3-D environments with semantic labels based on OcTree data structure, where each voxel maintains a categorical distribution over object classes. The proposed 3-D representation facilitates fast computation of Shannon mutual information between the semantic Octomap and the measurements using Run-Length Encoding (RLE) of range-category observation rays. We compare our method against frontier-based and FSMI exploration and apply it in a variety of simulated and real-world experiments.
Tailored neural networks for learning optimal value functions in MPC

Learning-based predictive control is a promising alternative to optimization-based MPC. However, efficiently learning the optimal control policy, the optimal value function, or the Q-function requires suitable function approximators. Often, artificial neural networks (ANN) are considered but choosing a suitable topology is also non-trivial. Against this background, it has recently been shown that tailored ANN allow, in principle, to exactly describe the optimal control policy in linear MPC by exploiting its piecewise affine structure. In this paper, we provide a similar result for representing the optimal value function and the Q-function that are both known to be piecewise quadratic for linear MPC.
Search and Learn: Improving Semantic Coverage for Data-to-Text Generation

Data-to-text generation systems aim to generate text descriptions based on input data (often represented in the tabular form). A typical system uses huge training samples for learning the correspondence between tables and texts. However, large training sets are expensive to obtain, limiting the applicability of these approaches in real-world scenarios. In this work, we focus on few-shot data-to-text generation. We observe that, while fine-tuned pretrained language models may generate plausible sentences, they suffer from the low semantic coverage problem in the few-shot setting. In other words, important input slots tend to be missing in the generated text. To this end, we propose a search-and-learning approach that leverages pretrained language models but inserts the missing slots to improve the semantic coverage. We further fine-tune our system based on the search results to smooth out the search noise, yielding better-quality text and improving inference efficiency to a large extent. Experiments show that our model achieves high performance on E2E and WikiBio datasets. Especially, we cover 98.35% of input slots on E2E, largely alleviating the low coverage problem.
Energy-Efficient Deflection-based On-chip Networks: Topology, Routing, Flow Control

As the number of cores scales to tens and hundreds, the energy consumption of routers across various types of on-chip networks in chip muiltiprocessors (CMPs) increases significantly. A major source of this energy consumption comes from the input buffers inside Network-on-Chip (NoC) routers, which are traditionally designed to maximize performance. To mitigate this high energy cost, many works propose bufferless router designs that utilize deflection routing to resolve port contention. While this approach is able to maintain high performance relative to its buffered counterparts at low network traffic, the bufferless router design suffers performance degradation under high network load.
Kraken: An Efficient Engine with a Uniform Dataflow for Deep Neural Networks

Deep neural networks (DNNs) have been successfully employed in a multitude of applications with remarkable performance. As such performance is achieved at a significant computational cost, several embedded applications demand fast and efficient hardware accelerators for DNNs. Previously proposed application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) architectures strive to utilize arrays of hundreds of processing elements (PEs) and reduce power-hungry DRAM accesses using multiple dataflows requiring complex PE architectures. These consume significant area and reduce the maximum clock frequency. This paper introduces the Kraken architecture, which optimally processes the convolutional layers, fully-connected layers, and matrix products of any DNN through a hardware-friendly uniform dataflow. This enables maximal data reuse of weights, inputs, and outputs, with a bare-bones PE design and on-the-fly dynamic reconfiguration. Kraken, implemented in 65-nm CMOS technology at 400 MHz, packs 672 PEs in 7.3 mm2, with a peak performance of 537.6 Gops. Kraken processes the convolutional layers of AlexNet, VGG-16, and ResNet-50 at 336.6, 17.5, and 64.2 frames/s, respectively, hence outperforming the state-of-the-art ASIC architectures in terms of overall performance efficiency, DRAM accesses, arithmetic intensity, and throughput, with 5.8x more Gops/mm2 and 1.6x more Gops/W.
Dynamic Graph Learning-Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Modeling

