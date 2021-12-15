ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEAR: Fast, Efficient, Accurate and Robust Visual Tracker

By Vasyl Borsuk, Roman Vei, Orest Kupyn, Tetiana Martyniuk, Igor Krashenyi, Jiři Matas
 4 days ago

We present FEAR, a novel, fast, efficient, accurate, and robust Siamese visual tracker. We introduce an architecture block for object model adaption, called dual-template representation, and a pixel-wise fusion block to achieve extra flexibility and efficiency of...

Fast interactive web-based data visualizer of panoramic spectroscopic surveys

Ivan Katkov, Damir Gasymov, Joseph D. Gelfand, Kirill Grishin, Viktoria Toptun, Anastasia Kasparova, Evgenii Rubtsov, Igor Chilingarian. Panoramic IFU spectroscopy is a core tool of modern observational astronomy and is especially important for galaxy physics. Many massive IFU surveys, such as SDSS MaNGA (10k targets), SAMI (3k targets), Califa (600 objects), Atlas3D (260 objects) have recently been released and made publicly available to the broad astronomical community. The complexity and massiveness of the derived data products from spectral cubes makes visualization of the entire dataset challenging, but nevertheless very important and crucial for scientific output. Based on our past experience with visualization of spectral and imaging data built in the frame of the VOxAstro Initiative projects, we are now developing online web service for interactive visualizing spectroscopic IFU datasets (this http URL). Our service will provide a convenient access and visualization tool for spectral cubes from publicly available surveys (MaNGA, SAMI, Califa, Atlas3D) and results of their modeling, as well as maps of parameters derived from cubes, implementing the connected views concept. Here we describe the core components and functionality of the service, including REST API implementation on top of the Django+Postgres backend as well as a fast and responsive user interface built using the modern Vue.js-based framework Quasar.
Prompting Visual-Language Models for Efficient Video Understanding

Visual-language pre-training has shown great success for learning joint visual-textual representations from large-scale web data, demonstrating remarkable ability for zero-shot generalisation. This paper presents a simple method to efficiently adapt one pre-trained visual-language model to novel tasks with minimal training, and here, we consider video understanding tasks. Specifically, we propose to optimise a few random vectors, termed as continuous prompt vectors, that convert the novel tasks into the same format as the pre-training objectives. In addition, to bridge the gap between static images and videos, temporal information is encoded with lightweight Transformers stacking on top of frame-wise visual features. Experimentally, we conduct extensive ablation studies to analyse the critical components and necessities. On 9 public benchmarks of action recognition, action localisation, and text-video retrieval, across closed-set, few-shot, open-set scenarios, we achieve competitive or state-of-the-art performance to existing methods, despite training significantly fewer parameters.
AI Explainability Requires Robustness

How robustness to adversarial input perturbations affects model interpretability. Due to their opaqueness, a great deal of mystique surrounds the apparent power of deep neural networks. Consequently, we often want to gain better insight into our models through explanations of their behavior. Meanwhile, as we will see, the existence of adversarial examples — known to plague typical neural networks — implies that explanations will often be unintelligible. Luckily, recent effort seeking to find ways to train so-called robust models reveals a pathway to more interpretable models; namely, models that are trained to be robust to adversarial input perturbations exhibit higher-quality explanations.
Nonideality-Aware Training for Accurate and Robust Low-Power Memristive Neural Networks

Dovydas Joksas, Erwei Wang, Nikolaos Barmpatsalos, Wing H. Ng, Anthony J. Kenyon, George A. Constantinides, Adnan Mehonic. Recent years have seen a rapid rise of artificial neural networks being employed in a number of cognitive tasks. The ever-increasing computing requirements of these structures have contributed to a desire for novel technologies and paradigms, including memristor-based hardware accelerators. Solutions based on memristive crossbars and analog data processing promise to improve the overall energy efficiency. However, memristor nonidealities can lead to the degradation of neural network accuracy, while the attempts to mitigate these negative effects often introduce design trade-offs, such as those between power and reliability. In this work, we design nonideality-aware training of memristor-based neural networks capable of dealing with the most common device nonidealities. We demonstrate the feasibility of using high-resistance devices that exhibit high $I$-$V$ nonlinearity -- by analyzing experimental data and employing nonideality-aware training, we estimate that the energy efficiency of memristive vector-matrix multipliers is improved by three orders of magnitude ($555\ \mathrm{GOPs}^{-1}\mathrm{W}^{-1}$ to $474\ \mathrm{TOPs}^{-1}\mathrm{W}^{-1}$) while maintaining similar accuracy. We show that associating the parameters of neural networks with individual memristors allows to bias these devices towards less conductive states through regularization of the corresponding optimization problem, while modifying the validation procedure leads to more reliable estimates of performance. We demonstrate the universality and robustness of our approach when dealing with a wide range of nonidealities.
BLEND: A Fast, Memory-Efficient, and Accurate Mechanism to Find Fuzzy Seed Matches

