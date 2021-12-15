ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-Ensembling GAN for Cross-Domain Semantic Segmentation

By Yonghao Xu, Fengxiang He, Bo Du, Liangpei Zhang, Dacheng Tao
Deep neural networks (DNNs) have greatly contributed to the performance gains in semantic segmentation. Nevertheless, training DNNs generally requires large amounts of pixel-level labeled data, which is expensive and time-consuming to collect in practice. To mitigate the annotation burden, this...

SSAT: A Symmetric Semantic-Aware Transformer Network for Makeup Transfer and Removal

Makeup transfer is not only to extract the makeup style of the reference image, but also to render the makeup style to the semantic corresponding position of the target image. However, most existing methods focus on the former and ignore the latter, resulting in a failure to achieve desired results. To solve the above problems, we propose a unified Symmetric Semantic-Aware Transformer (SSAT) network, which incorporates semantic correspondence learning to realize makeup transfer and removal simultaneously. In SSAT, a novel Symmetric Semantic Corresponding Feature Transfer (SSCFT) module and a weakly supervised semantic loss are proposed to model and facilitate the establishment of accurate semantic correspondence. In the generation process, the extracted makeup features are spatially distorted by SSCFT to achieve semantic alignment with the target image, then the distorted makeup features are combined with unmodified makeup irrelevant features to produce the final result. Experiments show that our method obtains more visually accurate makeup transfer results, and user study in comparison with other state-of-the-art makeup transfer methods reflects the superiority of our method. Besides, we verify the robustness of the proposed method in the difference of expression and pose, object occlusion scenes, and extend it to video makeup transfer. Code will be available at this https URL.
Hybrid guiding: A multi-resolution refinement approach for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images

André Pedersen, Erik Smistad, Tor V. Rise, Vibeke G. Dale, Henrik S. Pettersen, Tor-Arne S. Nordmo, David Bouget, Ingerid Reinertsen, Marit Valla. Histopathological cancer diagnostics has become more complex, and the increasing number of biopsies is a challenge for most pathology laboratories. Thus, development of automatic methods for evaluation of histopathological cancer sections would be of value. In this study, we used 624 whole slide images (WSIs) of breast cancer from a Norwegian cohort. We propose a cascaded convolutional neural network design, called H2G-Net, for semantic segmentation of gigapixel histopathological images. The design involves a detection stage using a patch-wise method, and a refinement stage using a convolutional autoencoder. To validate the design, we conducted an ablation study to assess the impact of selected components in the pipeline on tumour segmentation. Guiding segmentation, using hierarchical sampling and deep heatmap refinement, proved to be beneficial when segmenting the histopathological images. We found a significant improvement when using a refinement network for postprocessing the generated tumour segmentation heatmaps. The overall best design achieved a Dice score of 0.933 on an independent test set of 90 WSIs. The design outperformed single-resolution approaches, such as cluster-guided, patch-wise high-resolution classification using MobileNetV2 (0.872) and a low-resolution U-Net (0.874). In addition, segmentation on a representative x400 WSI took ~58 seconds, using only the CPU. The findings demonstrate the potential of utilizing a refinement network to improve patch-wise predictions. The solution is efficient and does not require overlapping patch inference or ensembling. Furthermore, we showed that deep neural networks can be trained using a random sampling scheme that balances on multiple different labels simultaneously, without the need of storing patches on disk. Future work should involve more efficient patch generation and sampling, as well as improved clustering.
Saliency Diversified Deep Ensemble for Robustness to Adversaries

Deep learning models have shown incredible performance on numerous image recognition, classification, and reconstruction tasks. Although very appealing and valuable due to their predictive capabilities, one common threat remains challenging to resolve. A specifically trained attacker can introduce malicious input perturbations to fool the network, thus causing potentially harmful mispredictions. Moreover, these attacks can succeed when the adversary has full access to the target model (white-box) and even when such access is limited (black-box setting). The ensemble of models can protect against such attacks but might be brittle under shared vulnerabilities in its members (attack transferability). To that end, this work proposes a novel diversity-promoting learning approach for the deep ensembles. The idea is to promote saliency map diversity (SMD) on ensemble members to prevent the attacker from targeting all ensemble members at once by introducing an additional term in our learning objective. During training, this helps us minimize the alignment between model saliencies to reduce shared member vulnerabilities and, thus, increase ensemble robustness to adversaries. We empirically show a reduced transferability between ensemble members and improved performance compared to the state-of-the-art ensemble defense against medium and high strength white-box attacks. In addition, we demonstrate that our approach combined with existing methods outperforms state-of-the-art ensemble algorithms for defense under white-box and black-box attacks.
On Impact of Semantically Similar Apps in Android Malware Datasets