Multivariate time series forecasting is a challenging task because the data involves a mixture of long- and short-term patterns, with dynamic spatio-temporal dependencies among variables. Existing graph neural networks (GNN) typically model multivariate relationships with a pre-defined spatial graph or learned fixed adjacency graph. It limits the application of GNN and fails to handle the above challenges. In this paper, we propose a novel framework, namely static- and dynamic-graph learning-neural network (SDGL). The model acquires static and dynamic graph matrices from data to model long- and short-term patterns respectively. Static matric is developed to capture the fixed long-term association pattern via node embeddings, and we leverage graph regularity for controlling the quality of the learned static graph. To capture dynamic dependencies among variables, we propose dynamic graphs learning method to generate time-varying matrices based on changing node features and static node embeddings. And in the method, we integrate the learned static graph information as inductive bias to construct dynamic graphs and local spatio-temporal patterns better. Extensive experiments are conducted on two traffic datasets with extra structural information and four time series datasets, which show that our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on almost all datasets. If the paper is accepted, I will open the source code on github.
Topology-aware Convolutional Neural Network for Efficient Skeleton-based Action Recognition

In the context of skeleton-based action recognition, graph convolutional networks (GCNs) have been rapidly developed, whereas convolutional neural networks (CNNs) have received less attention. One reason is that CNNs are considered poor in modeling the irregular skeleton topology. To alleviate this limitation, we propose a pure CNN architecture named Topology-aware CNN (Ta-CNN) in this paper. In particular, we develop a novel cross-channel feature augmentation module, which is a combo of map-attend-group-map operations. By applying the module to the coordinate level and the joint level subsequently, the topology feature is effectively enhanced. Notably, we theoretically prove that graph convolution is a special case of normal convolution when the joint dimension is treated as channels. This confirms that the topology modeling power of GCNs can also be implemented by using a CNN. Moreover, we creatively design a SkeletonMix strategy which mixes two persons in a unique manner and further boosts the performance. Extensive experiments are conducted on four widely used datasets, i.e. N-UCLA, SBU, NTU RGB+D and NTU RGB+D 120 to verify the effectiveness of Ta-CNN. We surpass existing CNN-based methods significantly. Compared with leading GCN-based methods, we achieve comparable performance with much less complexity in terms of the required GFLOPs and parameters.
Synthetic ECG Signal Generation Using Generative Neural Networks

Electrocardiogram (ECG) datasets tend to be highly imbalanced due to the scarcity of abnormal cases. Additionally, the use of real patients' ECG is highly regulated due to privacy issues. Therefore, there is always a need for more ECG data, especially for the training of automatic diagnosis machine learning models, which perform better when trained on a balanced dataset. We studied the synthetic ECG generation capability of 5 different models from the generative adversarial network (GAN) family and compared their performances, the focus being only on Normal cardiac cycles. Dynamic Time Warping (DTW), Fréchet, and Euclidean distance functions were employed to quantitatively measure performance. Five different methods for evaluating generated beats were proposed and applied. We also proposed 3 new concepts (threshold, accepted beat and productivity rate) and employed them along with the aforementioned methods as a systematic way for comparison between models. The results show that all the tested models can to an extent successfully mass-generate acceptable heartbeats with high similarity in morphological features, and potentially all of them can be used to augment imbalanced datasets. However, visual inspections of generated beats favor BiLSTM-DC GAN and WGAN, as they produce statistically more acceptable beats. Also, with regards to productivity rate, the Classic GAN is superior with a 72% productivity rate.
Generalization Error Bounds for Iterative Recovery Algorithms Unfolded as Neural Networks

Motivated by the learned iterative soft thresholding algorithm (LISTA), we introduce a general class of neural networks suitable for sparse reconstruction from few linear measurements. By allowing a wide range of degrees of weight-sharing between the layers, we enable a unified analysis for very different neural network types, ranging from recurrent ones to networks more similar to standard feedforward neural networks. Based on training samples, via empirical risk minimization we aim at learning the optimal network parameters and thereby the optimal network that reconstructs signals from their low-dimensional linear measurements. We derive generalization bounds by analyzing the Rademacher complexity of hypothesis classes consisting of such deep networks, that also take into account the thresholding parameters. We obtain estimates of the sample complexity that essentially depend only linearly on the number of parameters and on the depth. We apply our main result to obtain specific generalization bounds for several practical examples, including different algorithms for (implicit) dictionary learning, and convolutional neural networks.