Can Firtina, Jisung Park, Jeremie S. Kim, Mohammed Alser, Damla Senol Cali, Taha Shahroodi, Nika Mansouri Ghiasi, Gagandeep Singh, Konstantinos Kanellopoulos, Can Alkan, Onur Mutlu. Motivation: Identifying sequence similarity is a fundamental step in genomic analyses, which is typically performed by first matching short subsequences of each genomic sequence, called...
CLIP-Lite: Information Efficient Visual Representation Learning from Textual Annotations

We propose CLIP-Lite, an information efficient method for visual representation learning by feature alignment with textual annotations. Compared to the previously proposed CLIP model, CLIP-Lite requires only one negative image-text sample pair for every positive image-text sample during the optimization of its contrastive learning objective. We accomplish this by taking advantage of an information efficient lower-bound to maximize the mutual information between the two input modalities. This allows CLIP-Lite to be trained with significantly reduced amounts of data and batch sizes while obtaining better performance than CLIP. We evaluate CLIP-Lite by pretraining on the COCO-Captions dataset and testing transfer learning to other datasets. CLIP-Lite obtains a +15.4% mAP absolute gain in performance on Pascal VOC classification, and a +22.1% top-1 accuracy gain on ImageNet, while being comparable or superior to other, more complex, text-supervised models. CLIP-Lite is also superior to CLIP on image and text retrieval, zero-shot classification, and visual grounding. Finally, by performing explicit image-text alignment during representation learning, we show that CLIP-Lite can leverage language semantics to encourage bias-free visual representations that can be used in downstream tasks.
Masked Feature Prediction for Self-Supervised Visual Pre-Training

We present Masked Feature Prediction (MaskFeat) for self-supervised pre-training of video models. Our approach first randomly masks out a portion of the input sequence and then predicts the feature of the masked regions. We study five different types of features and find Histograms of Oriented Gradients (HOG), a hand-crafted feature descriptor, works particularly well in terms of both performance and efficiency. We observe that the local contrast normalization in HOG is essential for good results, which is in line with earlier work using HOG for visual recognition. Our approach can learn abundant visual knowledge and drive large-scale Transformer-based models. Without using extra model weights or supervision, MaskFeat pre-trained on unlabeled videos achieves unprecedented results of 86.7% with MViT-L on Kinetics-400, 88.3% on Kinetics-600, 80.4% on Kinetics-700, 38.8 mAP on AVA, and 75.0% on SSv2. MaskFeat further generalizes to image input, which can be interpreted as a video with a single frame and obtains competitive results on ImageNet.
Towards Robust Real-time Audio-Visual Speech Enhancement

The human brain contextually exploits heterogeneous sensory information to efficiently perform cognitive tasks including vision and hearing. For example, during the cocktail party situation, the human auditory cortex contextually integrates audio-visual (AV) cues in order to better perceive speech. Recent studies have shown that AV speech enhancement (SE) models can significantly improve speech quality and intelligibility in very low signal to noise ratio (SNR) environments as compared to audio-only SE models. However, despite significant research in the area of AV SE, development of real-time processing models with low latency remains a formidable technical challenge. In this paper, we present a novel framework for low latency speaker-independent AV SE that can generalise on a range of visual and acoustic noises. In particular, a generative adversarial networks (GAN) is proposed to address the practical issue of visual imperfections in AV SE. In addition, we propose a deep neural network based real-time AV SE model that takes into account the cleaned visual speech output from GAN to deliver more robust SE. The proposed framework is evaluated on synthetic and real noisy AV corpora using objective speech quality and intelligibility metrics and subjective listing tests. Comparative simulation results show that our real time AV SE framework outperforms state-of-the-art SE approaches, including recent DNN based SE models.
Neural Style Transfer and Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation to deal with the Domain Shift Problem on Spheroid Segmentation