Malware authors reuse the same program segments found in other applications for performing the similar kind of malicious activities such as information stealing, sending SMS and so on. Hence, there may exist several semantically similar malware samples in a family/dataset. Many researchers unaware about these semantically similar apps and use their features in their ML models for evaluation. Hence, the performance measures might be seriously affected by these similar kinds of apps. In this paper, we study the impact of semantically similar applications in the performance measures of ML based Android malware detectors. For this, we propose a novel opcode subsequence based malware clustering algorithm to identify the semantically similar malware and goodware apps. For studying the impact of semantically similar apps in the performance measures, we tested the performance of distinct ML models based on API call and permission features of malware and goodware application with/without semantically similar apps. In our experimentation with Drebin dataset, we found that, after removing the exact duplicate apps from the dataset (? = 0) the malware detection rate (TPR) of API call based ML models is dropped from 0.95 to 0.91 and permission based model is dropped from 0.94 to 0.90. In order to overcome this issue, we advise the research community to use our clustering algorithm to get rid of semantically similar apps before evaluating their malware detection mechanism.
Fully Context-Aware Image Inpainting with a Learned Semantic Pyramid

Restoring reasonable and realistic content for arbitrary missing regions in images is an important yet challenging task. Although recent image inpainting models have made significant progress in generating vivid visual details, they can still lead to texture blurring or structural distortions due to contextual ambiguity when dealing with more complex scenes. To address this issue, we propose the Semantic Pyramid Network (SPN) motivated by the idea that learning multi-scale semantic priors from specific pretext tasks can greatly benefit the recovery of locally missing content in images. SPN consists of two components. First, it distills semantic priors from a pretext model into a multi-scale feature pyramid, achieving a consistent understanding of the global context and local structures. Within the prior learner, we present an optional module for variational inference to realize probabilistic image inpainting driven by various learned priors. The second component of SPN is a fully context-aware image generator, which adaptively and progressively refines low-level visual representations at multiple scales with the (stochastic) prior pyramid. We train the prior learner and the image generator as a unified model without any post-processing. Our approach achieves the state of the art on multiple datasets, including Places2, Paris StreetView, CelebA, and CelebA-HQ, under both deterministic and probabilistic inpainting setups.
BT-Unet: A self-supervised learning framework for biomedical image segmentation using Barlow Twins with U-Net models

Deep learning has brought the most profound contribution towards biomedical image segmentation to automate the process of delineation in medical imaging. To accomplish such task, the models are required to be trained using huge amount of annotated or labelled data that highlights the region of interest with a binary mask. However, efficient generation of the annotations for such huge data requires expert biomedical analysts and extensive manual effort. It is a tedious and expensive task, while also being vulnerable to human error. To address this problem, a self-supervised learning framework, BT-Unet is proposed that uses the Barlow Twins approach to pre-train the encoder of a U-Net model via redundancy reduction in an unsupervised manner to learn data representation. Later, complete network is fine-tuned to perform actual segmentation. The BT-Unet framework can be trained with a limited number of annotated samples while having high number of unannotated samples, which is mostly the case in real-world problems. This framework is validated over multiple U-Net models over diverse datasets by generating scenarios of a limited number of labelled samples using standard evaluation metrics. With exhaustive experiment trials, it is observed that the BT-Unet framework enhances the performance of the U-Net models with significant margin under such circumstances.
A Contrastive Distillation Approach for Incremental Semantic Segmentation in Aerial Images

Incremental learning represents a crucial task in aerial image processing, especially given the limited availability of large-scale annotated datasets. A major issue concerning current deep neural architectures is known as catastrophic forgetting, namely the inability to faithfully maintain past knowledge once a new set of data is provided for retraining. Over the years, several techniques have been proposed to mitigate this problem for image classification and object detection. However, only recently the focus has shifted towards more complex downstream tasks such as instance or semantic segmentation. Starting from incremental-class learning for semantic segmentation tasks, our goal is to adapt this strategy to the aerial domain, exploiting a peculiar feature that differentiates it from natural images, namely the orientation. In addition to the standard knowledge distillation approach, we propose a contrastive regularization, where any given input is compared with its augmented version (i.e. flipping and rotations) in order to minimize the difference between the segmentation features produced by both inputs. We show the effectiveness of our solution on the Potsdam dataset, outperforming the incremental baseline in every test. Code available at: this https URL.
Tightness of discrete Gibbsian line ensembles

A discrete Gibbsian line ensemble $\mathfrak{L} = (L_1,\dots,L_N)$ consists of $N$ independent random walks on the integers conditioned not to cross one another, i.e., $L_1 \geq \cdots \geq L_N$. In this paper we provide sufficient conditions for convergence of a sequence of suitably scaled discrete Gibbsian line ensembles $f^N = (f_1^N,\dots,f_N^N)$ as the number of curves $N$ tends to infinity. Assuming log-concavity and a KMT-type coupling for the random walk jump distribution, we prove that under mild control of the one-point marginals of the top curves with a global parabolic shift, the full sequence $(f^N)$ is tight in the topology of uniform convergence over compact sets, and moreover any weak subsequential limit possesses the Brownian Gibbs property. If in addition the top curves converge in finite-dimensional distributions to the parabolic $\mathrm{Airy}_2$ process, we show that $(f^N)$ converges to the parabolically shifted Airy line ensemble. This generalizes the results of arXiv:2011.04478 for Bernoulli line ensembles to a broad class of discrete jump distributions, including geometric as well as any log-concave distribution whose support forms a compact integer interval.
VarCLR: Variable Semantic Representation Pre-training via Contrastive Learning

Variable names are critical for conveying intended program behavior. Machine learning-based program analysis methods use variable name representations for a wide range of tasks, such as suggesting new variable names and bug detection. Ideally, such methods could capture semantic relationships between names beyond syntactic similarity, e.g., the fact that the names average and mean are similar. Unfortunately, previous work has found that even the best of previous representation approaches primarily capture relatedness (whether two variables are linked at all), rather than similarity (whether they actually have the same meaning).
Top-Down Deep Clustering with Multi-generator GANs

Deep clustering (DC) leverages the representation power of deep architectures to learn embedding spaces that are optimal for cluster analysis. This approach filters out low-level information irrelevant for clustering and has proven remarkably successful for high dimensional data spaces. Some DC methods employ Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs), motivated by the powerful latent representations these models are able to learn implicitly. In this work, we propose HC-MGAN, a new technique based on GANs with multiple generators (MGANs), which have not been explored for clustering. Our method is inspired by the observation that each generator of a MGAN tends to generate data that correlates with a sub-region of the real data distribution. We use this clustered generation to train a classifier for inferring from which generator a given image came from, thus providing a semantically meaningful clustering for the real distribution. Additionally, we design our method so that it is performed in a top-down hierarchical clustering tree, thus proposing the first hierarchical DC method, to the best of our knowledge. We conduct several experiments to evaluate the proposed method against recent DC methods, obtaining competitive results. Last, we perform an exploratory analysis of the hierarchical clustering tree that highlights how accurately it organizes the data in a hierarchy of semantically coherent patterns.
Sparse Depth Completion with Semantic Mesh Deformation Optimization

Sparse depth measurements are widely available in many applications such as augmented reality, visual inertial odometry and robots equipped with low cost depth sensors. Although such sparse depth samples work well for certain applications like motion tracking, a complete depth map is usually preferred for broader applications, such as 3D object recognition, 3D reconstruction and autonomous driving. Despite the recent advancements in depth prediction from single RGB images with deeper neural networks, the existing approaches do not yield reliable results for practical use. In this work, we propose a neural network with post-optimization, which takes an RGB image and sparse depth samples as input and predicts the complete depth map. We make three major contributions to advance the state-of-the-art: an improved backbone network architecture named EDNet, a semantic edge-weighted loss function and a semantic mesh deformation optimization method. Our evaluation results outperform the existing work consistently on both indoor and outdoor datasets, and it significantly reduces the mean average error by up to 19.5% under the same settings of 200 sparse samples on NYU-Depth-V2 dataset.
Adaptive Methods for Aggregated Domain Generalization