Background and objectives. Domain shift is a generalisation problem of machine learning models that occurs when the data distribution of the training set is different to the data distribution encountered by the model when it is deployed. This is common in the context of biomedical image segmentation due to the variance of experimental conditions, equipment, and capturing settings. In this work, we address this challenge by studying both neural style transfer algorithms and unpaired image-to-image translation methods in the context of the segmentation of tumour spheroids.
On the Convergence and Robustness of Adversarial Training

Improving the robustness of deep neural networks (DNNs) to adversarial examples is an important yet challenging problem for secure deep learning. Across existing defense techniques, adversarial training with Projected Gradient Decent (PGD) is amongst the most effective. Adversarial training solves a min-max optimization problem, with the \textit{inner maximization} generating adversarial examples by maximizing the classification loss, and the \textit{outer minimization} finding model parameters by minimizing the loss on adversarial examples generated from the inner maximization. A criterion that measures how well the inner maximization is solved is therefore crucial for adversarial training. In this paper, we propose such a criterion, namely First-Order Stationary Condition for constrained optimization (FOSC), to quantitatively evaluate the convergence quality of adversarial examples found in the inner maximization. With FOSC, we find that to ensure better robustness, it is essential to use adversarial examples with better convergence quality at the \textit{later stages} of training. Yet at the early stages, high convergence quality adversarial examples are not necessary and may even lead to poor robustness. Based on these observations, we propose a \textit{dynamic} training strategy to gradually increase the convergence quality of the generated adversarial examples, which significantly improves the robustness of adversarial training. Our theoretical and empirical results show the effectiveness of the proposed method.
UMAD: Universal Model Adaptation under Domain and Category Shift

Learning to reject unknown samples (not present in the source classes) in the target domain is fairly important for unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA). There exist two typical UDA scenarios, i.e., open-set, and open-partial-set, and the latter assumes that not all source classes appear in the target domain. However, most prior methods are designed for one UDA scenario and always perform badly on the other UDA scenario. Moreover, they also require the labeled source data during adaptation, limiting their usability in data privacy-sensitive applications. To address these issues, this paper proposes a Universal Model ADaptation (UMAD) framework which handles both UDA scenarios without access to the source data nor prior knowledge about the category shift between domains. Specifically, we aim to learn a source model with an elegantly designed two-head classifier and provide it to the target domain. During adaptation, we develop an informative consistency score to help distinguish unknown samples from known samples. To achieve bilateral adaptation in the target domain, we further maximize localized mutual information to align known samples with the source classifier and employ an entropic loss to push unknown samples far away from the source classification boundary, respectively. Experiments on open-set and open-partial-set UDA scenarios demonstrate that UMAD, as a unified approach without access to source data, exhibits comparable, if not superior, performance to state-of-the-art data-dependent methods.
Improved YOLOv5 network for real-time multi-scale traffic sign detection

Traffic sign detection is a challenging task for the unmanned driving system, especially for the detection of multi-scale targets and the real-time problem of detection. In the traffic sign detection process, the scale of the targets changes greatly, which will have a certain impact on the detection accuracy. Feature pyramid is widely used to solve this problem but it might break the feature consistency across different scales of traffic signs. Moreover, in practical application, it is difficult for common methods to improve the detection accuracy of multi-scale traffic signs while ensuring real-time detection. In this paper, we propose an improved feature pyramid model, named AF-FPN, which utilizes the adaptive attention module (AAM) and feature enhancement module (FEM) to reduce the information loss in the process of feature map generation and enhance the representation ability of the feature pyramid. We replaced the original feature pyramid network in YOLOv5 with AF-FPN, which improves the detection performance for multi-scale targets of the YOLOv5 network under the premise of ensuring real-time detection. Furthermore, a new automatic learning data augmentation method is proposed to enrich the dataset and improve the robustness of the model to make it more suitable for practical scenarios. Extensive experimental results on the Tsinghua-Tencent 100K (TT100K) dataset demonstrate the effectiveness and superiority of the proposed method when compared with several state-of-the-art methods.
Learning to Prompt for Continual Learning