Domain generalization involves learning a classifier from a heterogeneous collection of training sources such that it generalizes to data drawn from similar unknown target domains, with applications in large-scale learning and personalized inference. In many settings, privacy concerns prohibit obtaining domain labels for the training data samples, and instead only have an aggregated collection of training points. Existing approaches that utilize domain labels to create domain-invariant feature representations are inapplicable in this setting, requiring alternative approaches to learn generalizable classifiers. In this paper, we propose a domain-adaptive approach to this problem, which operates in two steps: (a) we cluster training data within a carefully chosen feature space to create pseudo-domains, and (b) using these pseudo-domains we learn a domain-adaptive classifier that makes predictions using information about both the input and the pseudo-domain it belongs to. Our approach achieves state-of-the-art performance on a variety of domain generalization benchmarks without using domain labels whatsoever. Furthermore, we provide novel theoretical guarantees on domain generalization using cluster information. Our approach is amenable to ensemble-based methods and provides substantial gains even on large-scale benchmark datasets. The code can be found at: this https URL.
Semantic Answer Type and Relation Prediction Task (SMART 2021)

Nandana Mihindukulasooriya, Mohnish Dubey, Alfio Gliozzo, Jens Lehmann, Axel-Cyrille Ngonga Ngomo, Ricardo Usbeck, Gaetano Rossiello, Uttam Kumar. Each year the International Semantic Web Conference organizes a set of Semantic Web Challenges to establish competitions that will advance state-of-the-art solutions in some problem domains. The Semantic Answer Type and Relation Prediction Task (SMART) task is one of the ISWC 2021 Semantic Web challenges. This is the second year of the challenge after a successful SMART 2020 at ISWC 2020. This year's version focuses on two sub-tasks that are very important to Knowledge Base Question Answering (KBQA): Answer Type Prediction and Relation Prediction. Question type and answer type prediction can play a key role in knowledge base question answering systems providing insights about the expected answer that are helpful to generate correct queries or rank the answer candidates. More concretely, given a question in natural language, the first task is, to predict the answer type using a target ontology (e.g., DBpedia or Wikidata. Similarly, the second task is to identify relations in the natural language query and link them to the relations in a target ontology. This paper discusses the task descriptions, benchmark datasets, and evaluation metrics. For more information, please visit this https URL.
Semantic Coded Transmission: Architecture, Methodology, and Challenges

Classical coded transmission schemes, which rely on probabilistic models and linear operations, have been always pursuing an elegant trade-off between effectiveness and reliability by source and channel coding techniques. However, a fundamental limit of these schemes is that they rarely take intelligent ingredients into consideration. In the future, communications toward intelligence and conciseness will predictably play a dominant role, and the proliferation of connected intelligent agents requires a radical rethinking of current coded transmission schemes to support the new communication morphology on the horizon. The recent concept of "semantic-driven" offers a promising research direction. Integrating semantic features in coded transmissions by nonlinear operations to achieve content-aware communications shows great potential for further breakthrough in effectiveness and reliability. Moreover, this form of coded transmission based on semantics is intuitively more consistent with essential demands of communications, i.e., conveying desired meanings or affecting conducts. This article aims to shed light on the emerging concept of semantic coded transmission (SCT), then present the general architecture and critical techniques of SCT, finally indicate some open issues on this topic.
Search and Learn: Improving Semantic Coverage for Data-to-Text Generation

Data-to-text generation systems aim to generate text descriptions based on input data (often represented in the tabular form). A typical system uses huge training samples for learning the correspondence between tables and texts. However, large training sets are expensive to obtain, limiting the applicability of these approaches in real-world scenarios. In this work, we focus on few-shot data-to-text generation. We observe that, while fine-tuned pretrained language models may generate plausible sentences, they suffer from the low semantic coverage problem in the few-shot setting. In other words, important input slots tend to be missing in the generated text. To this end, we propose a search-and-learning approach that leverages pretrained language models but inserts the missing slots to improve the semantic coverage. We further fine-tune our system based on the search results to smooth out the search noise, yielding better-quality text and improving inference efficiency to a large extent. Experiments show that our model achieves high performance on E2E and WikiBio datasets. Especially, we cover 98.35% of input slots on E2E, largely alleviating the low coverage problem.
Prompt-based Zero-shot Relation Classification with Semantic Knowledge Augmentation

Recognizing unseen relations with no training instances is a challenging task in the real world. In this paper, we propose a prompt-based model with semantic knowledge augmentation (ZS-SKA) to recognize unseen relations under the zero-shot setting. We generate augmented instances with unseen relations from instances with seen relations following a new word-level sentence translation rule. We design prompts based on an external knowledge graph to integrate semantic knowledge information learned from seen relations. Instead of using the actual label sets in the prompt template, we construct weighted virtual label words. By generating the representations of both seen and unseen relations with augmented instances and prompts through prototypical networks, distance is calculated to predict unseen relations. Extensive experiments conducted on three public datasets show that ZS-SKA outperforms state-of-the-art methods under the zero-shot scenarios. Our experimental results also demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of ZS-SKA.
Semi-Supervised Medical Image Segmentation via Cross Teaching between CNN and Transformer