Zifeng Wang, Zizhao Zhang, Chen-Yu Lee, Han Zhang, Ruoxi Sun, Xiaoqi Ren, Guolong Su, Vincent Perot, Jennifer Dy, Tomas Pfister. The mainstream paradigm behind continual learning has been to adapt the model parameters to non-stationary data distributions, where catastrophic forgetting is the central challenge. Typical methods rely on a rehearsal buffer or known task identity at test time to retrieve learned knowledge and address forgetting, while this work presents a new paradigm for continual learning that aims to train a more succinct memory system without accessing task identity at test time. Our method learns to dynamically prompt (L2P) a pre-trained model to learn tasks sequentially under different task transitions. In our proposed framework, prompts are small learnable parameters, which are maintained in a memory space. The objective is to optimize prompts to instruct the model prediction and explicitly manage task-invariant and task-specific knowledge while maintaining model plasticity. We conduct comprehensive experiments under popular image classification benchmarks with different challenging continual learning settings, where L2P consistently outperforms prior state-of-the-art methods. Surprisingly, L2P achieves competitive results against rehearsal-based methods even without a rehearsal buffer and is directly applicable to challenging task-agnostic continual learning. Source code is available at this https URL.
Slot-VPS: Object-centric Representation Learning for Video Panoptic Segmentation

Video Panoptic Segmentation (VPS) aims at assigning a class label to each pixel, uniquely segmenting and identifying all object instances consistently across all frames. Classic solutions usually decompose the VPS task into several sub-tasks and utilize multiple surrogates (e.g. boxes and masks, centres and offsets) to represent objects. However, this divide-and-conquer strategy requires complex post-processing in both spatial and temporal domains and is vulnerable to failures from surrogate tasks. In this paper, inspired by object-centric learning which learns compact and robust object representations, we present Slot-VPS, the first end-to-end framework for this task. We encode all panoptic entities in a video, including both foreground instances and background semantics, with a unified representation called panoptic slots. The coherent spatio-temporal object's information is retrieved and encoded into the panoptic slots by the proposed Video Panoptic Retriever, enabling it to localize, segment, differentiate, and associate objects in a unified manner. Finally, the output panoptic slots can be directly converted into the class, mask, and object ID of panoptic objects in the video. We conduct extensive ablation studies and demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach on two benchmark datasets, Cityscapes-VPS (\textit{val} and test sets) and VIPER (\textit{val} set), achieving new state-of-the-art performance of 63.7, 63.3 and 56.2 VPQ, respectively.
Adaptation and Attention for Neural Video Coding

Nannan Zou, Honglei Zhang, Francesco Cricri, Ramin G. Youvalari, Hamed R. Tavakoli, Jani Lainema, Emre Aksu, Miska Hannuksela, Esa Rahtu. Neural image coding represents now the state-of-the-art image compression approach. However, a lot of work is still to be done in the video domain. In this work, we propose an end-to-end learned video codec that introduces several architectural novelties as well as training novelties, revolving around the concepts of adaptation and attention. Our codec is organized as an intra-frame codec paired with an inter-frame codec. As one architectural novelty, we propose to train the inter-frame codec model to adapt the motion estimation process based on the resolution of the input video. A second architectural novelty is a new neural block that combines concepts from split-attention based neural networks and from DenseNets. Finally, we propose to overfit a set of decoder-side multiplicative parameters at inference time. Through ablation studies and comparisons to prior art, we show the benefits of our proposed techniques in terms of coding gains. We compare our codec to VVC/H.266 and RLVC, which represent the state-of-the-art traditional and end-to-end learned codecs, respectively, and to the top performing end-to-end learned approach in 2021 CLIC competition, E2E_T_OL. Our codec clearly outperforms E2E_T_OL, and compare favorably to VVC and RLVC in some settings.
Domain Prompts: Towards memory and compute efficient domain adaptation of ASR systems

Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) systems have found their use in numerous industrial applications in very diverse domains. Since domain-specific systems perform better than their generic counterparts on in-domain evaluation, the need for memory and compute-efficient domain adaptation is obvious. Particularly, adapting parameter-heavy transformer-based language models used for rescoring ASR hypothesis is challenging. In this work, we introduce domain-prompts, a methodology that trains a small number of domain token embedding parameters to prime a transformer-based LM to a particular domain. With just a handful of extra parameters per domain, we achieve 7-14% WER improvement over the baseline of using an unadapted LM. Despite being parameter-efficient, these improvements are comparable to those of fully-fine-tuned models with hundreds of millions of parameters. With ablations on prompt-sizes, dataset sizes, initializations and domains, we provide evidence for the benefits of using domain-prompts in ASR systems.
A Static Analyzer for Detecting Tensor Shape Errors in Deep Neural Network Training Code

We present an automatic static analyzer PyTea that detects tensor-shape errors in PyTorch code. The tensor-shape error is critical in the deep neural net code; much of the training cost and intermediate results are to be lost once a tensor shape mismatch occurs in the midst of the training phase. Given the input PyTorch source, PyTea statically traces every possible execution path, collects tensor shape constraints required by the tensor operation sequence of the path, and decides if the constraints are unsatisfiable (hence a shape error can occur). PyTea's scalability and precision hinges on the characteristics of real-world PyTorch applications: the number of execution paths after PyTea's conservative pruning rarely explodes and loops are simple enough to be circumscribed by our symbolic abstraction. We tested PyTea against the projects in the official PyTorch repository and some tensor-error code questioned in the StackOverflow. PyTea successfully detects tensor shape errors in these codes, each within a few seconds.
End-to-End Multi-Task Deep Learning and Model Based Control Algorithm for Autonomous Driving

End-to-end driving with a deep learning neural network (DNN) has become a rapidly growing paradigm of autonomous driving in industry and academia. Yet safety measures and interpretability still pose challenges to this paradigm. We propose an end-to-end driving algorithm that integrates multi-task DNN, path prediction, and control models in a pipeline of data flow from sensory devices through these models to driving decisions. It provides quantitative measures to evaluate the holistic, dynamic, and real-time performance of end-to-end driving systems, and thus allows to quantify their safety and interpretability. The DNN is a modified UNet, a well known encoder-decoder neural network of semantic segmentation. It consists of one segmentation, one regression, and two classification tasks for lane segmentation, path prediction, and vehicle controls. We present three variants of the modified UNet architecture having different complexities, compare them on different tasks in four static measures for both single and multi-task (MT) architectures, and then identify the best one by two additional dynamic measures in real-time simulation. We also propose a learning- and model-based longitudinal controller using model predictive control method. With the Stanley lateral controller, our results show that MTUNet outperforms an earlier modified UNet in terms of curvature and lateral offset estimation on curvy roads at normal speed, which has been tested in a real car driving on real roads.
Deep Reinforcement Learning Policies Learn Shared Adversarial Features Across MDPs

The use of deep neural networks as function approximators has led to striking progress for reinforcement learning algorithms and applications. Yet the knowledge we have on decision boundary geometry and the loss landscape of neural policies is still quite limited. In this paper we propose a framework to investigate the decision boundary and loss landscape similarities across states and across MDPs. We conduct experiments in various games from Arcade Learning Environment, and discover that high sensitivity directions for neural policies are correlated across MDPs. We argue that these high sensitivity directions support the hypothesis that non-robust features are shared across training environments of reinforcement learning agents. We believe our results reveal fundamental properties of the environments used in deep reinforcement learning training, and represent a tangible step towards building robust and reliable deep reinforcement learning agents.
On the accuracy and performance of the lattice Boltzmann method with 64-bit, 32-bit and novel 16-bit number formats

Fluid dynamics simulations with the lattice Boltzmann method (LBM) are very memory-intensive. Alongside reduction in memory footprint, significant performance benefits can be achieved by using FP32 (single) precision compared to FP64 (double) precision, especially on GPUs. Here, we evaluate the possibility to use even FP16 and Posit16 (half) precision for storing fluid populations, while still carrying arithmetic operations in FP32. For this, we first show that the commonly occurring number range in the LBM is a lot smaller than the FP16 number range. Based on this observation, we develop novel 16-bit formats - based on a modified IEEE-754 and on a modified Posit standard - that are specifically tailored to the needs of the LBM. We then carry out an in-depth characterization of LBM accuracy for six different test systems with increasing complexity: Poiseuille flow, Taylor-Green vortices, Karman vortex streets, lid-driven cavity, a microcapsule in shear flow (utilizing the immersed-boundary method) and finally the impact of a raindrop (based on a Volume-of-Fluid approach). We find that the difference in accuracy between FP64 and FP32 is negligible in almost all cases, and that for a large number of cases even 16-bit is sufficient. Finally, we provide a detailed performance analysis of all precision levels on a large number of hardware microarchitectures and show that significant speedup is achieved with mixed FP32/16-bit.