Recently, deep learning with Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) and Transformers has shown encouraging results in fully supervised medical image segmentation. However, it is still challenging for them to achieve good performance with limited annotations for training. In this work, we present a very simple yet efficient framework for semi-supervised medical image segmentation by introducing the cross teaching between CNN and Transformer. Specifically, we simplify the classical deep co-training from consistency regularization to cross teaching, where the prediction of a network is used as the pseudo label to supervise the other network directly end-to-end. Considering the difference in learning paradigm between CNN and Transformer, we introduce the Cross Teaching between CNN and Transformer rather than just using CNNs. Experiments on a public benchmark show that our method outperforms eight existing semi-supervised learning methods just with a simpler framework. Notably, this work may be the first attempt to combine CNN and transformer for semi-supervised medical image segmentation and achieve promising results on a public benchmark. The code will be released at: this https URL.
Anomaly Crossing: A New Method for Video Anomaly Detection as Cross-domain Few-shot Learning

Video anomaly detection aims to identify abnormal events that occurred in videos. Since anomalous events are relatively rare, it is not feasible to collect a balanced dataset and train a binary classifier to solve the task. Thus, most previous approaches learn only from normal videos using unsupervised or semi-supervised methods. Obviously, they are limited in capturing and utilizing discriminative abnormal characteristics, which leads to compromised anomaly detection performance. In this paper, to address this issue, we propose a new learning paradigm by making full use of both normal and abnormal videos for video anomaly detection. In particular, we formulate a new learning task: cross-domain few-shot anomaly detection, which can transfer knowledge learned from numerous videos in the source domain to help solve few-shot abnormality detection in the target domain. Concretely, we leverage self-supervised training on the target normal videos to reduce the domain gap and devise a meta context perception module to explore the video context of the event in the few-shot setting. Our experiments show that our method significantly outperforms baseline methods on DoTA and UCF-Crime datasets, and the new task contributes to a more practical training paradigm for anomaly detection.
Style Mixing and Patchwise Prototypical Matching for One-Shot Unsupervised Domain Adaptive Semantic Segmentation

In this paper, we tackle the problem of one-shot unsupervised domain adaptation (OSUDA) for semantic segmentation where the segmentors only see one unlabeled target image during training. In this case, traditional unsupervised domain adaptation models usually fail since they cannot adapt to the target domain with over-fitting to one (or few) target samples. To address this problem, existing OSUDA methods usually integrate a style-transfer module to perform domain randomization based on the unlabeled target sample, with which multiple domains around the target sample can be explored during training. However, such a style-transfer module relies on an additional set of images as style reference for pre-training and also increases the memory demand for domain adaptation. Here we propose a new OSUDA method that can effectively relieve such computational burden. Specifically, we integrate several style-mixing layers into the segmentor which play the role of style-transfer module to stylize the source images without introducing any learned parameters. Moreover, we propose a patchwise prototypical matching (PPM) method to weighted consider the importance of source pixels during the supervised training to relieve the negative adaptation. Experimental results show that our method achieves new state-of-the-art performance on two commonly used benchmarks for domain adaptive semantic segmentation under the one-shot setting and is more efficient than all comparison approaches.
Grain segmentation in atomistic simulations using orientation-based iterative self-organizing data analysis

Atomistic simulations have now established themselves as an indispensable tool in understanding deformation mechanisms of materials at the atomic scale. Large scale simulations are regularly used to study the behavior of polycrystalline materials at the nanoscale. In this work, we propose a method for grain segmentation of an atomistic configuration using an unsupervised machine learning algorithm that clusters atoms into individual grains based on their orientation. The proposed method, called the Orisodata algorithm, is based on the iterative self-organizing data analysis technique and is modified to work in the orientation space. The working of the algorithm is demonstrated on a 122 grain nanocrystalline thin film sample in both undeformed and deformed states. The Orisodata algorithm is also compared with two other grain segmentation algorithms available in the open-source visualization tool Ovito. The results show that the Orisodata algorithm is able to correctly identify deformation twins as well as regions separated by low angle grain boundaries. The model parameters have intuitive physical meaning and relate to similar thresholds used in experiments, which not only helps obtain optimal values but also facilitates easy interpretation and validation of results.
